Forget your little black dress, Christine Lampard's just reminded us that blue is the chic neutral hue that suits everyone

While a black dress might be your go-to, Christine's navy dress is a stark reminder that this neutral is super flattering and works all year round

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Christine Lampard in black halterneck style dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Stepping out for Lorraine, Christine Lampard shared a backstage snap to micro-blogging platform Instagram. Posing in a figure-flattering navy, sleeveless dress with a high-cut neckline, the star adds two blue heart emojis to indicate that her dark dress was, in fact, blue, rather than black.

The silhouette contouring design fluted out into a gentle A-line from mid-thigh, giving an added swishy effect to the look, which also balanced the star's long frame and narrowed her waistline in the process.

Christine Lampard stuns in little blue dress

Tagging the dress brand in her post, Christine revealed that her stylish choice was from the much-loved British clothing brand, ME+EM. And while originally I struggled to identify exactly which dress the star is wearing, it seems that Christine's frock is actually a clever 2-in-1 design, with the presenter only wearing part of the look on this occasion.

While Christine went bare-armed, after all, studio lighting can make for a very warm set, the dress actually has a top that slips over the top, making this blue design exceptionally versatile. When it comes to what to wear over a dress, a slim-fitting top can help to create a top and skirt style look that's fuss-free.

Get the look

Black dresses might always feel like the most timeless choice, but don't overlook navy and royal blue designs. A neutral colourway, this family of blue colourways are versatile and universally flattering, easy to dress up and style for all manner of occasions.

A simple silhouette, such as Christine's gently flared design, with warming high neck can effortlessly be teamed with blazers, shirting or knitwear to create a host of looks that you can lean on throughout any given season.

While Christine' design is in quite a distinct royal blue hue, the rules apply to navy iterations too, which work perfectly with black, tan, camel, white and cream, as well as bold pops of red if you really want to turn some heads.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.