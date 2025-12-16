Chloé’s shearling-trimmed wellies have been on my wishlist for ages, and I've finally found a great high street alternative

Keeping cosy and dry in the winter is a must, and there’s no better way to do it than with a cosy shearling trim. But while we’ve long thought of coats and gilets as the only way to incorporate this seasonal texture into our outfits, there’s a more practical and on-trend way to wear it this season.

Bringing softness to the most practical winter boots you could invest in, Chloé’s Raina shearling-trimmed TPU ankle boots are a strikingly stylish pair of wellies. A chunky sole, ankle-height shaft and thick, shearling trim contest everything we thought we knew about wellies, with them being easily worn as day-to-day footwear in the winter, and making those trips outside a little more appealing.

However, even though I've found them on sale, they’re still a cool £358. So while they’ve been on my winter wishlist for some time, I’ve been looking for a more affordable iteration to fill the void – and then I came across H&M’s warm-lined leather boots.

Shop High Street Alternative for Chloé’s Rania Wellies

Chloé Raina Shearling-trimmed TPU Ankle Boots £358 (was £650) at Outnet With a chunky rubber sole and shearling trim, these wellies are an easy and practical way to make a statement this winter. Worn effortlessly as day-to-day footwear in place of your favourite trainers, your toes will kept warm and dry no matter the weather. H&M Warm-Lined Leather Boots £159.99 at H&M These boots are part of H&M's premium collection, meaning they're made from real leather. Their dark brown shade is super versatile, and the chunky sole and faux-shearling trim give them a Chloé-inspired look for less than half the price of their designer counterparts.

The H&M boots might not be wellies, but in many ways, that just doubles their appeal. The leg shaft is higher than the Chloé pair, but with a leather fabric and faux-shearling trim, they’re a great high street alternative, and these designer lookalikes might even be versatile, as you can wear them easily with slightly more polished looks, such as midi dresses.

Made of dark brown leather, which plays perfectly into the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, these H&M boots look so cosy. Not only are they trimmed with faux-shearling, but they’re also fully lined in the fluffy fabric to keep your feet warm no matter the weather.

Their chunky soles are patterned underneath, giving them a similar look to the Chloé wellies, and their calf-high leg has a beautifully chunky silhouette that emulates the designer style. Worn under wide-leg jeans, or with a skirt and opaque tights, they’re an easy-to-style addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. Ideal for a Boxing Day walk, or beyond, they're the reminder I needed that I can get designer style on a budget.