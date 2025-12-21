I practically live in my loungewear during the holidays and these cosy trousers are smart enough to wear outside too

There is something really wonderful about those days in between Christmas and New Year. It’s a time to be lazy, eat too many chocolates and snuggle down on the sofa in front of old films without feeling guilty or pressure to be busy. I really look forward to those long, quiet afternoons and I always like to treat myself to some new loungewear to make it feel all the more special, because after all those Christmas party outfits, even this fashionista wants some fashion downtime.

This year I’ve got my eye on the M&S Cotton Blend Cosy Rib Pintuck Wide Leg Trousers, which are made from a cotton-blend that promises to be easy to move around in and deliver on comfort. The well-designed bottoms also feature a crisp pleated front and high cut waist so they have a much smarter feel than my old pyjamas or everyday joggers, meaning if I do find myself heading outfit, I could easily peel myself off the sofa and head to the shops without having to worry about my outfit as the trousers are definitely chic enough to take outdoors.

With a stretch waistband and relaxed fit leg, they're universally flattering, lengthening legs and giving plenty of room to breath and graze on leftovers, they're kind of the perfect Twixmas trouser really. There is also a matching top, to turn it into a cosy co-ord, and with a few neutral hues available, I'm drawn to this directional olive hue for a little bit of brightness, that also makes me look like I've made more of an effort.

(Image credit: M&S)

Shop The Trousers

M&S Cotton Blend Cosy Rib Pintuck Wide Leg Trousers £30 at M&S This stylish pair really do tick all of my boxes when it comes to loungewear basics. Roomy enough to snuggle down in, a flattering wide leg shape and neat design details to add a smarter spin. They are available in sizes 6-24 and as well as petite and long leg lengths, and there's a matching jumper too. With charcoal and ivory iterations available, I'm tempted to stock up, because we all know how good M&S are at trousers.

Shop More Loungewear

Next Charcoal Grey Wide Leg Joggers £30 at Next These dark grey bottoms have a similar, pleat-front design to the M&S pair, and there is a matching zip-up jacket available to create a co-ord look. Reiss Bernie Premium Interlock Wide-Leg Joggers £120 at Reiss This pair of luxe lounge basics promise to feel cloud-like to wear and come with a drawstring waist so you can adjust them to fit your shape nicely. River Island Brown Premium Wide Leg Pintuck Joggers £34 at River Island These bottoms will tick off this season's chocolate brown trend beautifully and will make a great base for a leopard print top or other seasonal hues.

I love the rich khaki colour of the M&S bottoms. The darker green hue will look quite festive when buddied up with an argyle knit or a bright red t-shirt, but not overly seasonal, so I can wear them with the matching sweatshirt or a plain grey top into the new year without feeling overtly Christmassy. There is also a dark charcoal colour as well as a fresh white pair available too, so there is a style to suit pretty much any winter capsule wardrobe.

During Twixmas I can see myself wearing these all day with a hoodie and just my most comfortable bra underneath for my low key sofa plans but they can easily be styled up too. I will wear them with a denim shirt tucked in and leopard print pumps for a coffee date with friends, or with a fine knitted roll neck and trainers for a walk round the park.

However I wear them, I know they will feel like a total treat to wear. My rigid jeans and belted trousers can wait until 2026, as right now I'm all about comfort and joy.