How to tie a trench coat: 3 easy but chic methods

The answer to how to tie a trench coat is not as obvious as it may seem. Although it's simple to tie a classic knot or bow, you can actually use your trench coat tie to elevate your look even further in just a few seconds.

Spring calls for the best trench coats for women to be worn on repeat. Perfect for the transitional weather and rain showers, you will likely be turning to yours day after day over the coming months. But if you are becoming a little bored of the look, or you want to secure it in different ways to alter the silhouette, tying your trench coat differently can be the easy trick to transform your ensemble.

Just like many of the best wool coats, a trench usually comes with a handy waist tie that can both enhance your shape and secure the coat. However, standard knots can often unravel when you walk, or look quite bulky against the sleek silhouette of your jacket. Whether you're after a more practical and efficient way to tie a trench coat, or you want a more stylish form of knot to give a fashion-forward edge, these methods won't let you down.

How to tie a trench coat 3 different ways

We have tried out three different methods for tying a trench coat that are practical and stylish in equal measure. If a knot isn't sitting right, you don't have enough length for a proper bow, or you need something that will stop your waist tie from slipping undone, one of these is sure to deliver.

Although your capsule wardrobe for work may be complete in terms of the pieces you own, there's always room for playing around with silhouettes to refresh your outfits - and these tying methods are one of the easiest ways to do so. We've named them the loop and pull, the tie back, and the half bow, and each is surprisingly simple and stylish. Here is exactly how to tie them, plus how they look on.

How do you secure a belt on a trench coat?

If you own a more premium trench like a Burberry trench coat or something from the Reiss coat collection, your jacket is likely to come with a long, stylish belt and sufficient belt loops attached to the jacket. However, some high street options may either come without a belt (like M&S' trench alternative) or without belt loops.

In these cases, you will want to use one of the tying methods demonstrated above to ensure your belt is secured properly and won't budge when you walk or move around. Not only does learning how to tie a trench coat properly give your outerwear a more Stealth Wealth feel, but it will ensure day-long, comfortable wear.