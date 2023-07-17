14 vintage swimsuits that deliver curve-loving style

The term vintage swimsuits may conjure up the idea of a classic '50s pin-up girl, but this summer, swimwear designers have taken a modern approach to the vintage swim aesthetic, giving modern fabrications a delightful retro spin. Covering every silhouette and decade, expect high-waists, low-cut legs, polka dots, florals, and everything in between, ensuring this is a trend for every taste.

When it comes to swimwear trends, vintage swimsuits never truly go out of style. Harking back to a bygone era, retro swimsuits generally have a more feminine feel, and a more modest cut that enhances curves and contour your shape. Fashion regularly draws on the past for inspiration and some of the best swimwear brands have really honed in on vintage swimsuit detailing this season, so expect high-waisted swimwear, low-cut legs and sculpting ruched detailing for a supportive fit.

Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ThirdLove Ra’el Cohen explains “When shopping for the best vintage-inspired swimwear my advice is to focus on two main priorities in order to nail the look. Vintage swimwear often features specific silhouettes like high-waisted bottoms, sweetheart necklines, halter tops, or ruched detailing. Pay attention to these design elements to capture the desired vintage look. Also, look for swimwear featuring retro-inspired prints and patterns, such as polka dots, gingham, floral designs, or geometric motifs. These details can enhance the vintage aesthetic and give a nod to the era you are aiming for”.

14 Vintage Swimsuits To Shop Now

When it comes to choosing the best swimsuits, vintage swimsuits are timeless. Referencing fashionable eras of the '50s, '60s and '70s, they make for great investment pieces.

As Maria Hacker, Owner of Saipe Swimwear says, “A vintage swimsuit is like the 'little black dress’: it is always fashionable and every woman should have one! Buying a timeless swimsuit is a great investment because this swimsuit will remain fashionable for years to come.”

Some of the best bathing suits for women over 50, vintage swimsuits tend to have better support and coverage, with the added benefit of being super glamorous and feminine.

1. Sauipe Eva Halter One Piece Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $223 / £180 Size : US: S-L / UK: S-L Fabric specification: 87% polyamide, 13% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Sauipe Swim Reasons to buy + 6 color choices + Waist-cinching + Quick dry fabric Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Created by sisters Marcia and Anna in 2008, Sauipe Swimwear offers an excellent range of retro-inspired swimwear, including halternecks, ruching, and vintage prints, Sauipe have you stylishly covered.

Marcia Hacker, owner and designer of Sauipe Swim says “Sauipe's Eva one-piece swimsuit is a perfect example of a vintage-inspired swimsuit. The Eva resembles the white dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the 1955 film ’The Seven Year Itch’, and it is a forever classic. The halter straps, V-neckline, and well-defined waistline are elegant and evoke the glamour of Hollywood in the '50s.”

The ruched waist is flattering and sculpting across midriffs, while the halterneck design helps to elongate your frame.

2. Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $95 / £110 Size: US: 2-22 / UK: 6-26 Fabric specification: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Summersalt Reasons to buy + Plus sizes + Built in Shelf Bra + Matching Beach Skirt + 6 colorways Reasons to avoid - None!

Summersalt is known for offering a fantastic range of sustainable swimwear in vintage styles. But it's not just its eco-friendly aspect that puts this swimwear and clothing brand on the list. Summersalt is dedicated to getting the perfect fit too, having researched over 1.5 million body measurements, from 10,000 women, Summersalt has used all this research to craft the most accurate sizing they can. With swimwear available up to a US 22 and UK 26, it is also one of the best plus size swimwear brands and it even offers swimsuits for long torsos and maternity styles, ensuring everything comes back to a body-loving fit.

Manufactured with recycled textiles that have five times the strength and four times the compression of other swimwear, you'll get plenty of style and support.

3. Anne Cole Swim Dress With Skirted Bottom Specifications RRP: $128 / £106 Size: US: 1X-5X / UK: 16-24 Fabric specification: 82% Nylon 18% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Anne Cole Reasons to buy + Inclusive Sizing + Matching available pieces + Adjustable Straps Reasons to avoid - None!

If the '50s is your go-to era then this skirted design from Anne Cole is worth checking out. For those who are looking for a more modest swimsuit, with plenty of coverage, this palm-print one-piece swimsuit has adjustable straps and removable cups so you can achieve the right fit for you.

The skirt detail cuts in a flattering wrap style that elongates your legs and smooths over thighs. Available up to a US 24, this swimsuit is also inclusive, something we always love to see. Retailing coordinating beach cover-ups, look out for the smocked shoulder tie dress for a beach-to-bar ensemble.

4. Walmart Simply Slim Dotty Glam Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $34.99 Size: US: 4-16 Fabric specification: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Machine Wash + Free 90 days Returns Reasons to avoid - Limited Sizing

When it comes to affordable swimwear, Walmart offers a great introduction to vintage swimsuits with this bargain one-piece at $34.99. With all the hallmarks of a vintage bathing suit, we love the figure-lengthening halterneck tie, the low-rise, hip-skimming cut, and the midriff-flattering ruching across the front. Finished off with a '50s-inspired polka-dot print, this couldn't fit the brief more.

The sweetheart neckline is super flattering on the bust and the adjustable, tie halterneck can be altered to suit your torso. With sewn-in cups to add support, the twist detail on the bust and the ruched fabric creates an hourglass shape.

5. Swimsuits For All Sweetheart Tankini Set Specifications RRP: $130 (US only) Size: US: 8-26 Fabric specification: 82% Nylon / 18% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Swimsuits For All Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Power mesh bra frame + Good for big busts Reasons to avoid - Hand Wash

The best tankins offer a stylish solution if you want to wear a two-piece, but a bikini doesn't offer the required coverage. The two separate pieces, especially when sold separately, means you can buy the correct top and bottom size too. This style from Swimsuits for All is a great swimsuit for large busts as the pleated wrap design supports and flatters, offering a curve-enhancing cut across your chest, whilst the fit and flare cut skims over your frame. This top has sewn-in wire-free cups with a Power Mesh bra frame, with side boning elements for added support.

6. Succubus Classic Polkadot '50s Bathing suit Specifications RRP: $107 (US only) Size: US: XS-5XL Fabric specification: 80% polyester, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Succubus Reasons to buy + Curve-loving fifties fit + Padded cups for smaller breasts Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

Calling all Betty Boo fans! This polka dot number from Succubus screams pin-up with its strong retro vibe and 1950s-inspired cut. Founded in 2005, Succubus swimwear is crafted for women who want to accentuate their curves. With a strong emphasis on the female form and honing a classic hourglass body shape, expect nipped-in waists, halternecks, and sweetheart necklines.

The longer 'sheath' style of this vintage swimsuit offers tummy skimming coverage across your mid-section, the low-cut leg provides full coverage across your bottom, and the stretchy, supportive fabric skims over curves for a flattering fit.

7. Unique Vintage Plus Size Black Halter Swim Dress Specifications RRP: $98 / £97 Size: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24 Fabric specification: Nylon & Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Unique Vintage Reasons to buy + Size inclusive + Mesh lining + Skirt for modest look Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

CEO and founder of Unique Vintage, Katie Echeverry started the brand thanks to her love of vintage shopping in Burbank, California. She’d spend her weekends scouring the local retro shops in her hometown, selling on her favorite finds and wasn't long before her hobby her full-time job.

Unique Vintage’s retro-inspired swimwear range is full of all the delights you’d expect from a vintage swimwear emporium. A masterclass in how to wear ruffles, gingham, cherry prints and polka dots, as well as plenty of high-waisted swimwear briefs. It’s a great brand for both plus sizes and those looking for fuller busted swimwear as this halter swim dress shows. The skirt features fitted briefs, so you can swim in comfort and the plus sizing goes up to a US 20 / UK 24.

8. Tempt Me Tummy Control Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $33.99 - $34.99 / £101.72 Size: US: 0-22 / UK: 6-24 Fabric specification: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $34.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Petite and plus sizes + 18 colorways + Tummy control + Affordable Reasons to avoid - None!

Release your inner Baywatch babe with this striking one-piece, red swimsuit. Just as classic as the best black swimsuits, deep red swimsuits will remain in your travel capsule wardrobe for years to come and this halterneck design is packed with elegant and flattering vintage styling.

The crossover at the bust, coupled with a central ruched panel helps to elongate your frame, narrowing your waistline to create a curvaceous hourglass silhouette. The sweetheart neckline frames your chest for a fully vintage finish. With 18 colors to choose from, we adore this cherry red, but at just $35 we wouldn't blame you for snapping up a selection.

And customers on-site love it too: “I don't think I could like a bathing suit more! Love, love, love the fit of this” says one satisfied shopper. And “Excellent all around. Quality, fit, comfortable and flattering,” says another.

9. Lands End Tummy Control Skirted Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $144.95 / £123 Size: US: 6-18 / UK: 6-18 Fabric specification: Nylon / Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Lands End Reasons to buy + Chlorine resistant + Regular, petite and tall Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

Swimwear can be tricky if you have a long torso or are petite, as swimsuits are generally made for standard sizes. Having a too-short rise in the body will result in your swimwear digging in, equally being petite could mean that, particularly in one-piece swimwear, you fund fabric bunches, instead of giving a fitted finish. Lands' End is great for solution swimwear and this skirted swimsuit comes in main, petite, and tall ranges. One of the best tummy control swimsuits, this one-piece features central ruching across the front of your torso, and a longer hemline, giving a skirted appearance at the front, with a shorts fit at the back. Crafted from firming Slendertex fabric for a contouring and supportive fit, the V-neckline accentuated the bust, while the chlorine-resistant fabric keeps it looking fresher for longer.

10. Miracle Suit Specifications RRP: $180 / £225 Size: US: 6-18 / UK: 10-22 Fabric specification: 69% Nylon, 31% LYCRA® Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Miracle Suit Reasons to buy + Figure flattering + Minimises waist + Lengthens legs Reasons to avoid - Higher price Point

The clue’s in the name, the Miracle Suit is here to ensure you feel your most confident on the beach this summer. Offering a contouring, sculpting, and supportive fit, thanks to its clever control fabric, the Miracle Suit range essentially behaves like your best shapewear. This particular design has a '50s-inspired, vintage swimsuit style, accentuating your curves.

Exclusive to the brand, Miracle Suits use fabric that is three times firmer and more supportive than other classic swimwear fabrics, while the clever wrap-around cut nips you in at the waist.

11. Cupshe Floral High Waisted Bikini Set Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £33 Size: US: 0-18 / UK: 6-20 Fabric specification: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Cupshe Reasons to buy + Mix and match separates + Machine wash Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Cupshe is packed full of stylish and affordable swimwear and while the brand does have plus sizes available, this particular vintage-inspired bikini is only available up to a US size 18 / UK size 20. A super chic floral swimsuit, we love the more muted colors on this design, and the paisley print evokes a retro wallpaper feel. With a high-waisted bikini brief, it's the square-necked bikini top that finishes off the vintage style to perfection. Sold as a set, you can pick your top and brief size, ideal if you're not the same size on your top and bottom.

12. ModCloth Allison Halter Bikini Top Specifications RRP: $61 (US only) Size: US: XS-3X Fabric specification: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at ModCloth Reasons to buy + Good for plus zize + Mix and match separate sizes Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

ModCloth was created in 2002 by a woman with a passion for vintage fashion, so it stands to good reason that its vintage swimwear offering is top-notch. With some of the best retro-inspired swimsuits, bikinis, and swim dresses. We love the brand's fruity vintage-inspired prints such as pineapple and watermelon, as well as the tropical prints, which instantly make them perfect when packing for a beach vacation.

This halter-neck top and high-waisted belted briefs provide vintage vibes for the beach this summer, and available to a size 3X we love the inclusivity of this bold bikini. Team with a bright plain sarong, picking out one of the colors in the statement floral print.

13. Gottex Mehndi Square Neck Tankini Top Specifications RRP: $104 / £85.72 Size: US: 32D-40D / UK: 32D-40D Fabric specification: 70% Nylon / 30% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Bloomingdale's Reasons to buy + Underwired support + Flattering Cut + Directional detail Reasons to avoid - Very limited and specific bust size

If you're a D-cup bra size you can often find yourself on the cusp of many swimwear brands. You might find that fuller-bust swimwear is a touch too big, while not shopping for your specific cup size can result in a lack of support. This vintage swimsuit design has a chic peplum, that feels directional for the season ahead, without compromising on its retro roots. Available for D cup sizes, in back sizes 32-40, this swimsuit offers supportive underwire in a two-piece, tankini cut. The square neckline is flattering on the chest, while the longer top skims your silhouette.

14. Retro Stage Floral Halter Bikini Set Specifications RRP: $36.49 (US only) Size: US: 2-14 Fabric specification: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Retro Stage Reasons to buy + Signature fifties cut + Suits curvy figures Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

Retro Stage as the name suggests, leans heavily on vintage-inspired fashion, with the main focus being the style eras of the '20s and '50s (two of our favorites). When it comes to vintage swimsuits, expect all the classic prints, including gingham, polka dots, cherries and strawberry prints to add a does of fun to your holiday outfit ideas.

This plus size floral bikini is available up to a size 4X, making it a stylishly inclusive choice and the cut of the suit will only enhance your silhouette. High-waisted briefs that are ruched through the middle, for a skimming fit are paired with a long-line bikini top, showing off just a hint of midriff. This is a typical style of the '50s and one that feels so old Hollywood glamour, we absolutely love it. With a classic halterneck cut, the molded bust cups will offer some good support and a great cleavage. Grab those oversized sunglasses and you're good to go.