I had to double take when I saw these £38 shoes – they’re nearly identical to Birkenstock clogs

No matter the season, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are a staple in the shoe collections of some of my favourite celebrities. Claudia Winkleman, Sienna Miller and Kylie Minogue are all massive fans of the style, with their suede uppers and slip-on silhouette making them so easy to style alongside jeans and tailored trousers.

It’s clear that the shoes are a must-have on days when cosy comfort is a priority, but with a retail price of £150, I’ve always held off on the purchase. Instead, I've been on the hunt for a more affordable alternative that can keep my feet just as cosy and comfortable and also help to recreate the outfits worn by the A-listers on my inspiration moodboards.

I lucked out when I came across these leather footbed clogs from Next that have an exceptionally similar silhouette to everyone’s favourite Boston clogs but cost just a fraction of the price. It’s not just the look of Birkenstocks they’re emulating, either, but the Next pair also featured comfort cushioning to deliver a rival inner silhouette to Birkenstock’s soft, moulded footbed.

Shop High Street Alternative For Birkenstock Clogs

Available in both standard and wide fits, these Next clogs are made from real suede, just as the OG Birkenstocks are, and are set to be a staple that transitions effortlessly from winter capsule wardrobes into spring when the weather finally warms up.

Emulating Birkenstock’s clog design beautifully, they have the same rounded toe, slip-on mule shape and even boast a similar buckle detail that creates the same relaxed yet elevated silhouette of Boston clogs. It’s this polished yet cosy look that makes knowing how to style Birkenstock clogs or lookalike pairs a breeze, with either pair ideal for teaming with tailoring or jeans for a more laid-back look.

This simple shape makes them easy to wear and, even alongside all the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 we’re seeing start to pop up, we know that a classic shoe like the clog won't go out of fashion anytime soon. It’s a fact only heightened by the timeless neutral tones these shoes are available in, with taupe, chocolate brown, black and even a statement cow print, making them a great addition to any outfit, in any season.