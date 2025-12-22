Bye-bye partywear, this luxuriously soft loungewear set is all I'm wearing between Christmas and New Year
And there's just about enough time to still order it before Christmas
Between Christmas and New Year, comfort is king, and cosying up in loungewear is an essential move. From lazy indoor days to relaxed strolls with family or friends, 'tis the season to unwind. So I'm looking for loungewear that offers comfort and a touch of luxury to see me through the upcoming week, and I've found the perfect set.
Admittedly, I stumbled upon this sumptuously soft loungewear set from Reiss whilst shopping for gifts, and although you may typically associate Reiss with sharp tailoring or premium dresses, they certainly know a thing or two about loungewear too.
After browsing the collection in the store, I landed on the Interlock Wide-Leg Joggers in Taupe Brown and the Interlock Half-Zip Sweatshirt. The joggers have a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette and a super-soft lining, making them a practical cold-weather choice, whilst the elasticated drawstring waist offers maximum comfort. The sweater offers the same super soft lining and an elevated half-zip design that can be easily paired with your favourite jeans for smarter outings.
And there is just about enough time to get it before Christmas too. Order by 8pm of the 22nd of October to secure your loungewear for the most relaxed week of the year.
Shop Reiss' Wide-Leg Joggers & Taupe Brown Sweater
Add a little luxury to your loungewear rotation with these wide-leg joggers. They are made from a premium mid-weight jersey for soft and fluid drape. They have a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette that elongates legs, and the drawstring waist offers maximum comfort. Pop out to run errands in these joggers and style with your most comfortable trainers.
This sweatshirt offers a cosy design with athletic characteristics, including a half-zip fastening and drawstring hem. It's made from a premium interlock jersey material that has a soft yet fluid shape. The drawstring hem can be worn tucked underneath to create a smooth finish, or you can simply wear it loose.
Shop more Reiss Loungwear
The joggers come in either the taupe brown or a soft stone shade for a more neutral look, whilst the sweatshirt also comes in black. Both are available in either regular or petite sizes, XS-XL, although sizes in the taupe brown sweater are limited.
What stands out about this set is the premium, soft finish and the relaxed yet elevated design detail – making it a winter capsule wardrobe essential. The wide-leg silhouette of the joggers gives them an effortless, laid-back feel that's ideal for days spent at home yet stylish enough to wear outside. The ultra-soft interlock fabric feels incredibly cosy against the skin, too. This is the kind of loungewear set you'll instinctively reach for on winter mornings and never want to take off.
That being said, it doesn't look like something reserved solely for indoor wear. The wide-leg jogger design and half-zip sweater are elevated enough to wear out and about; all you need to add are your favourite pair of trainers and, of course, one of the best winter coat trends 2025.
As we head into the festive period, this is the kind of outfit I'll be living in. Between quiet days at home, last-minute Christmas prep and laid-back gatherings, having something that feels this comfortable yet looks this good is an essential move.
