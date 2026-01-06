Jump to category:
Jennifer Lawrence's cream joggers, smart coat and cosy clogs are the perfect combination for cold days

Her clogs are much more affordable than you might think

Caroline Parr
By
published
in News
Jennifer Lawrence spotted out and about in Manhattan 11/12/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I can't remember the last time I wore anything other than my favourite Sorel snow boots, but what I'm really looking for at the moment is an alternative to trainers that I can quickly throw on as I'm heading out the door. And let's face it, with the freezing temperatures we're seeing at the moment, they need to be toasty warm.

Cue Jennifer Lawrence to convince me that clogs are the way forward. She was pictured in New York in December wearing a pair of felt slip-ons by Haflinger, and they look so cosy and comfortable.

Shop Jennifer's look

Jennifer's felt clogs will pair perfectly with jeans in any cut and cosy knitwear this season, and if you've never heard of Haflinger before, now you have.

These mules have some amazing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "The Haflinger slippers have a molded insert for comfort, thick cork base that keeps the feet warm (ideal for anyone like me who suffers from chillblains in the winter months). Thin waterproof sole if one steps in moisture, hardwearing (my last pair lasted 4 years before I had to replace them)."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

