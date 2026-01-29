Kate Winslet just championed the neckline that's flattering, easy to wear and totally timeless
You'll never go too far wrong with a one-shoulder LBD
Kate Winslet has such a classic and elegant sense of style. When it comes to red carpet events, she tends to opt for timeless silhouettes and simple colours over bold patterns or trends that will quickly date.
So it was no surprise that she chose a black gown to attend the premiere of the documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
Featuring a single sleek long sleeve and stripes of embellishment that follow the asymmetric neckline, it's a very sophisticated choice that's both appropriate for the occasion and so easy to wear.
One reviewer said she 'felt amazing' in this dress. It's glamorous yet simple, and the wool blend fabric makes it the ideal date night outfit for this time of year.
This fringe dress from British clothing brand Phase Eight is just crying out for you to wear it on the dancefloor. If you've got a winter or even spring wedding coming up, look no further.
This Sezane jumper is a nice nod to Kate's look if you're in need of a more casual piece. Team this with blue jeans and your most comfortable trainers when the weather is a bit warmer.
I personally love a bardot or one-shoulder neckline (my wedding dress was off the shoulder!) as it's such a subtle way to show off a bit of skin, and you can still wear your best bra underneath - albeit with a bit of an adjustment.
I seem to remember reading in Claudia Winkleman's hilarious book Quite that shoulders are the one thing that never really age, so this is a trend everyone can embrace with confidence.
