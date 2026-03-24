Alex Jones styles spring-green stripes as she announces exciting new role - and the combination couldn’t be more perfect

The One Show’s Alex Jones has just become an Ambassador of the Royal Windsor Flower Show and she made the announcement in the most perfect way. As a regular visitor for many years, she knows all about what the annual show has to offer and she’s excited to showcase everything at the 2026 event on 6th June.

Alex recorded a video standing in front of a spectacular flowering magnolia tree to share the details and her outfit was equally spring-like. She chose a Zara green and white striped polo top and it’s amazing how useful something like this can be in a spring capsule wardrobe.

When the sun is out it can often feel too warm for thick knitwear and yet we all know how quickly a chilly breeze or cloud cover can change things.

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Shop Striped Tops

Mint Velvet Blue Cotton Striped T-Shirt £45 at Mint Velvet This cotton T-shirt would look amazing with white jeans or linen trousers and the combination of the pastel blue and white is so pretty. The scalloped detailing makes it feel extra special and you can layer over a cardigan or jacket with ease. With Nothing Underneath Striped Devon Jumper £140 at With Nothing Underneath If you love the deep green and white stripes on Alex Jones's jumper, then this knitwear could be perfect for you. It features these two tones and is made from 100% organic cotton. Throw on for mild spring weather and bring as an extra layer when it's hotter. Mango Oversized Blue Striped Sweater £35.99 at Mango Crafted from fine-knit fabric, this affordable knit features a chocolate brown and sky blue striped pattern. It has a round neck and long sleeves which can be rolled up to give a more casual aesthetic. The shape is comfortably oversized. Boden Lucy Chunky Cotton Jumper-Blue/ Green £79 at Boden You can get the Boden Lucy jumper in a range of different colours, including this pale blue and emerald green version. It's made from breathable chunky cotton, with a classic crew neckline and straight silhouette. Use the code 6THX to get 15% off. Mint Velvet Cotton-Blend Striped Jumper £79 at Mint Velvet Featuring neutral stipes and an open V-neckline, this jumper is subtle and so simple to style. Tuck into jeans or trousers or throw on with a flowy skirt for a touch of contrast. The lighter shades mean this would look great with tan accessories too. M&S Cotton Rich Striped Bouclé Knitted Top £22 at M&S Add a cosy touch to your outfit with this striped top, which is made from cotton-rich yarn. It has a soft bouclé texture and is designed to have a streamlined fit, with a flattering shorter length. The crew neckline, hem and sleeves are finished with ribbing.

Lightweight jumpers or cardigans are lovely for spring, especially if they’re made from a breathable natural material like cotton. They can be layered over a vest top or T-shirt on a cold day or worn without a jacket or coat when it’s sunnier.

The stripes on the presenter’s top were especially beautiful and feel-good greens are a big fashion colour trend for this year too. If this colour combination isn’t up your street, monochrome, beige and white or blue and white designs are always incredibly popular.

Stripes are one of the least daunting and most versatile patterns as they’re not too busy. Alex Jones loves light-wash jeans and although we didn’t get a glimpse of what she was wearing her polo with in the video, I think denim would be a great choice.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Add white trainers and you’re good to go, leaving the striped top to do all the talking. Alternatively, you could style a knit like hers with tailored trousers and loafers to create more of a smart-casual look. The key thing to remember if you want a very minimal, elegant outfit is to keep things relatively neutral so that the top is the focus.

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Striped trousers and dresses are also stunning for spring, though I think a striped top is more understated as it’s a smaller part of an overall style. Alex Jones’s Zara knit had both vertical and horizontal stripes and this is a fun and contemporary take on the pattern.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

She also loves classic vertical stripes, as we saw when she wore a pastel blue and white blouse with denim shorts in a video she posted last June. Vertical stripes are often considered to be very frame-elongating, though horizontal designs are most popular for tops and are timeless.

By the time this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show comes around on 6th June it will (hopefully!) be far too hot to be wearing this kind of outfit but right now it’s ideal. It’s held in Windsor Great Park and offers crafts and food, as well as gorgeous blooms.

Alex will be there at the show and last year King Charles and Duchess Sophie both attended so who knows which royals she might cross paths with in her new role as Ambassador.