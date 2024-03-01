The new 'Kitschen' trend is taking over 'as people look to elevate retro style' reports a Pinterest expert

Fed up of grey and neutral kitchen designs? Fancy a bit of a colour pick-me-up? Look no further, the new 'Kitschen' trend is the colourful refresh you have been searching for to put a bit of pep back into the heart of your home.

With all the expressive kitchen trends popping up this new year, it's clear we're moving away from bland and edging more towards colourful palettes and quirky accessories. This explains why many are ditching 'Minimaluxe decor' in favour of the more exuberant 'Kitschen' trend.

Speaking to the head of home at Pinterest UK, Matt Siberry he explains that over the past three months searches for 'eclectic kitchen decor' have increased by nine times. He says, "The popularity of this trend seems to have been inspired by culinary creativity, as people look to match the adventurous energy that they put into cooking delicious food to decorating their interior spaces."

What is the 'kitschen' trend?

Consider the ‘Kitschen’ trend the antidote to neutral, safe quiet luxury design choices for furnishing kitchens. Good news, if you're into dopamine decor then this trend is certainly going to be up your street.

"Having seen minimalism and quiet luxury favour colours such as white, cream and beige over the past few years, the ‘Kitschens’ trend is set to inject some colour into our cooking areas," explains Matt. "From thrift finds to vintage-style appliances, bright greens and fuschia pinks are taking centre stage as people look to elevate retro style."

With all the common kitchen design mistakes to make, there is of course an art to embracing the latest interior paint colour trends and achieving an interior trend without sacrificing your personal style.

Matt Siberry Social Links Navigation Head of Home at Pinterest Working at Pinterest, Matt works directly with major home retailers and creators to identify industry and platform trends in order to understand consumer behaviours. He has a lifelong passion for interiors which has been passed down through his family.

So whilst the kitsch trend is all things colour, eclectic accessories and pops of pattern, you can develop the trend to suit your and your home's needs.

Here's how to get the look in your own home...

1. Choose a style you like

(Image credit: Denby)

Trends come and go, and whilst Kitschness has stayed with us for decades you may be a little hesitant to redecorate your whole kitchen in bright pinks and blues. However, the design director at iconic kitchenware brand Denby, Richard Eaton says, "There are various ways you can inject some 'kitsch' into your own kitchen space."

Even if it feels like you just achieved the stainless steel kitchen trend and now fancy something a litter kitschier, then don't fret. "Some like retro 50s or 70s while others prefer a more rustic farmhouse style of kitchen," explains Richard. "Before adding your quirky decor, decide what kind of look you're going for, as this will help guide your colour palette, patterns and accents."

2. Pick a fun colour palette

(Image credit: Future)

Although the common thread of the Kitsch look is retro pastels, there are still a plethora of paint colour ideas for kitchen cabinets or look for in accessories. Richard says, "Pink is set to be the colour of the year in our culinary spaces, as Pinterest searches for 'retro pink kitchens' are up 40%."

However, if Barbiecore isn't quite your style then there are a few more statement kitschy colours to choose from. "Pinterest searches for 'green kitchen paint' are up 55% as interior décor fans add some natural luxe to their spaces," continues Richard. Take inspiration from Sienna Millers' pale pink and green Kitchen which gives us major flashbacks to grandma's house but in a chic way of course.

Even if conventional pastels aren't your thing, finding a bright and playful colour palette that will work for you is always an option and 2024 is the year to do it. Crown Paint revealed its 2024 colour trend insights and palettes, with their Escape palette being the epitome of 'kitschy fun'.

"Inspired by colours from old holiday photographs, keepsakes and vintage movie sets, Escape is a pastel-coloured sensory getaway for interiors," says Kathryn Lloyd, an expert colour Consultant at Crown Paint. "The palette feels retro and quirky, but remains modern by creating a sense of the surreal, encouraging decorators to break away from the mould and let their creativity run free."

Crown Paint in Overjoyed 2.5L View at Crown Paints RRP: £22.15 | If you're looking for a happy colour that won't be such a shock to your eyes than this walls & ceilings Matt Emulsion from Crown is the perfect colour. A part of their Escape colour palette, this muted yet fun yellow can be complementary as an accent colour or be drenched on the walls. Crown Paint in Sow Good 2.5L View at Crown Paints RRP: £37.60 | This is the perfect soft, retro pastel for a kitchen cupboard make over. Should you not quite be ready to say goodbye to neutral than this Luxurious Flat Emulsion is the comprimise you've been looking for. Ideal for colour drenching or revamping old wooden elements in your kitchen. Crown Paint in Cross Stitch 2.5L View at Crown Paints RRP: £37.60 | With the predictions of pink being the most popular kitchen colour this year, you may be looking for more livable ways to join in the hype. This taupey rich pink is an easy way to incorporate the colour of the hour without it taking over your kitchen completely.

3. Try to add patterened elements

(Image credit: Future | Anna Stathaki)

It's not just colour blocking and cupboard makeovers that can give you a kitsch look, Richard also suggests incorporating some fun and funky patterned elements, big or small. He explains, "Quirky kitchens wouldn't be complete without some pattern. Try to incorporate at least one or two prints to get the look."

Prints are an extremely quick and easy way to inject a little life and personality into your space, especially your kitchen. Another great advantage is that if you change your mind or want to swap the look of your space it's just a matter of changing the print or taking down the frame. Swapping artwork between the kitchen and another room is a great way to restyle a bedroom or transform a living room on a budget.

"You can choose botanical designs such as ditsy florals for a ‘kitschy’ farmhouse style or incorporate bold geometric patterns for a retro-inspired kitchen. Alternatively, go whimsical with themed motif prints, adding even more personality to your space," suggests Richard.

Pasta guide kitchen print in A3 View at Etsy RRP: £18 | This quirky print is a sure-fire way of injecting a little life into you kitchen, especially if you're a pasta lover. With custom sizes you can choose just how big of a statement you want to make with your pasta guide print. Put The Kettle On kitchen print in A3 View at Etsy RRP: £19.12 | If bright colours aren't your thing and you leaning towards a more muted kitschy look, then this print is the perfect pop of colour. And what better words to have hanging in your kitchen? Kitchen Disco art print in A3 View at Etsy RRP: £23.40 | Bring the part to your kitchen with this vibrant, retro-style disco print. The multi-colour disco ball and playful font will have you and your family boogying in your kitchen in no time.

4. Make the most out of the decor you have

(Image credit: Future)

Redecorating can be an expensive undertaking, especially when you're trying to keep up with ever-evolving trends. Changing your Japandi kitchen to a kitschen-inspired space is no walk in the park and might put you back a few hundred pounds but there are ways to make a kitchen look expensive on a budget without sacrificing the fun.

Luckily there are some shortcuts and easy ways to incorporate the kitsch without breaking the bank and that starts with making the most out of what you already have.

"A new lick of paint and trying new wallpaper trends are quick and easy ways to instantly transform your decor," says Richard. "If you want to go for a really bold look, consider painting your kitchen cabinets or adding patterned vinyl wrap."

You can also swap out small things, such as placemats and dinner candles, for a more colourful alternative which will instantly transform your space without having to buy a whole new kitchen. Consider adding a new le Creuset colour to your cookware set to inject a splash of colour, or exploring the colourful new kitchen appliance trends to add bolder block colours to your space.

Dunelm Set of 6 coloured taper candles View at Dunelm RRP: £5 | Perhaps the cheapest way to add a little colour to your space, these assorted pastel coloured taper candles will subtly transform your dining table and add a bit of pep to your next dinner party. Maison Flaneur Chessboard placements View at Maison Flaneur RRP: £120 | If you really want to elevate your dining table and bring the party then this set of six placemats are perhaps the best way to do it. Made from eucalytus, these gloss-finished mats are mesmerising indulgence. Multi set of 3 Bright stacking storage jars View at Next RRP: £22 | This addition will not only add a pop of colour to your kitchen but it's also a great design if you're looking at how to organise your small kitchen. Not only do the jars have fun pastel colours on their base but the lid has a sweet daisy handle for easy opening.

5. Incorporate some vintage elements

(Image credit: Future)

Another way to achieve the kitsch trend without purchasing all new things and blowing your budget is by adding vintage and pre-loved elements to your space.

Whether it's repurposing your knick-knacks from the 70s-inspired design trend or heading to the charity shop to find new treasures, bringing something a little retro is a super efficient way of adding kitschy character to your kitchen.

"Plates can be used as wall decor while jugs and teapots make great vases. What better way to show off your personality than with objects you already love," explains Richard.

He also points out how this trend allows you the perfect opportunity to search for some vintage gems too. Whether that's at your favourite antique store, your local charity shop or perhaps in your very own loft.

If you're ready to embrace the quirky vibes of the 'kitschen' trend then these steps will have you living in your retro dream kitchen in no time. Embracing bold colours, funky patterns and vintage accessories will bring a whole new level of character and good vibes to your cooking space.

Matt puts it best, "You really can make this trend your own and it has been great to see people get creative, inspiring fun into their own individual interior style."