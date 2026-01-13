Reese Witherspoon's curated list of beauty faves is here - and there's so much crossover with mine

If you're looking to refresh your makeup bag this month with a few select, effective products, Reese Witherspoon has supplied us with the ultimate resource, having shared a list of her definitive favourites.

Whether you're on the hunt for the best liquid blushes or a pore-vanishing powder, turning to those who often have their makeup photographed (and fiercely studied by beauty enthusiasts, pros, and fans alike) is a good way to go. Alternatively, those whose job it is to test and report on all the latest and greatest products are also an invaluable source of intel. But why settle for one when you can have both? Reese Witherspoon has treated us to a shoppable and tightly edited list of her beauty favourites, spanning contour sticks to glow-boosting skin prep formulas, many of which have turned out to be favourites of mine, too.

So, if you're looking to take the guesswork out of your next makeup haul and invest in some proven buys, this is what Witherspoon recommends for the beauty lover who 'has tried everything' - and those I also swear by for versatility and everyday radiance.

The 6 beauty buys our team and Reese Witherspoon have in common

Joining the ranks of makeup artists, influencers, and fellow celebs who share curated lists of beauty essentials and fashion favourites in their Instagram bios, Reese Witherspoon, like Meghan Markle, has treated us to her edit of 23 makeup and skincare recommendations.

You can spy some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, along with ILIA best sellers and even a few buys from Westman Atelier and Dyson, many of which have the approval of our beauty team and, in particular, me. Indeed, it seems I share not one but five beauty favourites in common with Witherspoon (quite validating, I must say).

6 Reese Witherspoon beauty favourites I also love

Titled, 'For the Beauty Lover Who’s Tried Everything,' Witherspoon's 23 picks, as mentioned, span everything from the best foundation sticks to primers and eye creams, several of which the team and I also swear by. So if you're in the market for some newness, here's why we love them - and where to peruse her full Shop My list...

Ilia Beauty The Base Face Milk View at SpaceNK RRP: $58/ £58 For an instant splash of hydration, this lightweight, milky moisturiser from ILIA is ideal for dry skin and for creating a glowy base ready for your best foundations. It blends ingredients like hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, microalgae extract, and prickly pear flower extract to nourish and strengthen your skin's barrier, reducing redness and smoothing texture. I, for one, love the dewy radiance it gives my skin and how silky smooth it feels after application. Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick View at SpaceNK RRP: $48/£44 Westman Atelier's Face Trace stick is my go-to contour stick; in fact, it's the only one I use, thanks to its creamy, easy-to-blend formula and long-wearing finish. Unlike some contour products, which can feel very intimidating, this one is buildable and more on the subtle side, delivering a softly sculpted look with very minimal effort involved. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: $55/£46 Whether you want to create a sultry smoky eye or prefer to wear just one, solo shadow on your lids, Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Eyeshadow palettes are a great buy. They're available in a range of shades, most of which boast a blend of matte and glitter shades to layer together or wear individually. Witherspoon's list features a picture of the 'Queen of Glow' palette, which features gold and champagne tones, but I also love the iconic Pillow Talk iteration. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder View at Sephora $41 at ASOS (USA) $42 at Amazon $42 at Nordstrom RRP: $49/£33 Another essential that Witherspoon and I appear to share is Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush powder. It features complexion-enhancing micro powders to afford a blurred and soft-focus finish to your face. Personally, I focus it around my under eyes, nose, and forehead, to banish excess shine and smooth the look of pores and lines. Plus, the fact that it's a compact, with a trusty mirror, makes it great for on-the-go and keeping in your handbag for quick makeup touch-ups. Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick View at SpaceNK RRP: $36/£36 I love a multi-tasking makeup buy, and this stick from ILIA doubles as both a blush and lip colour. It's available in a range of flattering hues, but my favourite is 'At Last,' with its mauvy-rose tint. The formula is buildable and creamy, with ingredients like castor seed oil, beeswax, and shea butter working to keep your skin hydrated as you wear it. It's such a great blush for creating a very natural-looking flush or a subtle, sun-kissed look. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer with Diffuser View at Dyson RRP: $649.99/£479.99 The Dyson Airwrap is ranked among the best hair curlers on the market and is a favourite of our Digital Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha Badkar's: "I use it after every single hair wash. Not only does it allow me to almost effortlessly blow-dry my hair into bouncy, healthy-looking waves, but if I fancy a straight hair look, the brush attachment is so quick and effective at drying my hair smooth, so that it's quicker and easier to straighten afterwards. As someone who's not the best at styling hair, it's also the only tool that makes it easy for me to style my bangs, with its barrel brush attachment that curves and volumises. An essential for my hair routine, no matter what look I'm going for."

While these six buys are enough to elevate your routine, if you're keen to invest in more of Witherspoon's picks, you can shop the rest of her list by visiting the link in her Instagram bio - happy shopping!