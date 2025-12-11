Emilia Fox's velvet jumpsuit is the comfy yet chic December outfit that'll out-shine Christmas jumpers every time

If you can find a Christmas party outfit that will see you through the busy social season and also work for the big day itself, you’re on to a winner and I think Silent Witness star Emilia Fox did just that last year. Her velvet jumpsuit was the perfect all-in-one outfit when you want to look put-together and still feel comfortable.

It was a step up from Christmas jumpers without being too much and she styled it very simply when she attended The Sick Children’s Trust’s Together at Christmas concert. She was asked to read a poem at the heart-warming event and wore a deep burgundy Aspiga jumpsuit.

Phase Eight Marta Velvet Jumpsuit £129 (was £139) at Phase Eight This wide-leg velvet jumpsuit is available in regular and petite lengths and is a sumptuous wine tone. It has a waist belt, a high crew neckline and a crossover open detail at the back that is sultry without being overly revealing. Pair with black or metallic accessories to let this do the talking. Mango Black Velvet Belted Jumpsuit £79.99 at Mango You can't go wrong with a black jumpsuit and this one comes with a decorative belt with silver hardware. This brings contrast and extra shaping to the waist. The cap sleeves and straight legs create a comfy but streamlined silhouette and it has a keyhole button closure at the back. Boden Jersey Velvet Wrap Jumpsuit £129 at Boden Emilia Fox went for festive red, but green is another Christmassy colour that works for a jumpsuit. This one from Boden has a wrap design and long, draped sleeves. The belt is adjustable and detachable so you can switch up your look and the jumpsuit also has handy side seam pockets.

& Other Stories Corduroy Jumpsuit £139 at H&M Also available in green, this high-waisted cotton corduroy jumpsuit is easy to dress up with heels or down with trainers or flats. It has a collar, zip closure and long balloon sleeves, as well as a tie belt at the waist. There are vents at the cuffs and hems too. H&M Glittering Black Jumpsuit £27.99 at H&M Newly arrived at H&M, this affordable jumpsuit makes styling sparkles so easy. It's made from stretch jersey for comfort and the material contains glittering metallic threads that catch the light beautifully. There are shoulder pads giving extra shaping and a twisted detail at the waist. Phase Eight Emily Burgundy Jumpsuit £79 (was £159) at Phase Eight This burgundy jumpsuit features sheer balloon sleeves and a modern wide-leg silhouette, as well as a shirt collar. The design almost creates the illusion of a blouse tucked into trousers but without the effort of styling separate items together. It's finished with statement jewelled buttons for a glam touch.

Red and green will always be popular festive colours, though dark red works all winter and isn’t overly seasonal. The warm undertones also make it an easy colour to pair with neutrals like tan, brown and camel, as well as with monochrome or metallic hues.

The sheen of velvet when it catches the light is gorgeous anyway, but the effect is most impressive when the colour is deep and rich like burgundy, navy or forest-green.

Emilia’s jumpsuit was wide-leg and had puffed sleeves that fell to just above the elbow, trimmed with a frill. The design itself was a perfect example of how simplicity can be unbelievably elegant and the timeless shape allowed the velvet to really shine.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Like so many of the best jumpsuits, this Aspiga piece blended style with practicality and part of the reason I love one-pieces so much is the ease of them. If you’re in a rush you don’t need to think about what goes with what: a jumpsuit is your whole outfit.

Unlike dresses, they also give you more coverage in the winter months and bring a contemporary edge to your look. Wide-leg jumpsuits can also work with almost any shoe option as the volume means they can drape over even knee-high boots, as well as ankle boots and heels.

The Silent Witness star paired her velvet jumpsuit with gold platform sandals and a few carefully selected pieces of dainty gold jewellery. Metallics are elevated neutrals as gold and silver go with everything and bring some added glamour.

To make a jumpsuit like Emilia’s more relaxed for the festive period or Christmas Day itself, I’d advise swapping out heels for ballet flats, flat boots or even slippers if you’re having people over to your home. Layer over a cardigan and add a long coat if you’re heading outside and coordinate your bag and footwear for an effortless, cohesive look.

Corduroy is another great fabric option for jumpsuits and Emilia wore a blue cord Aspiga design to the trust's 2023 carol service. It had a similar shape to her velvet one, but with longer sleeves and a crew neckline.

Both designs were beautiful or an evening of carols and readings. The Sick Children’s Trust provides Homes from Home where families with a sick child being treated in hospital can go and stay. This year’s Together at Christmas service raised more than £20,000 that will go towards helping to keep families together when it matters most.