Nicole Kidman's spring-ready update to jeans and a blazer has us excited for a new season

Nicole Kidman's latest look offers the ideal inspiration for weekend winter capsule wardrobes. If you usually throw on jeans and a jumper, then take note, because with a few simple tweaks, your laidback look can feel put-together and contemporary, and still comfortable.

Sharing a photo of herself exploring Chile on Instagram, Nicole was snapped wearing jeans and a blazer, a timeless outfit formula that we use throughout the year to feel cool, casual, but with the right amount of polish. Completing her look, Nicole wore a pair of heeled brown leather boots, which added height to her look, while her cool sherpa hat and sunglasses allowed her to go stylishly incognito at the same time.

As an ambassador for the French clothing brand Chanel, the star was naturally carrying a timeless oversized quilted brown leather handbag from the brand on her shoulder - and we suspect that even her most comfortable jeans may be Chanel too, as the brand has increased its denim offering in recent years.

DRESS UP YOUR DENIM

Nicole is known for her impeccable wardrobe on and off the red carpet, although she has worn several more relaxed outfits recently, notably appearing at the Chanel SS26 catwalk show in a pair of the brand's wide-leg jeans.

If you're wondering how to style your wide-leg jeans for spring, we love how Kidman channelled the denim trends 2026, teaming her pair with an oversized white shirt and black court shoes for a pulled-together take on wardrobe classics.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

Nicole Kidman's outfit is a reminder of how to easily dress up a pair of jeans. Whether you're on a cool city break, heading into work or looking for a new date night outfit idea, the combination of jeans and a blazer is a winning look.

By adding a mixture of both playful and classic accessories, Nicole has given this classic look a fresh, fashionable twist - her boots and classic leather tote bag elevate the denim while the shearling cap brings a youthful edge to her herringbone blazer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With athleisure back on the fashion map for spring/summer 2026, we have definitely seen sporty headgear trickling into the high street, and baseball caps are only set to continue their reign in the coming months.