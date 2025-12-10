Michelle Pfeiffer taps into tailoring trends as she updates our favourite jeans and a blazer outfit formula

While premieres for this year’s Christmas films have seen velvet dominate the red carpet, Michelle Pfeiffer opted for a more refined and polished style when she attended the premiere of her Christmas comedy, Oh. What. Fun.

Stepping out in New York alongside her co-stars, she suited up in a pair of high-waisted charcoal grey trousers and paired them with a pinstripe shirt; the cream and light blue tones of which brought a soft, understated elegance to the smart style.

With an oversized, navy blazer finishing off the look, its rolled cuffs added a relaxed flair to the tailored outfit. Finishing her ensemble with a sleek black belt with a gold buckle, Michelle Pfeiffer proved that it was all the accessorising needed to tie everything together and create a smart alternative to our favourite jeans and blazer outfit formula.

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images)

Get Michelle Pfeiffer's Tailored Style

Michelle’s suited style for this premiere might be in stark contrast to the festive looks we’ve seen other celebrities step out in this season, but as we pull together inspiration for Christmas party outfits, taking note of her look and the rising tailoring trend we’re seeing as a sure-fire way to make a splash at any event.

The best women's trouser suits have always been staple pieces to add to a winter capsule wardrobe, but with changing tastes, we’re more likely to wear them as part of a jeans and a blazer ensemble. The look works for every occasion, from smart casual outfit ideas to elevated office wear. But Michelle’s look leaves little doubt that styling mismatched suit separates together offers a more polished and refined look.

With defined pleats near the waistline and an elongated, wide-leg, her trousers ooze understated luxury, with the relaxed fit of her blazer helping to keep the polished outfit feeling relaxed rather than business-like. Her choice to go with minimal jewellery at the collar of her shirt leaned further into this, showing us exactly how to get the suited-and-booted look with a laidback spin ahead of party season.