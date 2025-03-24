This M&S coat could pass for Burberry – and no one would know the difference

Last week, whilst browsing in-store at M&S, I stumbled upon the checked-lined trench coat that's the spitting image of the Burberry Camden Heritage car coat – a style that's been on my wishlist for years.

The classic raglan sleeves, the rich honey tone, and that signature checked lining are just some of the standout features of the iconic car coat, a piece of outerwear that's undoubtedly one of the best Burberry trench coats. However, if, like me, you're shopping on a high street budget, the designer price tag might make this specific coat slightly out of reach. However, I've found a Burberry trench lookalike that's just as good.

M&S is seriously delivering the goods this season, and this car coat is not only one of the best designer lookalikes, but it's also a staple that's worthy of being in everyone's spring capsule wardrobe. It captures everything I love about the Burberry original without the hefty investment. And because M&S coats are made with quality in mind, I know that it's not a quick-fix Burberry trench dupe; it's a coat that should last for a lifetime too.

M&S Burberry trench lookalike

Burberry Camden Heritage Car Coat in Honey Burberry® Official £1,590 at Burberry (US) This classic style is the original Burberry car coat that dates back to the early 20th century. If you're looking for one of the best trench coats to invest in, this is certainly a standout style. It features a cotton gabardine material that's shower resistant and the classic Burberry check that also has a long legacy, dating back to the 1920s. M&S Collection Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Longline Car Coat £75 at M&S This M&S car coat is made from a quality cotton material with water-repellent technology, ideal for keeping you dry in the spring showers. It has a sharp collar and side pockets similar to the Burberry style, but most notably, the subtle checked lining in a light blue, white and beige is a stand-out feature that truly elevates it into feeling designer.

Technically, a car coat might not be classed as a trench, but for many, it still ticks all the same boxes. It has that classic, longline shape and the same easy button-up front; however, I actually prefer this relaxed fit. It's easy to layer up in the cooler months with your favourite knitwear pieces and in the warmer seasons the relaxed fit won't swamp you.

In if you're wondering how to style a trench coat, you can wear it with almost anything and to any occasion, you can dress it up or down effortlessly. For example, in the daytime with your favourite denim pieces, such as barrel leg jeans and your best white trainers, and for something more refined, team with tailored trousers, a soft cotton shirt and leather loafers. Or simply layer over your favourite black dress for the ultimate date night outfit.

And because it's lightweight, it's ideal for the spring time, or when the seasons change. Wearing it in the transitional months means you won't overheat, but it will also hold up well during cooler days too.

It's also a great lookalike for the coveted Sezane Clyde trench coat, and one happy reviewer comments, "Lovely coat. Definitely giving Sezane vibes. Bought a 12 petite. I’m 12 top 14 bottom. Plenty of room. Good length."

