Tatcha's brightening eye cream is my quick-fix for dry and tired-looking under eyes, especially in the winter

There was once a time that dull and dry under eyes were my ultimate gripe about the winter season. Now, I'm just concerned about staying warm and cosy, as thanks to this rich and brightening Tatcha eye cream, they've never looked fresher.

As a perpetually tired gal who just can't ever seem to get her act together enough to go to bed early, dull-looking under eyes are a constant concern of mine. As is dryness, especially when the winter cold sets in. Past years have seen me grappling with flaky, textured skin around my eyes, the sort that just loves to be accentuated by concealer. My complexion, in general, veers on the dry side, so naturally, the best moisturisers are non-negotiables in my daily routine, as are the best eye creams, which I rely on for extra, targeted hydration across the delicate and temperamental area.

In 2026, though, I'm pleased to report that the skin surrounding my eyes look fresh; the sort of freshness a good night's sleep might bring, but following my previous admissions, we know it's not down to that. Instead, their brightness, dewy gleam and silky smooth texture can be linked to one very indulgent best Tatcha product.

Why Tatcha's The Brightening Eye Cream is a non-mover in my morning routine

Dull and dry are never a good combination, but alas, they were often the first words to spring to mind when spying my reflection in the morning, bleary eyes blinking back at me. Now, while the dark, tired-looking circles are somewhat self-inflicted (as mentioned, I love a late night), the dryness that used to plague them was not. Winter's chilly bite was the number one culprit for creating rough texture across the delicate area. But after adding a certain orange pot, brimming with vitamin C goodness (and equipped with the cutest of applicators), to my morning routine, those crusty under eyes seem to be a thing of the past.

A winter saviour Tatcha The Brightening Eye Cream View at Tatcha $26 at Tatcha $64 at Ulta Beauty $64 at Sephora RRP: £64 Featuring a potent blend of 12-hour-releasing vitamin C, firming Japanese plum and encapsulated niacinamide, this eye cream from Tatcha is a true treat for dull and tired-looking eyes. It works to visibly reduce the appearance of dark circles and depuff the skin, leaving it refreshed and bright. It's also formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, sulfate detergents, phthalates, urea and DEA or TEA.

Tatcha's Brightening eye cream glides on like a dream and feels instantly cooling and refreshing. Its formula boasts a powerhouse blend of bioferments and Japanese plum, which work to firm and depuff, as well as encapsulated niacinamide and slow-releasing vitamin C, to brighten and reduce the appearance of dark circles. And while it is particularly geared towards brightening and reducing puffiness, I also find this rich cream to be incredibly hydrating.

Below, you can see Tatcha's eye cream in action; the middle picture shows my under eyes directly after application, and the fresh, moisturised gleam is evident. The cream itself has a beautiful, whipped and buttery texture that smooths across the area easily, and just melts in, leaving dewy skin in its wake.

(L) Naomi's eye area before applying Tatcha's Brightening Eye Cream, (M) directly after application and (R) Naomi can be seen wearing the eye cream underneath makeup. (Image credit: Future)

The little gold spatula applicator also adds a touch of luxury to the process, and while it can be a tad fiddly, I just love the ritual of spreading a little dollop of the orange cream onto my skin. It's so satisfying, from the moment you open the pot, to the second it absorbs, and don't get me started on how it plays under makeup.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A common issue with eye creams is that they can sometimes cause even your best foundations and concealers to pill or separate. Tatcha's brightening cream does no such thing; in fact, I'd say it's actually helped my complexion products to lie better and last longer. The pesky dryness is gone, and instead my under-eyes feel silky smooth and hydrated, an ideal surface for makeup to glide over. The cream also leaves a slightly tacky finish, which, like with your best primers, seems to help the product grip.

(Image credit: Future)

It's safe to say, it's become quite the heavy-lifter in my routine, both in terms of banishing dryness and affording me fresh, smooth and rested-looking under eyes. The visible impact it has on my dark circles is so impressive. And in case you want to double up on hydration and firming, I'm also a big fan of the brand's Silk Peony eye cream. I tend to use the Brightening cream in the morning, and Silk Peony at night time (for extra nourishment), but you can use it in the AM and PM, if you prefer.

The price is really the only potential drawback to this cream. A full 15ml pot will cost you £64, and while that is quite a hefty number for what appears to be quite a small pot, a little does go a long way with this formula. Because of its light, buttery consistency, you really only need a tiny swipe for each undereye. I'd say I've been using it every morning for at least six months now and have only just hit the halfway mark, so I do think it's worth the investment.