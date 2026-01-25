Nicole Kidman's spring-ready update to jeans and a blazer has us excited for a new season
The actress looked cool as she explored Chile
Nicole Kidman's latest look offers the ideal inspiration for weekend winter capsule wardrobes. If you usually throw on jeans and a jumper, then take note, because with a few simple tweaks, your laidback look can feel put-together and contemporary, and still comfortable.
Sharing a photo of herself exploring Chile on Instagram, Nicole was snapped wearing jeans and a blazer, a timeless outfit formula that we use throughout the year to feel cool, casual, but with the right amount of polish. Completing her look, Nicole wore a pair of heeled brown leather boots, which added height to her look, while her cool sherpa hat and sunglasses allowed her to go stylishly incognito at the same time.
As an ambassador for the French clothing brand Chanel, the star was naturally carrying a timeless oversized quilted brown leather handbag from the brand on her shoulder - and we suspect that even her most comfortable jeans may be Chanel too, as the brand has increased its denim offering in recent years.
DRESS UP YOUR DENIM
Nicole is known for her impeccable wardrobe on and off the red carpet, although she has worn several more relaxed outfits recently, notably appearing at the Chanel SS26 catwalk show in a pair of the brand's wide-leg jeans.
If you're wondering how to style your wide-leg jeans for spring, we love how Kidman channelled the denim trends 2026, teaming her pair with an oversized white shirt and black court shoes for a pulled-together take on wardrobe classics.
A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
Mother Denim is known for its high-quality jeans, and we think it makes some of the best wide-leg jeans out there. If you're petite, check out their Lil range, which caters for 5'3" and under.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a bag from Chanel, this bag from DeMellier is a great investment. The brand has become one of our go-tos for affordable designer handbags.
EXACT MATCH
The cat's eye frame is once again one of the key sunglasses trends for 2026, and we love this contemporary take on the look, featuring angled upticks and metal detailing.
A pair of brown leather boots is an excellent addition to any wardrobe. Wear them underneath wide leg jeans, with your best leggings tucked in or under your favourite midi dress.
Nicole Kidman's outfit is a reminder of how to easily dress up a pair of jeans. Whether you're on a cool city break, heading into work or looking for a new date night outfit idea, the combination of jeans and a blazer is a winning look.
By adding a mixture of both playful and classic accessories, Nicole has given this classic look a fresh, fashionable twist - her boots and classic leather tote bag elevate the denim while the shearling cap brings a youthful edge to her herringbone blazer.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With athleisure back on the fashion map for spring/summer 2026, we have definitely seen sporty headgear trickling into the high street, and baseball caps are only set to continue their reign in the coming months.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.