Chloé’s iconic studded clogs are set to be a massive spring trend – but you can get the look for less with this H&M pair

Certain fashion pieces can only be described as 'iconic', and the Chloé clog is one such design. A staple for the brand, this is a shoe packed with nostalgia, that still managed to feel current, but with prices almost hitting £1000 for the shoe, it won't be in my wardrobe anytime soon.

However, thanks to the prevalence of bohemian-inspired trends this spring/summer and fashion's enduring love of a clog, I have managed to track down a fantastic lookalike for a mere fraction of the price.

Chloé Jeannette studded leather slingback platform clogs, clock in at £950, and are unsurprisingly crafted from supple leather, with carved wooden platform soles, and statement gold-toned studs lining the shoe. Completed with a slingback strap and a subtle C-shaped buckle, this summer-ready design will pair with everything from dresses to jeans. However, these H&M heeled clogs, made from black faux leather (and available in faux suede), could easily be mistaken for the real deal, and they're only £55.

Shop H&M's Alternative to Chloé Clogs

When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe in 2026, you can’t go wrong in adding a pair of clogs, whether they’re the designer Chloé pair or the H&M alternatives. This is not only because nostalgia has been a key driving force behind numerous trends in recent months, making beloved Chloé pieces a great investment, but also because clogs in general are set to step back into the limelight as one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026.

Their playful and wearable look works as an elevated alternative to sandals when worn alongside midi and maxi dresses and skirts, with the sleek and modest design of both the Chloé pair and the H&M clogs being ideal for those who don’t like open-toe shoes in the spring/summer season.

The main difference between the two shoes, which explains their massive price difference, is that the Chloé clogs are made from real leather and wood, while the H&M pair are crafted from a faux-leather fabric and has a rubber, wood-effect sole. The designer pair is also chunkier in its silhouette, but just as is the case with the designer lookalike for the Chloé Paddington bag we recently found, these compromises can save you huge amounts of money, while still delivering on a trending style.