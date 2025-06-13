The underrated glow-giving balm our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a special dewy skin staple
Hey beauty friends, and happy Friday afternoon. A week of annual leave to spend some time doing wardrobe clearouts, getting back into a gym routine and managing to fit some reading in has meant a refreshingly simple beauty routine.
But while I've kept it pretty pared back with my best moisturiser and a bit of sunscreen for the face, I did want to create a bit of a healthy-looking, dewy finish for a touch of freshness while my best foundations and tinted moisturisers are hibernating until next week.
So I turned to a surprising product that just a few years ago I'd have cringed at putting on my skin - but it turns out, it's a secret miracle-worker...
The dewy skin staple I'm using on repeat this week
Whether my skin is feeling dry or dehydrated, a few dabs of this multipurpose balm gives me a natural-looking dewy glow that makes my skin look effortlessly healthy...
Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm
RRP: £43 for 50g
I've never been one for heavy or overly-moisturising products on the face - or anything that makes me look too shiny. A decade and a half of oily teenage/young adult skin during the era of mattifying products that actually just perpetuated the problem, left behind an intrinsic instinct to dab at my forehead any time I notice the ghost of a reflection. So anything labelled balm, rich cream or oil were always a no for me.
But the recent dewy skin movement that came at a time when I'd learned the difference between dry vs dehydrated skin and managed to combat the oily bouts I used to see on my T-zone left me intrigued, rather than recoiling, when I came across this humble beauty balm that I'd been assigned to try.
A hard balm that wipes off into a thin oil-like texture, this surprisingly lightweight formula claims to do everything from moisturising dry patches to removing makeup and even adding a glowy finish to the skin. And while I didn't love it for removing makeup and find the texture better for locking in below moisturising layers onto dry skin rather than adding any nourishment itself, the glowy skin finish trick was phenomenal.
Just a few dots of this on the areas where the light hits the face (tops of cheekbones, brow bones, bridge of nose, tip of chin) and I was left with a healthy, dewy look that made me look at least five years younger. And, I'm not usually a fan of rose perfumes, but the subtle floral scent is of this is addictive.
A must-have for no makeup makeup days but also a glowy bonus for those more dressy times, this balm is definitely staying in my rotation.
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a quick and easy route to a natural-looking dewy, healthy glow on the skin
RRP: £29 for 32ml
A few drops of a lightweight skin tint will make for a more even finish - I'm loving Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint at the moment for its pigmented but lightweight formula that offers up just enough coverage for an even but glowy finish.
Until next week beauties...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
-
-
Duchess Sophie just brought back her high-street rose quartz studs - and they tied in perfectly with her floral silk dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh has had these earrings for many years and they're subtle enough to work with so many outfits.
-
What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure
And yes, you have to wear a hat
-
Want new hair for summer? Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and money piece look is the inspiration to show your hairdresser
Jen's gorgeously highlighted hair with plenty of volume looked incredible in her latest selfie
-
Ruth Langsford relies on this under-the-radar exfoliant to unlock her bright and radiant complexion
Buffing away dead skin cells, this formula is Ruth's secret to unveiling a smooth, luminous complexion
-
Kate Middleton’s go-to Jo Malone perfume is like summer in a bottle
If you're looking for a new spring scent, it doesn't get much better than Kate Middleton's citrusy go-to, Jo Malone's London Orange Blossom Cologne
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'holy grail' retinol eye cream that she's 'never without' is her smoothing secret
There's a huge discount on SJP's under-eye smoother now
-
Our beauty team declare these the 9 best Tatcha products that are actually worth investing in
This luxury Japanese skincare brand makes home to an array of quality buys that are set to elevate anyone's routine
-
How to get Jennifer Aniston’s 'simple' signature glow – straight from her makeup artist
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed color
-
Budget to Blowout: These are the three gentle cleansers I rely on, as someone with sensitive skin
These formulas do a stellar job at cleaning my sensitive and temperamental skin, without causing any irritation
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is a handbag essential for hydrated, smooth and pretty pink lips
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and her go-to lip balm from the brand offers a sheer wash of colour as well as hydration and moisture