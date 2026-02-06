I wasn't sold on the shirt and tie trend - until I saw Cat Deeley wearing it so well
She wore a full look from ME+EM on Thursday's This Morning
Wearing a shirt and tie has been an unexpected trend for a little while now, but I must confess I haven't had the confidence to try it myself yet.
That is, until I saw Cat Deeley hosting This Morning on Thursday, wearing the chicest take on this trend - ME+EM's Supersoft shirt and tie in blue and white stripes. Doesn't it look so good with her wide-leg navy trousers, which are also by the British clothing brand? Add in a pair of tan-coloured ankle boots from Kurt Geiger, and I have to say bravo to stylist Rachael Hughes for making me do a 180 on this trend!
This £150 blouse is exactly what ME+EM does so well. Both elevated and versatile, the neck tie is completely removable, and whilst it can be worn in a Windsor knot, it can also be styled as a pussybow blouse or worn draped like a scarf. So you really do get more for your money.
Shop Cat's look
Exact match
Cat's exact top is selling quickly, so don't hesitate if you're keen to copy. It's also up for grabs at Selfridges if you can't see your size. Wear it with tailored trousers for a big day in the boardroom, switching to jeans and your most comfortable trainers at the weekend.
Exact match
Ok, so I know I said ME+EM do blouses best, but they really are experts when it comes to trousers. Sure, this button detail design feels like a bit of an investment, but I promise you'll be wearing these flattering trousers for years to come.
Exact match
I love blue and white stripes paired with tan leather, and these ankle boots are just the right heel height to be both dressy yet manageable. Snap them up while they're reduced as I'm sure they won't be around for long.
You'll never go too far wrong with a denim shirt, and I'd even go so far as to say they're my most-worn spring capsule wardrobe staples. Again, this scarf detail is detachable, so drape it, tie it in a bow... have some fun with it!
Cat's ME+EM shirt is made from a lightweight fabric that's perfect for layering up now, but will keep you cool throughout spring and summer too. It will make a super chic addition to your jeans and a blazer outfits, and the cuffs even have a bit of shirring to keep them in place if you like your sleeves pushed back a bit. Clever, right?
It's machine washable on a gentle cycle, and if this is your first ME+EM purchase, prepare to be impressed. Love a bargain? The ME+EM sale is a treasure trove of similarly stylish buys.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
