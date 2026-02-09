Not black, not brown, Jennifer Lawrence proves that this underrated neutral is universally flattering and always in style
Her sleek, one-toned outfit is the epitome of quiet luxury – and so easy to recreate, too
Is navy blue the new black? It’s a question that’s been on my mind since Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in an all navy ensemble back at the beginning of January. It would be a big ask to replace black as the most fashionable hue of all; however, most people underestimate the power of this shade.
Minimalist and sophisticated, navy ensembles are just as chic, if not more so, than black, and this neutral hue is extremely elegant. Wearable from AM to PM, this inky colourway is just that bit lighter than black, making it universally flattering, even close to your face, whereas black can sometimes be draining.
Jennifer’s outfit is a great example of this. The underrated, neutral colour is the star of the show, with a layered navy look that feels chic and rich. Dominated by a thick, tailored coat, underneath, the actress carried the tone through her high-neck top and tailored trousers, with a pair of velvet court pumps adding a sleek finishing touch to this elevated outfit.
Recreate Jennifer's Navy Outfit
As it's made from 50% wool, this coat has a luxe, high-quality finish that will keep you warm during the winter months. Its wide lapels add to the elevated style, with the navy tone pairing well with other blue hues, grey, tan, brown and creams, as well as bolder shades of red or pink.
A simple, straight design and mid-rise waist give these tailored, navy trousers a versatile edge. Dress them up with a blazer, tailored coat and heels, or down with your best white trainers and a spring-ready knit or t-shirt for a more casual look.
If you're wondering what shoes to wear with navy, you can't go wrong by following Jennifer's lead and opting for a matching navy pair of heels. This pair have been called 'very comfy' by shoppers.
Navy might not feature on our spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 list, but it's a classic hue and makes a great replacement for black if you’re looking for a softer tone that's universally flattering.
Wearable in both winter capsule wardrobes and spring capsule wardrobes, you can pair navy with nearly any colour that you would wear with black, whether that’s other neutrals like beige, ecru, white, khaki and grey, or brighter tones and pastel shades.
Jennifer does make a good case for pairing navy with navy, though. Her outfit is so sleek and timeless, with the unique high neck of her navy top creating a striking, layered look alongside her tailored coat and straight-leg trousers.
Her coat is undoubtedly the focal point of the look, with its structured silhouette and long hem dominating the outfit. A tailored coat in a neutral colour is a great one to add to any wardrobe as it helps to smarten denim jeans outfits, or finish off more tailored looks.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
