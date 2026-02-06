Jump to category:
Back To Top

I wasn't sold on the shirt and tie trend - until I saw Cat Deeley wearing it so well

She wore a full look from ME+EM on Thursday's This Morning

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Cat Deeley on This Morning, 5th February 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Wearing a shirt and tie has been an unexpected trend for a little while now, but I must confess I haven't had the confidence to try it myself yet.

That is, until I saw Cat Deeley hosting This Morning on Thursday, wearing the chicest take on this trend - ME+EM's Supersoft shirt and tie in blue and white stripes. Doesn't it look so good with her wide-leg navy trousers, which are also by the British clothing brand? Add in a pair of tan-coloured ankle boots from Kurt Geiger, and I have to say bravo to stylist Rachael Hughes for making me do a 180 on this trend!

Cat Deeley hosting This Morning, 5th February 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's look

Cat's ME+EM shirt is made from a lightweight fabric that's perfect for layering up now, but will keep you cool throughout spring and summer too. It will make a super chic addition to your jeans and a blazer outfits, and the cuffs even have a bit of shirring to keep them in place if you like your sleeves pushed back a bit. Clever, right?

It's machine washable on a gentle cycle, and if this is your first ME+EM purchase, prepare to be impressed. Love a bargain? The ME+EM sale is a treasure trove of similarly stylish buys.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top