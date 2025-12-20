Holly Willoughby is the latest celebrity to back this standout tailoring trend for the festive season, proving it's worth investing in

Choosing an outfit in December often means alternating between lashings of sparkles, kitsch knits or plush velvety fabrics, which can all spark some serious seasonal joy, but if you’re looking for something a little more tailored for the coming days, try a chic suit like Holly Willoughby's latest look.

The stylish star shared a snap on Instagram earlier this week, showing off a gorgeous scarlet blazer and trouser combination by celebrity favourite, Nadine Merabi, which was the perfect shade of red for Christmas but felt a little more polished and elegant than something heavily embellished or covered in a novelty print. Holly styled her outfit perfectly too, adding just some strappy black heels and a black present-shaped bag by Lulu Guinness, which both had a quiet and classic feel, to let her suit have its moment of glory.

Everything about the outfit worked beautifully and felt on point for the season, so it’s a great one to emulate for Christmas Eve cocktails or even as an alternative to a dress on New Year's Eve; and if you're after a dress alternative, velvet suits have been huge this season, with a host of celebrities backing the trend.

Shop the Look

Holly's ruby-toned pieces wowed together, but the best thing about a classic suit is how much extra wear you can get from your set, too. There is an endless amount of wardrobe mileage from a matching co-ord for the festive period and well into the new year - simply mix and match each half with other separates in your wardrobe.

Try wearing your nipped-in jacket with your best skinny jeans and court shoes for date night, or add a cosy sweatshirt and gold jewels to a pair of tailored red bottoms for a low-key weekend look.

While Holly has opted for velvet, which has been endlessly popular with celebrities this season, see Rebel Wilson and Claudia Winkleman for added velvet style notes; if it's simply the hue you're after, then red was one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2025 and you'll likely wear this bold hue through 2026 too.