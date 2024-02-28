Victoria Beckham even looks chic on crutches as she steps out in Paris after gym injury

Victoria Beckham's street style is known for being incredibly chic so it's hardly surprising that she didn't let her broken foot stand in her way of fashion excellence as she attended Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Victoria was spotted sporting a big supportive boot and a pair of crutches as she attended various shows during Paris Fashion Week with a broken foot. The star has retained her chic style as she braved the chilly weather in a pair of warm leggings, a classic nude and black pair of the best ballet flats and a khaki weatherproof jacket.

All of this was of course paired with a pair of her signature oversized sunglasses, completing this effortless look and elevating this ensemble from casual street style to a Paris Fashion Week-ready off-duty outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Victoria Beckham's On-Crutches Style

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Leggings Visit Site RRP: £24.90 | Smooth leggings with pockets and the unique 'AIRism' functionality, perfect for lounge or sportswear. Friends Like These Utility Pocket Button Jacket Visit Site RRP: £56| Featuring a tie-waist design to cinch the waist and a classic khaki tone, a practical yet stylish utility jacket is a wardrobe staple for all year round. Office Vagabond Classic Ballet Flats Visit Site RRP: £90 | The Jolin Classic Ballet Flats are made from beige suede and black leather in a classic timeless combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although poor Victoria was on crutches and stuck with a big black boot on her foot, she still looked fantastic in this dressed-down look. Although she looked fabulous, some of the images suggested that it could have been raining so her right foot - on which she was only wearing a ballet flat - was probably rather wet when she got to the event.

The star wore her long brown hair in a tousled loose style which flowed to her waist, which was cinched in by a a tie rope on her jacket.

It was revealed that Victoria broke her foot while working out in the gym, but according to her husband David the break was 'clean' and she is clearly doing well as she refuses to let something like a broken bone stand in the way of her fashion duties.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

For another day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, the A-Lister again wore what appeared to be a black legging look as she shared a photo of herself with her daughter-in-law on Instagram. In the photo, she seemed to have paired leggings with a tight black short-sleeve top, a black handbag and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

The star is set to present her own Victoria Beckham collection this Friday on March 1st, so we can likely expect another boot and legging-based yet chic look from the star.