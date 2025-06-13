The underrated glow-giving balm our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week

Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a special dewy skin staple

Aleesha holding the Neal&#039;s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm, next to a shot of the open jar showing the solid balm
(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)
Aleesha Badkar
By
published
in Opinion

Hey beauty friends, and happy Friday afternoon. A week of annual leave to spend some time doing wardrobe clearouts, getting back into a gym routine and managing to fit some reading in has meant a refreshingly simple beauty routine.

But while I've kept it pretty pared back with my best moisturiser and a bit of sunscreen for the face, I did want to create a bit of a healthy-looking, dewy finish for a touch of freshness while my best foundations and tinted moisturisers are hibernating until next week.

So I turned to a surprising product that just a few years ago I'd have cringed at putting on my skin - but it turns out, it's a secret miracle-worker...

The dewy skin staple I'm using on repeat this week

Whether my skin is feeling dry or dehydrated, a few dabs of this multipurpose balm gives me a natural-looking dewy glow that makes my skin look effortlessly healthy...

Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm

Aleesha's hand with the Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm on it, next to a shot of the product

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar/ Neal's Yard Remedies)
Neal's Yard Remedies
Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm

RRP: £43 for 50g

I've never been one for heavy or overly-moisturising products on the face - or anything that makes me look too shiny. A decade and a half of oily teenage/young adult skin during the era of mattifying products that actually just perpetuated the problem, left behind an intrinsic instinct to dab at my forehead any time I notice the ghost of a reflection. So anything labelled balm, rich cream or oil were always a no for me.

But the recent dewy skin movement that came at a time when I'd learned the difference between dry vs dehydrated skin and managed to combat the oily bouts I used to see on my T-zone left me intrigued, rather than recoiling, when I came across this humble beauty balm that I'd been assigned to try.

A hard balm that wipes off into a thin oil-like texture, this surprisingly lightweight formula claims to do everything from moisturising dry patches to removing makeup and even adding a glowy finish to the skin. And while I didn't love it for removing makeup and find the texture better for locking in below moisturising layers onto dry skin rather than adding any nourishment itself, the glowy skin finish trick was phenomenal.

Just a few dots of this on the areas where the light hits the face (tops of cheekbones, brow bones, bridge of nose, tip of chin) and I was left with a healthy, dewy look that made me look at least five years younger. And, I'm not usually a fan of rose perfumes, but the subtle floral scent is of this is addictive.

A must-have for no makeup makeup days but also a glowy bonus for those more dressy times, this balm is definitely staying in my rotation.

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a quick and easy route to a natural-looking dewy, healthy glow on the skin

Aleesha's hand with a drop of Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint, next to a shot of the product
Use with:
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint

RRP: £29 for 32ml

A few drops of a lightweight skin tint will make for a more even finish - I'm loving Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint at the moment for its pigmented but lightweight formula that offers up just enough coverage for an even but glowy finish.

Until next week beauties...

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty eComm Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

