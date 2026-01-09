Want to swap Storm Goretti for winter sun? Zara Tindall's failsafe white jeans look is enough inspiration for us
Breezy and easy to wear - Zara's 2019 outfit in Australia is ideal for a sunny getaway
Now that we don’t have the festive season to look forward to, the dark days and cold weather can really instill some winter blues and get us dreaming of holidays. Instead of wondering what to wear in the snow brought by Storm Goretti, we can get excited by the idea of summer outfits and Zara Tindall is a connoisseur in winter sun styling.
Every January for several years now she and her husband Mike head to Australia for Magic Millions events. Zara is Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and in 2019 she hit the beach for the official draw wearing jeans, a flowy blouse and trainers.
This is a warm weather version of winter whites and a lovely option if you’re heading abroad somewhere that isn’t scorching hot this time of year. White jeans outfits can be tricky and this colour has a reputation for being less forgiving.
However, it also feels more formal than your classic blue washes so white jeans are perfect as a day-to-night or smart-casual option. They can look more like trousers, especially depending on what shape you choose.
Zara Tindall’s jeans were a streamlined skinny cut, though you could go for straight-leg if you wanted something more relaxed or wide-leg for extra comfort. Because she went so sleek with her jeans, the King’s niece chose a flowy top.
Instead of tucking in her white blouse, she draped it over the top of her jeans for a breezy feel. It was collarless and sleeveless, with a tunic-style neckline and delicate buttons running down the front.
This kind of design works well if you want to feel cool but still relatively covered up in the sunshine and a short-sleeved white shirt would be lovely too. Completing Zara’s look was a pair of simple white trainers.
Sports shoes wouldn’t be everyone’s first choice of footwear for the beach but since she was working at the time it makes sense that she didn’t step out in flip flops or sandals. Trainers provide support and sticking to all-white meant Zara’s outfit felt cohesive and minimal.
The only pop of colour was her sunglasses, which were mottled tortoiseshell. Just like brown clothing is a softer alternative to black, so are brown sunglasses and this makes them incredibly versatile.
The warm tones complement paler neutrals like white and cream, and the royal’s sunnies added texture and dimension to her look. With her short blonde hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, Zara was ready to enjoy the Gold Coast sunshine and an outfit like this is such an easy one to take inspiration from for your own winter breaks.
She and Mike have already landed in Australia ready for this year’s Magic Millions events and it’s possible we could see her recreate a similar style over the next twelve days. We should also expect to see some fabulous dresses and heels from Zara when she attends some of the more formal events.
