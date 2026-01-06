Jennifer Lawrence's cream joggers, smart coat and cosy clogs are the perfect combination for cold days

I can't remember the last time I wore anything other than my favourite Sorel snow boots, but what I'm really looking for at the moment is an alternative to trainers that I can quickly throw on as I'm heading out the door. And let's face it, with the freezing temperatures we're seeing at the moment, they need to be toasty warm.

Cue Jennifer Lawrence to convince me that clogs are the way forward. She was pictured in New York in December wearing a pair of felt slip-ons by Haflinger, and they look so cosy and comfortable.

I love the embroidered detailing around the edges of her shoes, and when paired with cream joggers, a smart wool coat and a statement printed bag, it's the answer to every wardrobe dilemma you might face this chilly January.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Jennifer's look

Jennifer's felt clogs will pair perfectly with jeans in any cut and cosy knitwear this season, and if you've never heard of Haflinger before, now you have.

These mules have some amazing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "The Haflinger slippers have a molded insert for comfort, thick cork base that keeps the feet warm (ideal for anyone like me who suffers from chillblains in the winter months). Thin waterproof sole if one steps in moisture, hardwearing (my last pair lasted 4 years before I had to replace them)."