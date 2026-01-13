Jump to category:
Back To Top

Reese Witherspoon's curated list of beauty faves is here - and there's so much crossover with mine

The Morning Show star has impeccable beauty taste, if I may say so myself...

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News
Reese Witherspoon is pictured with a side parting hairstyle and wearing a black dress at &quot;The Morning Show&quot; Season 4 New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City, alongside two product images of the ILIA Multi-stick and the Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour stick/ in a white and grey gradient template with a blush makeup swatch
(Image credit: Getty Images: Jamie McCarthy | Products: ILIA/ Westman Atelier)
Jump to category:

If you're looking to refresh your makeup bag this month with a few select, effective products, Reese Witherspoon has supplied us with the ultimate resource, having shared a list of her definitive favourites.

Whether you're on the hunt for the best liquid blushes or a pore-vanishing powder, turning to those who often have their makeup photographed (and fiercely studied by beauty enthusiasts, pros, and fans alike) is a good way to go. Alternatively, those whose job it is to test and report on all the latest and greatest products are also an invaluable source of intel. But why settle for one when you can have both? Reese Witherspoon has treated us to a shoppable and tightly edited list of her beauty favourites, spanning contour sticks to glow-boosting skin prep formulas, many of which have turned out to be favourites of mine, too.

The 6 beauty buys our team and Reese Witherspoon have in common

Joining the ranks of makeup artists, influencers, and fellow celebs who share curated lists of beauty essentials and fashion favourites in their Instagram bios, Reese Witherspoon, like Meghan Markle, has treated us to her edit of 23 makeup and skincare recommendations.

You can spy some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, along with ILIA best sellers and even a few buys from Westman Atelier and Dyson, many of which have the approval of our beauty team and, in particular, me. Indeed, it seems I share not one but five beauty favourites in common with Witherspoon (quite validating, I must say).

6 Reese Witherspoon beauty favourites I also love

Titled, 'For the Beauty Lover Who’s Tried Everything,' Witherspoon's 23 picks, as mentioned, span everything from the best foundation sticks to primers and eye creams, several of which the team and I also swear by. So if you're in the market for some newness, here's why we love them - and where to peruse her full Shop My list...

While these six buys are enough to elevate your routine, if you're keen to invest in more of Witherspoon's picks, you can shop the rest of her list by visiting the link in her Instagram bio - happy shopping!

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top