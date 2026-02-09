Not black, not brown, Jennifer Lawrence proves that this underrated neutral is universally flattering and always in style

Is navy blue the new black? It’s a question that’s been on my mind since Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in an all navy ensemble back at the beginning of January. It would be a big ask to replace black as the most fashionable hue of all; however, most people underestimate the power of this shade.

Minimalist and sophisticated, navy ensembles are just as chic, if not more so, than black, and this neutral hue is extremely elegant. Wearable from AM to PM, this inky colourway is just that bit lighter than black, making it universally flattering, even close to your face, whereas black can sometimes be draining.

Jennifer’s outfit is a great example of this. The underrated, neutral colour is the star of the show, with a layered navy look that feels chic and rich. Dominated by a thick, tailored coat, underneath, the actress carried the tone through her high-neck top and tailored trousers, with a pair of velvet court pumps adding a sleek finishing touch to this elevated outfit.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Recreate Jennifer's Navy Outfit

Navy might not feature on our spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 list, but it's a classic hue and makes a great replacement for black if you’re looking for a softer tone that's universally flattering.

Wearable in both winter capsule wardrobes and spring capsule wardrobes, you can pair navy with nearly any colour that you would wear with black, whether that’s other neutrals like beige, ecru, white, khaki and grey, or brighter tones and pastel shades.

Jennifer does make a good case for pairing navy with navy, though. Her outfit is so sleek and timeless, with the unique high neck of her navy top creating a striking, layered look alongside her tailored coat and straight-leg trousers.

Her coat is undoubtedly the focal point of the look, with its structured silhouette and long hem dominating the outfit. A tailored coat in a neutral colour is a great one to add to any wardrobe as it helps to smarten denim jeans outfits, or finish off more tailored looks.