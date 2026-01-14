Forget your little black dress, Christine Lampard's just reminded us that blue is the chic neutral hue that suits everyone
While a black dress might be your go-to, Christine's navy dress is a stark reminder that this neutral is super flattering and works all year round
Stepping out for Lorraine, Christine Lampard shared a backstage snap to micro-blogging platform Instagram. Posing in a figure-flattering navy, sleeveless dress with a high-cut neckline, the star adds two blue heart emojis to indicate that her dark dress was, in fact, blue, rather than black.
The silhouette contouring design fluted out into a gentle A-line from mid-thigh, giving an added swishy effect to the look, which also balanced the star's long frame and narrowed her waistline in the process.
Completing her look with camel heels, one of the best colours of shoes to wear with navy, Christine added a selection of gold jewellery that tonally reflected the shoes and complemented her blue dress beautifully, too.
Christine Lampard stuns in little blue dress
Tagging the dress brand in her post, Christine revealed that her stylish choice was from the much-loved British clothing brand, ME+EM. And while originally I struggled to identify exactly which dress the star is wearing, it seems that Christine's frock is actually a clever 2-in-1 design, with the presenter only wearing part of the look on this occasion.
While Christine went bare-armed, after all, studio lighting can make for a very warm set, the dress actually has a top that slips over the top, making this blue design exceptionally versatile. When it comes to what to wear over a dress, a slim-fitting top can help to create a top and skirt style look that's fuss-free.
Get the look
Exact Match
In a bold blue hue, this slightly jewelled hue doesn't really come across in the Instagram picture, but the royal blue colouring is so striking and perfectly fits with early indications of spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. The knitted top comes off, meaning you can wear this dress as a sleeveless design, so you can take it through to next season too.
This sheath style dress will make for a fantastic layering piece from your winter capsule wardrobe, all the way through the rest of the year. The navy hue makes it wearable 12 months of the year, because even in the height of summer, blue feels so much lighter than black iterations. To give it a spring-ready feel team it with whites or pastels.
With additional camel trim, this chic knitted dress has a delightfully retro feel that will keep you cosy through the last of the bitterly cold weather. The clever edging will help to define your silhouette, while the belt detail with cinch in your waist for a fit and flare style silhouette. Pair with your best knee-high boots for a more casual finish, or heels for added polish.
With a little more elevated detailing, this design features a mock-wrap silhouette and silver embellishment for a little extra luxe. Ideal for pairing with a blazer for work, or slipping over a slim-fitting knit for added warmth, this smart design will take you from boardroom to early spring occasions with ease. The slightly draped neckline only adds to its designer-feel.
This V-neck shift dress is another classic shape that I guarantee you'll keep in your fashion arsenal for years to come. The seam detailing creates an illusion effect, drawing the eye down your silhouette and in at the waist, instantly lengthening your frame and narrowing your waistline. The lower neckline means you can wear this over a shirt or blouse too.
With a discreet zip-front fastening and empire line fit, this navy dress is such a solid basic to add to your year round wardrobe. The longer sleeve makes it most appropriate for autumn through to spring, and the midi-length hem makes it easy to dress up for work or dinners out. The gentle A-line skirt helps to highlight your waistline.
Black dresses might always feel like the most timeless choice, but don't overlook navy and royal blue designs. A neutral colourway, this family of blue colourways are versatile and universally flattering, easy to dress up and style for all manner of occasions.
A simple silhouette, such as Christine's gently flared design, with warming high neck can effortlessly be teamed with blazers, shirting or knitwear to create a host of looks that you can lean on throughout any given season.
While Christine' design is in quite a distinct royal blue hue, the rules apply to navy iterations too, which work perfectly with black, tan, camel, white and cream, as well as bold pops of red if you really want to turn some heads.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
