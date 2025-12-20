Holly Willoughby is the latest celebrity to back this standout tailoring trend for the festive season, proving it's worth investing in
Holly is just one of many stars embracing velvet tailoring this season
Choosing an outfit in December often means alternating between lashings of sparkles, kitsch knits or plush velvety fabrics, which can all spark some serious seasonal joy, but if you’re looking for something a little more tailored for the coming days, try a chic suit like Holly Willoughby's latest look.
The stylish star shared a snap on Instagram earlier this week, showing off a gorgeous scarlet blazer and trouser combination by celebrity favourite, Nadine Merabi, which was the perfect shade of red for Christmas but felt a little more polished and elegant than something heavily embellished or covered in a novelty print. Holly styled her outfit perfectly too, adding just some strappy black heels and a black present-shaped bag by Lulu Guinness, which both had a quiet and classic feel, to let her suit have its moment of glory.
Everything about the outfit worked beautifully and felt on point for the season, so it’s a great one to emulate for Christmas Eve cocktails or even as an alternative to a dress on New Year's Eve; and if you're after a dress alternative, velvet suits have been huge this season, with a host of celebrities backing the trend.
The satin lapel on Holly's jacket gives the velvet piece even more oomph without feeling too much. Wear it buttoned up or try layering it over a silky cami. There's only a couple of sizes left though - so be quick.
These matching bottoms are fitted at the top and then flare out at the hem to flatter curves in all the right places. They are fully lined, and there's a concealed zip fastener at the back for a flat front finish.
This double-breasted design has a very smart vibe to it that will lift your workwear wardrobe nicely. Team with the matching trousers, or use it to pep up a striped t-shirt and barrel leg jean outfit, for the ultimate jeans and a blazer outfit with a festive feel.
These wider leg bottoms will look great with heels, but when it come to what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, you have plenty of options. Try trainers, printed pumps or loafers for low-key elegance, but for added leg-length, there is no better choice than heels.
Holly's ruby-toned pieces wowed together, but the best thing about a classic suit is how much extra wear you can get from your set, too. There is an endless amount of wardrobe mileage from a matching co-ord for the festive period and well into the new year - simply mix and match each half with other separates in your wardrobe.
Try wearing your nipped-in jacket with your best skinny jeans and court shoes for date night, or add a cosy sweatshirt and gold jewels to a pair of tailored red bottoms for a low-key weekend look.
While Holly has opted for velvet, which has been endlessly popular with celebrities this season, see Rebel Wilson and Claudia Winkleman for added velvet style notes; if it's simply the hue you're after, then red was one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2025 and you'll likely wear this bold hue through 2026 too.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
