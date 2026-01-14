Forget your little black dress, Christine Lampard's just reminded us that blue is the chic neutral hue that suits everyone

Stepping out for Lorraine, Christine Lampard shared a backstage snap to micro-blogging platform Instagram. Posing in a figure-flattering navy, sleeveless dress with a high-cut neckline, the star adds two blue heart emojis to indicate that her dark dress was, in fact, blue, rather than black.

The silhouette contouring design fluted out into a gentle A-line from mid-thigh, giving an added swishy effect to the look, which also balanced the star's long frame and narrowed her waistline in the process.

Completing her look with camel heels, one of the best colours of shoes to wear with navy, Christine added a selection of gold jewellery that tonally reflected the shoes and complemented her blue dress beautifully, too.

Christine Lampard stuns in little blue dress

Tagging the dress brand in her post, Christine revealed that her stylish choice was from the much-loved British clothing brand, ME+EM. And while originally I struggled to identify exactly which dress the star is wearing, it seems that Christine's frock is actually a clever 2-in-1 design, with the presenter only wearing part of the look on this occasion.

While Christine went bare-armed, after all, studio lighting can make for a very warm set, the dress actually has a top that slips over the top, making this blue design exceptionally versatile. When it comes to what to wear over a dress, a slim-fitting top can help to create a top and skirt style look that's fuss-free.

Black dresses might always feel like the most timeless choice, but don't overlook navy and royal blue designs. A neutral colourway, this family of blue colourways are versatile and universally flattering, easy to dress up and style for all manner of occasions.

A simple silhouette, such as Christine's gently flared design, with warming high neck can effortlessly be teamed with blazers, shirting or knitwear to create a host of looks that you can lean on throughout any given season.

While Christine' design is in quite a distinct royal blue hue, the rules apply to navy iterations too, which work perfectly with black, tan, camel, white and cream, as well as bold pops of red if you really want to turn some heads.