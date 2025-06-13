The underrated glow-giving balm our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week

RRP: £43 for 50g

I've never been one for heavy or overly-moisturising products on the face - or anything that makes me look too shiny. A decade and a half of oily teenage/young adult skin during the era of mattifying products that actually just perpetuated the problem, left behind an intrinsic instinct to dab at my forehead any time I notice the ghost of a reflection. So anything labelled balm, rich cream or oil were always a no for me.

But the recent dewy skin movement that came at a time when I'd learned the difference between dry vs dehydrated skin and managed to combat the oily bouts I used to see on my T-zone left me intrigued, rather than recoiling, when I came across this humble beauty balm that I'd been assigned to try.

A hard balm that wipes off into a thin oil-like texture, this surprisingly lightweight formula claims to do everything from moisturising dry patches to removing makeup and even adding a glowy finish to the skin. And while I didn't love it for removing makeup and find the texture better for locking in below moisturising layers onto dry skin rather than adding any nourishment itself, the glowy skin finish trick was phenomenal.

Just a few dots of this on the areas where the light hits the face (tops of cheekbones, brow bones, bridge of nose, tip of chin) and I was left with a healthy, dewy look that made me look at least five years younger. And, I'm not usually a fan of rose perfumes, but the subtle floral scent is of this is addictive.

A must-have for no makeup makeup days but also a glowy bonus for those more dressy times, this balm is definitely staying in my rotation.

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a quick and easy route to a natural-looking dewy, healthy glow on the skin