Kate Winslet just championed the neckline that's flattering, easy to wear and totally timeless

You'll never go too far wrong with a one-shoulder LBD

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Kate Winslet attends the &quot;Finding Harmony: A King&#039;s Vision&quot; Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Winslet has such a classic and elegant sense of style. When it comes to red carpet events, she tends to opt for timeless silhouettes and simple colours over bold patterns or trends that will quickly date.

So it was no surprise that she chose a black gown to attend the premiere of the documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate Winslet attends the &amp;quot;Finding Harmony: A King&#039;s Vision&amp;quot; Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I personally love a bardot or one-shoulder neckline (my wedding dress was off the shoulder!) as it's such a subtle way to show off a bit of skin, and you can still wear your best bra underneath - albeit with a bit of an adjustment.

I seem to remember reading in Claudia Winkleman's hilarious book Quite that shoulders are the one thing that never really age, so this is a trend everyone can embrace with confidence.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

