Want to swap Storm Goretti for winter sun? Zara Tindall's failsafe white jeans look is enough inspiration for us

Now that we don’t have the festive season to look forward to, the dark days and cold weather can really instill some winter blues and get us dreaming of holidays. Instead of wondering what to wear in the snow brought by Storm Goretti, we can get excited by the idea of summer outfits and Zara Tindall is a connoisseur in winter sun styling.

Every January for several years now she and her husband Mike head to Australia for Magic Millions events. Zara is Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and in 2019 she hit the beach for the official draw wearing jeans, a flowy blouse and trainers.

This is a warm weather version of winter whites and a lovely option if you’re heading abroad somewhere that isn’t scorching hot this time of year. White jeans outfits can be tricky and this colour has a reputation for being less forgiving.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Shop White Jeans

M&S White Sienna Supersoft Jeans £35/$68.99 at M&S Available in four different lengths, these high-waisted jeans have a streamlined straight-leg silhouette. They're made from super-soft denim and the soft white colourway is perfect for winter getaways, or for pairing with pale knitwear. Boden White Barrel-Leg Jeans £39.60/$58.99 (was £99/$149) at Boden Barrel leg jeans have been a huge trend in recent years and in white they're perfect for sunny holidays. These Boden jeans are fitted on the waist and are crafted from cotton, making them breathable and easy to wear. Mango Medium-Rise Straight Jeans £22.99/$35.99 (was £35.99/$69.99) at Mango These mid-rise, straight-leg jeans are currently even more affordable in the sale and they're a great mid-point between skinny and looser styles. The belt loops mean you can accessorise them easily and they fasten with a zip and button.

Complete The Look

Brown Isle of Eden Felina Sunglasses £115/$229 at Whistles These elegant sunglasses instantly reminded me of Zara Tindall's and they have shallow, oval lenses and a medium bridge position to keep the frame at a great hight. You can get them in three different colours, though the tortoiseshell version is perfect for all year round. Superga Unisex Cotu Classic Trainers Trainers £29.99/$40.37 (was £50/$67.30) at Amazon Made with canvas uppers and rubber soles, the Superga Cotu Classic trainers are a favourite of the Princess of Wales and are such an easy footwear option. The white colourway goes with everything and the branding is subtle. Mango White Sleeveless Cotton Shirt £25.99/$49.99 at Mango You can't go wrong with a white cotton shirt and this one is sleeveless, with a concealed placket for the button fastenings. Throw on with jeans and trainers and you're good to go for a day exploring in the sunshine on your next trip abroad.

However, it also feels more formal than your classic blue washes so white jeans are perfect as a day-to-night or smart-casual option. They can look more like trousers, especially depending on what shape you choose.

Zara Tindall’s jeans were a streamlined skinny cut, though you could go for straight-leg if you wanted something more relaxed or wide-leg for extra comfort. Because she went so sleek with her jeans, the King’s niece chose a flowy top.

Instead of tucking in her white blouse, she draped it over the top of her jeans for a breezy feel. It was collarless and sleeveless, with a tunic-style neckline and delicate buttons running down the front.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

This kind of design works well if you want to feel cool but still relatively covered up in the sunshine and a short-sleeved white shirt would be lovely too. Completing Zara’s look was a pair of simple white trainers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sports shoes wouldn’t be everyone’s first choice of footwear for the beach but since she was working at the time it makes sense that she didn’t step out in flip flops or sandals. Trainers provide support and sticking to all-white meant Zara’s outfit felt cohesive and minimal.

The only pop of colour was her sunglasses, which were mottled tortoiseshell. Just like brown clothing is a softer alternative to black, so are brown sunglasses and this makes them incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Grimwade/Getty Images)

The warm tones complement paler neutrals like white and cream, and the royal’s sunnies added texture and dimension to her look. With her short blonde hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, Zara was ready to enjoy the Gold Coast sunshine and an outfit like this is such an easy one to take inspiration from for your own winter breaks.

She and Mike have already landed in Australia ready for this year’s Magic Millions events and it’s possible we could see her recreate a similar style over the next twelve days. We should also expect to see some fabulous dresses and heels from Zara when she attends some of the more formal events.