The underrated step that fragrance experts swear by for a long-lasting perfume
Implementing this easy step could make all the difference to your perfume's longevity - whilst also caring for your skin...
Finding that your signature scents fade throughout the day? According to the experts, simply applying moisturiser before perfume can make all the difference...
While the best long-lasting perfumes are guaranteed to leave a lingering, good-smelling impression, we're always looking for ways to push our favourite notes even further. After all, there's nothing worse than discovering that your fragrance has seemingly evaporated from your skin when you're not able to reapply and are still hours from returning home. Even more so, when the best perfumes for women are often the most premium of our beauty buys.
According to the pros though, there is one simple and inexpensive bodycare step that could help those luxe scent molecules cling to your skin for longer...
Emma South is a Fragrance and Lifestyle Expert at Jo Malone, who has shared expertise on the simple trick to making scents last longer.
Founder of Floral Street, Michelle Feeney has shared pro tips on boosting the longevity of your signature perfumes.
The easy and inexpensive trick to lasting signatures
So aside from applying our scents to our pulse points and then refraining from rubbing the perfume into our wrists, how else can we try to boost the lifespan of our favourite milk perfumes and floral fragrances? The answer: moisturiser.
Michelle Feeney, Founder of Floral Street says to, "moisturise the skin well before applying [perfume], as this helps with longevity." This step is especially key in the winter months, as Feeney notes that, "perfume won't cling as well to dryer skin."
Several iconic brands - from Chanel and Jo Malone to Le Labo - have actually capitalised on this trick, offering body washes and lotions that are infused with their hero perfumes, to double up on the scent. As Jo Malone's Fragrance and Lifestyle Expert, Emma South explains, layering our perfume with its corresponding moisturiser can indeed boost its lasting power. "At Jo Malone London, many of our fragrances are available in a lotion or crème, providing a way to layer and intensify the fragrance whilst increasing the longevity." All the while, leaving your skin nourished
Perfume is known to cling well to damp and oily skin, so it makes sense to prep with a hydrating lotion, before then spritzing yourself in perfume. This also offers the opportunity to slightly customise and experiment with your signatures, as you can layer them with a vanilla-scented moisturise, for example - to create a unique aroma. That being said though, an unscented lotion is preferable (unless you're opting for the corresponding lotion, as mentioned) if you want your chosen perfume to take centre stage - and not risk disrupting or compromising the delicate balance of notes.
Woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is a big advocate of this trick, "Every morning without fail, I cover my entire body in a lightly scented moisturiser. This creates a subtle but good-smelling base, the slight residue of which my perfume can then cling to. My go-to is a cocoa butter and vitamin E lotion (from Boots and under £2) as it smells so soft and comforting - like a skin scent - and pairs beautifully with my preferred woody/floral scents. I really find that this helps my fragrances to melt into the skin and linger."
Our perfume and body lotion staples
And for anyone looking to add a scented or budget-friendly cream into their routine - to push their perfumes to the next level, here are a few body lotion for fragrance options to consider...
Scented
RRP: £28
If you're a fan of Jo Malone's iconic Lime Basil and Mandarin cologne (which is one of the best Jo Malone perfumes), it only makes sense to add this body lotion as a good-smelling base before spritzing the perfume - to help push those citrusy notes further.
Unscented
RRP: £4.99
Unscented lotions are ideal for prepping your skin for your signature scents and this one from E45 is ultra hydrating and fragrance-free.
Editor's pick
RRP: £1.49
As mentioned, this is Naomi's cheap and cheerful staple. She uses this subtle-scented lotion every day and says it pairs perfectly with warm and woody scents. Plus, it leaves her skin feeling silky smooth.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Duchess Sophie's sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days we wish would make a comeback
Duchess Sophie's leopard print two-piece was one of her boldest evening looks and this statement pattern is on trend again right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Leopard print is everywhere this season - these are the top pieces to add to your capsule wardrobe
Nail the leopard print trend with these chic and timeless capsule wardrobe investments
By Amelia Yeomans Published