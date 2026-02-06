I wasn't sold on the shirt and tie trend - until I saw Cat Deeley wearing it so well

Wearing a shirt and tie has been an unexpected trend for a little while now, but I must confess I haven't had the confidence to try it myself yet.

That is, until I saw Cat Deeley hosting This Morning on Thursday, wearing the chicest take on this trend - ME+EM's Supersoft shirt and tie in blue and white stripes. Doesn't it look so good with her wide-leg navy trousers, which are also by the British clothing brand? Add in a pair of tan-coloured ankle boots from Kurt Geiger, and I have to say bravo to stylist Rachael Hughes for making me do a 180 on this trend!

This £150 blouse is exactly what ME+EM does so well. Both elevated and versatile, the neck tie is completely removable, and whilst it can be worn in a Windsor knot, it can also be styled as a pussybow blouse or worn draped like a scarf. So you really do get more for your money.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's look

Cat's ME+EM shirt is made from a lightweight fabric that's perfect for layering up now, but will keep you cool throughout spring and summer too. It will make a super chic addition to your jeans and a blazer outfits, and the cuffs even have a bit of shirring to keep them in place if you like your sleeves pushed back a bit. Clever, right?

It's machine washable on a gentle cycle, and if this is your first ME+EM purchase, prepare to be impressed. Love a bargain? The ME+EM sale is a treasure trove of similarly stylish buys.

