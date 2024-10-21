Sienna Miller's leather trench paired with straight leg jeans and deep red boots perfected the ultimate blend of edgy and simplistic styling

Sienna Miller's leather trench paired with a pair of classic blue denim jeans and her deep red-toned heeled boots has got us ready to invest in a statement leather coat.

When it comes to choosing a winter coat, it's easy to gravitate towards simple and lowkey pieces that fit into your winter capsule wardrobe with ease, whether that be a cosy black puffer jacket, a simple longline peacoat or a timeless camel trench.

But Sienna's gorgeously chic leather trench coat has got us tempted to chose something a little different when we shop for our 2024 outerwear. She's been snapped in the ultra versatile piece on various occasions this year and her inspirational expert styling makes the idea of investing in a luxurious leather trench seem even more appealing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Leather Trenches Like Sienna's

Back in March, Sienna stepped out in Paris with her boyfriend, Oli Green, wearing the incredible leather trench in the most simplistic and versatile yet chic way.

Proving that your best jeans certainly can have their place in an autumnal evening wear repertoire, Sienna wore her straight leg blue wash denim with a basic black cami - adding a black belt with a chunky gold buckle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hem of distressed hem of Sienna's jeans grazed the ankle of her maroon boots, creating a seamless and effortlessly stylish silhouette that worked flawlessly under her striking leather number.

Opting for a pair of boots in a deep autumnal hue like Sienna's rather than a classic black, is another easy way to inject a little more uniqueness into your winter style, without having to stray too much from your comfort zone.

Walking alongside Oli for the Parisian night out, Sienna kept things relaxed when it came to her accessories, choosing a slouchy oversized shoulder bag with a sophisticated black leather composition.