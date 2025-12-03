Zara just released its own winter-ready take on the Birkenstock Naples loafers, and the cosy faux-fur lining is utterly dreamy

The cold and dreary weather has got us searching for cosy footwear, and while our slippers might be our first choice, they're not super practical outside of the home, so where's the compromise?

If, like me, you've had your eye on the Birkenstock Naples wrapped clogs, then you'll understand that they're the winter-ready answer to comfortable, warming footwear, mixing the tailored look of a loafer, with an easy slip on and go shoe, and a sumptuous suede leather outer, that are a perfectly polished update for Boston Clog lovers.

But with a retail price of £150 and a stack of Christmas gifts still to buy, I'm on the hunt for something equally stylish but more affordable to keep my feet cosy, comfortable but directional too, and these leather backless clogs from Zara might just be the ticket. With an exceptionally similar silhouette, and an added fluffy liner, I think I've lucked out.

Shop Zara’s Birkenstock Lookalikes

Made from leather, the Zara backless clogs are set to be a staple in any winter capsule wardrobe, emulating Birkenstock’s loafer design perfectly. They have the same penny strap on the front, with the rectangular toe creating a similar relaxed yet elevated silhouette. Both in a brown-grey hue, they're equally polished and perfect for teaming with tailoring or jeans for a more androgynous look.

This simple shape makes them easy to style and the relaxed take on loafers, one of the biggest shoe trends for autumn/winter 2025 is a plus point too. If you know how to style Birkenstock clogs or already have a pair of trusty loafers, treat these similarly in the style stakes.

The Zara pair also have the added benefit of a faux fur lining, which is a deliciously cosy winter update to the Birkenstock design. The resulting look isn’t too slipper-like either, thanks to the fact that the faux fur is a muted, khaki colour and blends in with the soft suede of the clogs’ upper.

And then there is the price. The Zara lookalike pair is almost £100 cheaper than the Birkenstock design, and you get more bang for your buck in many ways, as you get a soft faux fur lining too, making these an absolute steal. Whether you love your Birkenstock Boston clogs but don't feel you can wear them for work, or you’re in the market for a pair of cosy, easy-to-style shoes for the winter, Zara’s clogs are a safe and stylish bet.