The long-lasting perfume notes that always earn our team compliments

Wondering which perfume notes to look out for when selecting a long-lasting signature? Our woman&home beauty team have shared the specific aromas that always earn them compliments - and have been proven to linger...

When selecting from the lineup of our vetted best long-lasting perfumes, it can be helpful to know which notes are actually known to endure - even after the initial concentrated aroma has dispersed. Typically, it's the base notes that are designed to linger, but it's really only with a spritz to our skin that we can tell which scents seem to cling and react with our unique chemistry. This then leads us to the other point to consider: which of these said notes seems to garner the most compliments, so that you might build your collection of the best perfumes for women around it.

Our team of perfume-obsessed beauty experts has shared which long-lasting notes they've noticed receive the most attention - to help inspire or inform your choice...

The lingering perfume notes our team swear by for compliments

Our signature scents, whether you favour floral fragrances or more gourmand milk perfumes, are a very personal thing and often come down to personal preference. That being said though, if you're looking for tried and tested perfumes that are proven to be universally appreciated - and most importantly long-lasting - you've come to the right place.

1. Saffron

Woman&home's Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by saffron-centric blends and cites Maison Francis Kurkdijian's Baccarat Rouge 540 as her all-time favourite. "I love the richness of saffron and have really found that it lingers on my skin. It's a slightly sweet but fragrant scent, that others are always quick to compliment."

2. Musks

Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor notes that: "Anything with a musky base note seems to linger well on me. It's a common thread between two of my forever favourites - Chanel Coco Mademoiselle and Le Labo Santal 33. I still enjoy wafts of their spicy, ambery scents well into the day, long after that first spritz."

3. Jasmine

Senior Writer, Amelia Yeomans says: "One of my all-time favourite perfume notes is jasmine and it is easily the one that gets complimented the most out of the countless perfumes I wear regularly. It just seems to cling to me and last pretty much all day no matter what particular perfume it is that I'm wearing."

Gucci Bloom is one of her top picks, and the one people always seem to comment on, "I think because it is so unmistakably jasmine-y but it isn't at all artificial or overpowering. Another one of my most complimented and long-lasting perfumes with jasmine is Do Son by Diptyque. I bang on about this perfume any chance I get, but it really is beautiful and sticks to me for hours - and is always noticed by other people."

4. Woods

It's warm, woody notes for Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson - particularly sandalwood and blonde woods, the latter of which feature in her favourite Diptyque L'eau Papier perfume. "I always find that wood notes cling to my skin the longest and always seem to be the ones that others notice. I often get told I smell 'warm and soft' which, I think I can safely assume is the aromatic and earthy aromas at work."