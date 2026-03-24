Alex Jones styles spring-green stripes as she announces exciting new role - and the combination couldn’t be more perfect
The presenter made a case for striped tops as a seasonal staple that works for these sunny but mild days
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The One Show’s Alex Jones has just become an Ambassador of the Royal Windsor Flower Show and she made the announcement in the most perfect way. As a regular visitor for many years, she knows all about what the annual show has to offer and she’s excited to showcase everything at the 2026 event on 6th June.
Alex recorded a video standing in front of a spectacular flowering magnolia tree to share the details and her outfit was equally spring-like. She chose a Zara green and white striped polo top and it’s amazing how useful something like this can be in a spring capsule wardrobe.
When the sun is out it can often feel too warm for thick knitwear and yet we all know how quickly a chilly breeze or cloud cover can change things.Article continues below
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Shop Striped Tops
If you love the deep green and white stripes on Alex Jones's jumper, then this knitwear could be perfect for you. It features these two tones and is made from 100% organic cotton. Throw on for mild spring weather and bring as an extra layer when it's hotter.
Add a cosy touch to your outfit with this striped top, which is made from cotton-rich yarn. It has a soft bouclé texture and is designed to have a streamlined fit, with a flattering shorter length. The crew neckline, hem and sleeves are finished with ribbing.
Lightweight jumpers or cardigans are lovely for spring, especially if they’re made from a breathable natural material like cotton. They can be layered over a vest top or T-shirt on a cold day or worn without a jacket or coat when it’s sunnier.
The stripes on the presenter’s top were especially beautiful and feel-good greens are a big fashion colour trend for this year too. If this colour combination isn’t up your street, monochrome, beige and white or blue and white designs are always incredibly popular.
Stripes are one of the least daunting and most versatile patterns as they’re not too busy. Alex Jones loves light-wash jeans and although we didn’t get a glimpse of what she was wearing her polo with in the video, I think denim would be a great choice.
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Add white trainers and you’re good to go, leaving the striped top to do all the talking. Alternatively, you could style a knit like hers with tailored trousers and loafers to create more of a smart-casual look. The key thing to remember if you want a very minimal, elegant outfit is to keep things relatively neutral so that the top is the focus.
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Striped trousers and dresses are also stunning for spring, though I think a striped top is more understated as it’s a smaller part of an overall style. Alex Jones’s Zara knit had both vertical and horizontal stripes and this is a fun and contemporary take on the pattern.
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She also loves classic vertical stripes, as we saw when she wore a pastel blue and white blouse with denim shorts in a video she posted last June. Vertical stripes are often considered to be very frame-elongating, though horizontal designs are most popular for tops and are timeless.
By the time this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show comes around on 6th June it will (hopefully!) be far too hot to be wearing this kind of outfit but right now it’s ideal. It’s held in Windsor Great Park and offers crafts and food, as well as gorgeous blooms.
Alex will be there at the show and last year King Charles and Duchess Sophie both attended so who knows which royals she might cross paths with in her new role as Ambassador.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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