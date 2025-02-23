These cranberry nails look almost as juicy as the real thing - and will be everywhere in 2025

Offering the same luxury feel as a timeless red manicure but with a bright and dewy pop, cranberry nails are the elevated iteration everyone will be requesting this season.

As mentioned, red never goes out of style but as far as the 2025 nail trends go, the hue will be featuring more of a berry-like tinge in the months to come - as opposed to warmer and more orangey shades. Cherry red nails, along with plum shades are set to be popular but none more so than cranberry. In fact, BioSculpture has predicted that this particular juicy colour will replace the likes of pillar box red as the go-to for a chic and expensive-looking manicure. We're inclined to agree, as it seems like the perfect evolution from 2024's favourite burgundy looks, whilst still affording the versatility of classic scarlet.

So naturally, we've rounded up five ways to style the cool-toned berry number - along with our nail polish and care recommendations to recreate the look at home.

Why cranberry nails are in for 2025 and how we'll be wearing them

Yes, cranberry is the new red, with it boasting a cooler, slighter pinkier undertone than your average bright red - or to speak in nail colour terms, your Big Apple Red or Incendiaire's (a popular Chanel nail polish shade).

BioScultpure cited cranberry among their 2025 trend predictions, noting that after a year of rich and moody burgundy shades, something a tad brighter (and a lot juicer) will take its place. As of February, this is already coming to fruition, with red berry-inspired manicures popping up all over social media.

If you too have been craving a chic red manicure but with a twist, we've gone ahead and broken down five stylish cranberry looks - with options for a variety of nail shapes and lengths.

Our cranberry nail picks

Before we get to our roundup of cranberry manicures to request though, if you're someone who prefers to do their nails at home, we've shared three essentials to add to your kit.

DIOR Vernis in shade 853 Rouge Trafalgar View at Sephora RRP: £29 For an at-home cranberry nail look, DIOR's Rouge Trafalgar is the perfect shade of cool, berry red and is infused with extracts of peony and pistachio - for a protective and long-wearing manicure. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Bubbles Only View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For those seeking more of cherry hue, we love essie's Bubbles Only nail polish, with it's rich pigment and gel-like shine. Manucurist Huile Verte View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 To nourish and strengthen your nails whilst promoting a healthier manicure, a cuticle oil is a must and this one from Manucurist is enriched with sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oils - for maximum hydration.

For a professional finish, we also recommend investing in a strengthening base coat - like OPI's Nail Envy, which is also counted among the best nail strengtheners. As well as a glossy top coat, like essie's Gel Couture, to protect and enhance your chosen cranberry nail colour.

1. Square Cranberry nails

A cranberry polish over short square nails is proving to be a very popular combination right now and it's not hard to see why. The angular but minimalistic shape gives the bright berry-red a modern edge - making it feel very wearable and elevated.

2. Cranberry French tips

French tip nails are one of our favourite ways to try a trending shade without fully committing to it - especially if the colour is quite bright. These cranberry tips look elegant (aided by the almond nail shape) and slightly moody, which we love. The combination of a pink base coat and the dark red tip also works so well.

3. Cranberry chrome

A layer of chrome is the easiest way to jazz up any manicure and we love how this pearlescent sheen looks over a pop of rich cranberry. To ensure this nail look feels wearable everyday though, we'd recommend opting for short nails.

4. Squoval cranberry nails

Speaking of which, short squoval is trending for 2025, so it only makes sense to pair the shape with this emerging hue. The finish is neat and chic - what more could you want?

5. Almond cranberry nails

If you have longer nails, opting for a rounded, almond shape is a surefire way to achieve an elegant manicure - no matter your chosen polish shade. Where this cranberry red is concerned though, almond nails make it look extra luxe.