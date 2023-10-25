The best Gucci bags loved by celebrities, from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

As one of the best designer bag brands, I’m sure you won’t be surprised to discover that the best Gucci bags have a host of celebrity fans. After all, not only are they incredibly lust-worthy but they also deliver when it comes to quality, craftsmanship and of course style too, making them a go-to for celebrities on the lookout for chic arm candy.

Whether you’re in the market for your next designer bag purchase or just want to find out the styles your favourite celebs are carrying, we’ve got you covered, as we’ve rounded up our edit of the best Gucci bags loved by celebrities. From supermodels like Kendall Jenner, fashion royalty like Alexa Chung and even actual royals like Princess Beatrice of York, the A-listers' love of Gucci bags is one that stands the test of time.

And, it’s not just one bag style that takes the top spot as the best Gucci bag. While some celebrities can’t get enough of the structured Gucci Bamboo, others are fans of the classic Gucci Jackie. One thing is for sure, however, whichever style they opt for, Gucci bags are definitely a style to be seen with. Scroll on for our round-up of the best Gucci bags loved by celebrities…

The best Gucci bags loved by celebrities

1. Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her starring role in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga of course turned out a plethora of incredible looks from the brand. While out in London she opted for a head-to-toe look from Gucci’s 2021 collection paired with the Gucci Zumi, a stylish top-handle style bag. Easily one of the best Gucci bags, ever.

2. Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the Gucci fan-girl, Elle stepped out with a new addition to her handbag arsenal at Cannes in 2022. Her red suede Gucci Blondie gives a nostalgic 1970’s feel and forms the focal point of her pared back look.

3. Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the quiet luxury trend is undoubtedly having a moment, monograms still have their place as JLo proves here. Her monogram print Gucci Attache looks great paired with a simple white shirt for a relaxed, effortless look.

4. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gucci Dionysus, as carried by Alexa Chung here, is one of the Italian clothing brand's most iconic styles. Recognizable due to its U-shaped closure, which features a tiger head at each end, it combines Gucci’s love of animal motifs with ideas from Greek mythology in which the god Dionysus rode across the river on the back of a Tiger.

5. Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylish travel bags are hard to find but Gucci has created the perfect option in the form of its Supreme Canvas Duffle Bag. The bag of choice for Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022, it takes travel looks to the next level.

6. Princess Beatrice of York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that Gucci has the royal seal of approval, Prince Beatrice opted for the Queen Margaret GG mini bag to attend the Burlington Arcade 200th anniversary dinner in 2019. The style features the iconic Gucci monogram design with a contrasting red trim and an embellished Gucci bee for added glamour.

7. Sabrina Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving at the Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week 2023, Sabrina Elba looked every bit the Gucci girl in a striped leather dress and white accessories. Her Jackie made the perfect statement against the bold print for a FROW-worthy look.

8. Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since launching in 1961, the Gucci Jackie has become a cult classic style. Renamed after Jackie Kennedy after she became a fan of the style, it features a unique crescent shape and a geometric style buckle for understated luxury.

9. Nicola Coughlan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from her reveal as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton, actress Nicola Coughlan turned out this impeccable look at a party in Los Angeles. Alongside her pretty pink mini, she also opted for an equally as sweet Gucci Bamboo in a matching candy pink shade.

10. Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Gucci’s Love Parade show in 2021, actress Tracee Ellis-Ross flexed her fashion credentials in a top-to-toe look by the brand. Our eyes were on her printed Gucci Bamboo however which offered a fun twist on the classic style.

11. Jessica Simpson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking the Gucci Dionysus to the next level, Jessica Simpson’s reiteration of the classic design features leopard print mohair alongside a bamboo handle and the traditional gold U-shaped buckle. If you’re going to make a style statement, there’s no better option than with Gucci arm candy.

12. Jodie Turner Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody does airport style quite like actress Jodie Turner-Smith and that stretches from her outfit to her accessories. Opting for the Gucci Attache and matching Ophidia duffle bag, she made the runway her catwalk at Venice Airport in 2022.

14. Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller has a wardrobe we’re envious of, especially due to this head-to-toe Gucci look. Her Gucci Bamboo in classic black features black bamboo hardware for added chicness and the stripe strap can also be swapped for black leather to create even more looks.

15. Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020 the Gucci Marmont was the bag to be seen with so no wonder Heidi opted for it while filming for America’s Got Talent in LA. The quilted style still stands the test of time thanks to its paired back design and chic GG closure making it an ideal investment piece.

16. Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all-black everything look will always get our vote and Jessica Chastain proves why here. Her mini and blazer combo gives off quiet luxury vibes as does her Gucci Bamboo bag for a minimalist finishing touch.

17. Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a 4-time gold-medal winning athlete of course only Gucci will do. A crossbody style was her bag of choice for model Candace Swanepoel's birthday party in 2020 and, in our opinion, it’s one of the best designer crossbody bags around.

18. Daisy Edgar Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the House's best designer bags, the Gucci Horsebit 1955 is eternally classic. Here Daisy Edgar-Jones pairs it with an all black look while out in New York for the utmost in sophistication.

19. Elizabeth Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a style with a vintage inspired look, Elizabeth Olsen’s Gucci Bamboo is a surefire win. The small crescent shaped bag features a bamboo closure and matching handle for a 1940’s inspired feel. Plus, it also has a crossbody strap striped in traditional Gucci tones for added versatility.

20. Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toronto Film Festival is a place to pull out all the stops when it comes to your outfit, so of course Dakota opted for a Gucci Jackie to finish her boho inspired look. Alongside her floaty Bode dress, it creates contrast without overpowering it.

21. Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Rihanna leads, we follow, in life and in style, but you may need to work hard to get your hands on her Gucci bag from this look. The vintage style features Swarovski crystals and a mini top handle making it ultra-glam and oh-so-irresistible.

22. Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many celebrities opt for the Gucci Jackie in the small size for evening events, Dua Lipa’s medium Jackie deserves a spot on the best Gucci bags list too. One of the best designer bags for work, it’s roomy enough for all the essentials and looks great too.

23. Jodie Turner Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for outfit inspiration, there’s nowhere better to look than to the celebs at fashion week. At Gucci’s AW23 show Jodie Turner Smith looked every part the icon in a denim co-ord paired with a black croc Gucci Bamboo bag - perfection!

24. Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gym bags don’t get any chicer than Jennifer Lopez’ Gucci Diana. The roomy tote bag style is incredibly spacious making it perfect whether you’re heading to the gym like JLO, the office or out running errands. It also features the brand’s bamboo style handle, first debuted in 1991, which is both fun and practical.

25. Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s better than owning one Gucci bag? Owning two of course as Elle proves here. Spotted at LAX airport, she opted for a teal blue Gucci Jackie as her handbag of choice, while on top of her suitcase is a floral print Gucci Ophidia Supreme tote bag, one of the best designer tote bags for carry-on luggage.

26. Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more relaxed style, The Gucci Attache is the answer. Designed as an ode to old Hollywood glamour, the slouchy crescent shape can be worn open, like Olivia, or clipped at the top with a G shaped hook to give the bag more structure.

27. Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining statement colour with Gucci’s signature monogram print, Heidi’s Gucci Diana makes a stylish finishing touch to her summer outfit. Available in three sizes, this is the small size, which pairs perfectly with her relaxed day look.

28. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few collaborations spark excitement like the Gucci X Adidas collection in 2022 and of course the celebrities were out in full force to celebrate. Alongside a matching co-ord from the collaboration, Alexa Chung opted for a tan suede Gucci Blondie which complements the collections vintage feel.

29. Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022, Dakota Johnson contrasted her white blazer dress with the Gucci Jackie in black patent. Usually worn as a shoulder bag, we love that she left the GG link crossbody chain on to give the style extra wow-factor.

30. Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A tan leather bag is eternally chic, working with an array of outfit combinations. JLo’s small tan Gucci Diana supports this, pairing perfectly with her summer dress and sandals while out in Paris.

31. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet luxury handbags don’t get any better than a classic black Gucci Bamboo, so we're paying a final honorary mention to Alexa Chung who pairs it with simple separates for an easy yet stylish everyday look.

32. Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baguette bags made a resurgence thanks to the return of the Y2K trend and Kendall’s Gucci shoulder bag taps into the movement perfectly. Combining a snug shoulder hugging shape with statement monogramming, bold lime green detailing and a delicate beaded strap, it’s the ideal night out bag.