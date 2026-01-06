Jennifer Lawrence's cream joggers, smart coat and cosy clogs are the perfect combination for cold days
Her clogs are much more affordable than you might think
I can't remember the last time I wore anything other than my favourite Sorel snow boots, but what I'm really looking for at the moment is an alternative to trainers that I can quickly throw on as I'm heading out the door. And let's face it, with the freezing temperatures we're seeing at the moment, they need to be toasty warm.
Cue Jennifer Lawrence to convince me that clogs are the way forward. She was pictured in New York in December wearing a pair of felt slip-ons by Haflinger, and they look so cosy and comfortable.
I love the embroidered detailing around the edges of her shoes, and when paired with cream joggers, a smart wool coat and a statement printed bag, it's the answer to every wardrobe dilemma you might face this chilly January.
Shop Jennifer's look
These are available in several different colours, which have unsurprisingly flown off the shelves since Jennifer wore hers. Similar to Birkenstocks, these have a cork footbed which adapts to your foot. They're made in Germany from 100% wool, which stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Whether you wear these at home as your best slippers or out and about, they're a great investment.
If you're wondering are Birkenstocks worth it, the Boston clog is a great place to start. Wear yours with cosy socks and jeans and you won't look back.
We couldn't talk about clogs without mentioning the UGG Tasman slippers. I'm seeing these everywhere at the moment. The black colourway feels a bit more practical than classic tan, and the shearling lining is a real treat for your feet.
A wool coat with sporty joggers and mules might feel like a weird mix on paper, but outerwear like this will sharpen up even the most casual of ensembles. It's worth spending a bit more on coats to make sure you get one that's really warm and will last you more than just one winter.
This designer lookalike is so similar to Jennifer's bag, and is a very chic way to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. I love the unusual shape, too.
Jennifer's felt clogs will pair perfectly with jeans in any cut and cosy knitwear this season, and if you've never heard of Haflinger before, now you have.
These mules have some amazing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "The Haflinger slippers have a molded insert for comfort, thick cork base that keeps the feet warm (ideal for anyone like me who suffers from chillblains in the winter months). Thin waterproof sole if one steps in moisture, hardwearing (my last pair lasted 4 years before I had to replace them)."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.