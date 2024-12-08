Mesmerising lodges, villas, and courtyards for world-class design inspiration

When it comes to booking an adventure, be it to a hidden European gem or a magical island, the place you rest your head is almost as important as your surroundings, which is where these design-focused lodges, villas, and sublime hotels with courtyards come in.

Including bespoke builds with nature at the forefront, island idylls where time slips away easily, and palatial villas sizable enough to accommodate large gatherings, there’s a beautifully designed structure for all tastes.

So whether you’re hankering after a trip of a lifetime to Ecuador or Sri Lanka, a weekend break in Seville or simply want to kick back and relax in a cosy Icelandic retreat, make sure you check out these divine spaces first.

The world’s most inspiring lodges, villas, and courtyards

Mashpi Lodge, Ecuador

(Image credit: Mashpi Lodge)

This striking contemporary hideaway sitting high in the heart of the Ecuadorian cloud forest is enveloped by dense, mist-laden trees but with its sleek architectural design that features floor-to-ceiling glass the natural world is on show from pretty much every angle. With unparalleled access to the reserve’s astounding biodiversity (where some of the world's best hikes await), guests at Mashpi Lodge can embark on birdwatching expeditions through a region renowned for its rare and endemic species, with expert naturalists leading them to spot exotic birds such as the stunning crimson-rumped toucanet and the delicate club-winged manakin.

El Fenn, Marrakech

(Image credit: El Fenn)

rose-colouredAn oasis for modern travellers seeking creativity, culture and connection, El Fenn tucked away behind the rose-colored walls of the Marrakech medina, has been thoughtfully developed over the past 20 years. Featuring 42 rooms, three swimming pools, a spa, and a 14,000 square foot rooftop terrace with a restaurant and cocktail bar, spread out across 13 interconnected riads, you’ll never want to leave this relaxing sanctuary, and even more so when you happen upon the spellbinding courtyard at the hotels’ centre.

Deplar Farm, Iceland

(Image credit: Deplar Farm)

With direct access to northern Iceland’s most otherworldly landscapes and those elusive Northern Lights, Deplar Farm suits adventurous travellers with a passion for the great outdoors. A former home to Icelandic sheep, the lodge sleeps up to 26 guests in 13 bedrooms, available to book exclusively or by room. Surrounded by ice-sloped mountains and sprawling valleys that can be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows, this gorgeous lodge also features a Viking sauna and cold plunge, steam room, two Isopod floatation tanks and three treatment rooms for the ultimate relaxing break.

Rainforest Pool Villa at The Datai Langkawi, Malaysia

(Image credit: The Datai Langkawi)

Ideal for nature lovers, The Datai Langkawi’s Rainforest Pool Villa is perched on stilts amidst the verdant canopy of a tropical rainforest in Mapaysia’s stunning archipelago. Accessible via picturesque pathways that weave through the resort, this 175-square-metre villa exudes privacy and serenity, with a tranquil stream running nearby. The villa’s highlights include a 7.6-metre private pool framed by an extended deck and outdoor living area, complete with sun loungers for soaking in the rainforest’s soothing ambience.

Yahva Villa, Bentota, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Yahva Villa)

Designed by renowned Sri Lankan Architect Thilina Vithanage, this four-bedroom private sanctuary nestled on the tranquil shores of Dedduwa Lake is surrounded by an abundance of nature, making it one of the best places to spot incredible wildlife. With carefully designed bedrooms, private pool and a large dining space, Yahva Villa is the ideal space for groups of friends or families looking for tranquilty with endless lake views.

Villa Siminia, Sardinia, Italy

(Image credit: Villa Siminia)

This countryside idyll with its rosy terracotta curved walls, wooden decking and stunning private pool just begs to be photographed. Boasting unique interiors furnished by Italian designers, Villa Siminia has a stunning open-plan living space that’s stylish and functional, and allows the beautiful afternoon Sardinaina light to play out throughout the place. What’s more this pretty villa sits close to some of the world's most exquisite beaches, including Santa Margherita and Chia, both of which are a 20-minute drive away.

The Nautilus’ overwater villas, Maldives

(Image credit: The Nautilus)

Decked out in artworks of macrame, this bohemian utopia features 11 very impressive over-water residences, overlooking endless shades of aquamarine and indigo on the tiny island of Thiladhoo. The Nautilus boasts a no-time concept allowing guests to run at their own pace, living out each day barefoot, indulging in incredible massages and swimming off to the nearby reef that teems with an abundance of parrotfish, turtles, filefish and moorish idols.

Palacio de Villapanes, Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Palacio de Villapanes)

With two stunning courtyards, one inside and one out, the grand 18th century Palacio de Villapanes, built in 1729 by Admiral López-Pintado, is a true Sevillian courtyard house featuring a long façade bay that includes an entrance hall and numerous coach houses. Today, the palace's 50 bedrooms offer either views over the city or this magnificent courtyard and combine palatial style with modern design.

Casa Montelongo, Fuerteventura, Spain

(Image credit: Casa Montelongo)

This flawless villa, known as Casa Montelongo, has been designed by architect Néstor Pérez Batista as a shelter for architecture and art. Situated in the centre of La Oliva in northern Fuerteventura, the completely renovated 19th-century house now features two self-catering units created from the bones of the former home. Blending tradition with modernity and paying homage to the island's heritage with local materials such as stone, wood, clay, lime, and glass, the casa’s rooms are bathed in natural light, creating an incredibly ambiance throughout.

Mosvold Villa, Ahangama, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Mosvold Villa)

Located in Ahangama, Mosvold Villa is a design and experience-led boutique hotel with a curated decor designed in collaboration with renowned Sri Lankan designer Sonali Dharmawardena. Exquisite handmade batik bed linens and wall panels add pops of coulour to the ultra-luxe, 16-bedroom, beachfront villa that unfolds directly onto the beach. Relax by the pool, sip cocktails on the roof terrace or when adventure calls, try surfing since the waves are perfect for beginners on this stretch of Sri Lanka’s south coast.

The Presidential Villa at Maxx Royal Bodrum, Turkey

(Image credit: Maxx Royal Bodrum)

Designed by leading Turkish architect, Mahmut Anlar, Maxx Royal Bodrum’s Presidential Villa is made up of five bedrooms, a heated seawater pool, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, fully-stocked bar and dedicated butler room. Guests staying in the Presidential Villa can also enjoy several exclusive guest services including a complimentary bar stocked with premium wines, spirits and Champagnes, a dedicated beach-side pavilion, an exclusive yacht tour on the Maxx Royal yacht and VIP airport transfers.

Four Seasons Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam

(Image credit: Four Seasons Nam Hai)

The Nam Hai, located on the gorgeous China Beach near Danang, offers the area’s most stunning villa accommodation, designed by Parisian architect Reda Amalou. Wellness is a key concept throughout each villa with aromatic oils and a copper singing bowl included for guests’ use. The charming UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hoi An is just a three mile drive away and enthralls with colourful lanterns, amazing restaurants and plenty of shopping opportunities, don’t miss it.

Villa Sola Cabiati, Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Villa Sola Cabiati)

Once the opulent summer retreat of the Serbelloni family, this private six-bedroom villa offers a timeless escape with its romantic 16th century architecture, sprawling manicured gardens and irresistible wellness facilities. If you can drag yourself away from the sumptuous interiors, there’s plenty to see and do in the surroundings areas too, from historic silk museum tours and workshops in Como’s hidden hamlets, to open air cinematic nights on the lawn and cooking and mixology masterclasses, you’ll be mesmerised by all that Villa Sola Cabiati has to offer.

Tekanda Lodge, Kathaluwa, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Tekanda Lodge)

Not only was Tekanda Lodge built completely from natural materials including an iluk roof that blends seamlessly into the surroundings, but the place also supports a female-cricket school and runs a foundation supporting the surrounding local community which makes us love it even more. The lodge itself is made up of four bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom including a luxurious deep soak tub, while two stand-alone cabanas sit in the surrounding grounds, overlooking rice paddies for ultimate seclusion.

Villa Nini Elly, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Villa Nini Elly)

Discover the ultimate luxury escape at Villa Nini Elly, a stunning six-bedroom villa with an infinity pool and rooftop theatre that’s been designed with families in mind. The pretty villa includes private chef-prepared meals, yet is close to an array of vegan cafes, spas, and boutique stores, while Berawa Beach and its mesmerising black volcanic sand is just five minutes away.

Veyla Beach Villa, Phuket, Thailand

(Image credit: Veyla Beach Villa)

This opulent three-bedroom escape offers the perfect mix of tropical indulgence, relaxation, luxury and adventure, situated directly on a 10km stretch of Natai Beach. With a private pool, modern interiors, and a spacious open-plan living and dining area, Veyla Beach Villa is the ideal base for exploring the nearby areas of Phang Nga Bay, where picture-perfect vertical limestone rocks jut out from the warm ocean and great snorkelling opportunities await.

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

(Image credit: Ananda in the Himalayas)

Part of the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat, and one of the best places to visit in India, Ananda’s one and two-bedroom villas are set amidst the majestic Himalayan foothills of Northern India, sprawling across 100 acres of gardens and forests. Offering unparalleled privacy, the villa's design inspiration came from local Himalayan crafts and the vibrant colours as seen in the natural flora of the surrounding forests. The spiritual location, close to the birthplace of Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation attracts wellness seekers from around the world since guests can indulge in a range of practices including holistic well-being, emotional healing and spiritual awareness.

Aruba Ocean Villas, Caribbean

(Image credit: Aruba Ocean Villas)

Situated along the southwestern coast of Aruba, in the small town of Savaneta, this sanctuary offers eight luxury overwater villas designed with eco-conscious materials. Each villa has its exclusive character and luxurious amenities, including king-canopy beds, plunge pools, lounge beds, and open-air showers, inviting guests to unwind amidst the wonders of the ocean.

BILL&COO, Mykonos, Greece

(Image credit: BILL&COO)

Located on the edge of Mykonos town lie Bill&Coo’s three one-bedroom villas, each with uninterrupted sea and sunset views. But as well as sublime architecture and flawless views, the villas also offer mixology masterclasses where guests are invited to shake, blend, and muddle delectable cocktails before enjoying them at sunset.

Ca’ Fortebraccio, Tuscany, Italy

(Image credit: Ca’ Fortebraccio)

This 16th-century Venetian villa impresses with interiors crafted by some of Italy’s greatest artists, including Vincenzo Scamozzi, a pupil of Andrea Palladio, and the celebrated fresco painter Giambattista Tiepolo. Set against the Berici Hills, Ca’ Fortebraccio features breathtaking original frescoes depicting the myths of Hercules, beamed ceilings, terracotta floors, Murano glass chandeliers, and antique furnishings, there’s also an expansive wine cellar and professional sommelier on site.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur, India

(Image credit: The Leela Palace)

The Leela Palace not only features this breathtaking inner courtyard decked out in exquisite mosaic and tile work but the palace now boasts a ‘palace within a palace’ in the resort's gardens where three ultra-private, ultra-luxury villas sit along the shores of Lake Pichola. Butlers, world-class cuisine, wellness treatments, daily yoga, high tea and floating breakfasts are all part and parcel, while each villa has been lavishly decorated with brass inlaid wooden floors, traditional Thikri artwork, and rare lapis stones.

Lepogo Lodges, South Africa

(Image credit: Lepogo Lodges)

There’s one star of the show at the entirely not-for-profit, Lepogo Lodges in the heart of the Limpopo Province, and that’s Melote House – a stunning exclusive-use safari lodge that sleeps up to 16 people. Inspired by the rock formations of the Waterberg and with magnificent views over the Lapalala wilderness in this South African reserve, the house was designed to be as sustainable as possible, with rammed earth walls and a planted roof that encourages wildlife to roam on and around it. Meanwhile all power is generated on-site, using photovoltaic panels.

AL SUAVE HOUSE, El Salvador

(Image credit: AL SUAVE HOUSE)

The five bedroom pacific oceanfront villa in under the radar, El Salvador, has been designed to complement the existing nature that surrounds it, with the structure of the house split into two halves, channelling the natural elements through the preservation of the existing trees. With conservation a core value, the designers’ innovative approach has reduced the need for artificial cooling, as the structure of the modular pavilions creates a vacuum, drawing wind through the property for natural ventilation.

Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Hotel Belmar)

Hotel Belmar is a 26-room, independent, family-owned luxury eco-lodge situated in Costa Rica - one of the best travel destinations for solo female travellers. Sitting close to the renowned Monteverde cloud forest highlands, the hotel is a model of regenerative tourism, offering guests an immersive experience, while helping to foster connections with nature, a sense of mindful serenity, and holistic wellness. While the lodge itself impresses at every turn, it’s the magic of the surroundings that’ll truly take your breath away.

Riad Botanica, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Riad Botanica)

Riad Botanica is a labour of love and a fusion of cultures set in the heart of vibrant Marrakech. Having been brought back to life, each of the five suites in the 10th-century riad has been carefully adorned with bold pops of colour, angora bed throws, art deco wallpaper and hand-crafted tiles, but the piece de resistance is the hotel’s central courtyard where an ancient orange tree dominates. The ideal place for connecting with nature and relaxing away from the stir of the Medina itself, guests can unwind with fresh mint tea and a dip in the riad’s stunning plunge pool.

Kibale Lodge, Uganda

(Image credit: Kibale Lodge)

Built by an in-house design and build team of African artisans led by Ugandan-born founder, Praveen Moman, Kibale Lodge sits on a ridge with stunning views of the Rwenzori Mountains. The 150-acre site is surrounded by lush rolling hills, and some of the world's most impressive plant life, providing the ideal base from which to visit the finest gorilla and chimpanzee sites in Africa.

GoldenEye Villa, Jamaica

(Image credit: GoldenEye Villa)

GoldenEye Villa ranks among the Caribbean’s most enchanting retreats, captivating anyone in search of natural beauty and complete privacy. Tucked inside a lush garden, behind tall trees and tropical bush, the villa is accessed by a private road with decades-old, intertwined fig trees to where the restored home sits at cliff’s edge. The three-bedroom main villa was built to Ian Fleming’s specifications and comes with a private butler, housekeeper, cook, private pool, the villa’s famous sunken garden, a private beach, and the original writing desk where Fleming penned 14 Bond novels.

Eco Village, Samarkand, Uzbekistan

(Image credit: Eco Village)

idealA harmonious blend of nature, care, and contemporary living this sustainable Eco Village Lodge is just a 10-minute drive from Uzbekistan's iconic Registan Square and has been constructed entirely from Siberian pine. Thoughtfully designed with a fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, and private pool it’s idea for short or long stays when getting acquainted with Uzbekistan‘s Silk Road.

The Harper Hotel, Norfolk, UK

(Image credit: The Harper Hotel)

This one-of-a-kind boutique hotel, located in Langham, a pretty village just a mile inland from the coast at Blakeney, Norfolk, offers a contemporary take on the English country escape, with a relaxed and ever-so-slightly irreverent vibe. At the heart of The Harper sits the hotel’s most photogenic spot - a whimsical courtyard where lavender grows under the shade of an old olive tree, and where it’s easy to unwind come summer or winter, even more so with a glass of chilled wine in hand.

Feline Fields, Kalahari Desert, Botswana

(Image credit: Feline Fields)

Featuring a range of luxurious safari lodges and tent suites with spectacular open views of remote wilderness, Feline Fields has been designed with privacy and wildlife intimacy at its heart. Environmentally sensitive with its roots in sustainability and community development, the relaxing lodges are easily accessible by helicopter from Maun, around 50 mins flight away.

North Lodge and River Cabin, Scotland, UK

(Image credit: North Lodge and River Cabin)

Situated on the banks of the River Dye, North Lodge, originally built in the 1890s sleeps six between three bedrooms, two kings and a twin. There’s a large kitchen on site with access to the estate’s own seasonal vegetables and eggs, and a cosy sitting room with a wood burner making it a great option for a UK staycation. By following the private riverside footpath guests will have exclusive access to the River Cabin, the ideal spot for passing the day with wild swimming and cooking on the wood-burning stove, in the heart of the Scottish wilderness.

The Malabar House, Fort Kochi, India

(Image credit: The Malabar House)

This beautifully designed heritage hotel features a careful curation of art that highlights Kerala’s composite culture as a passage between East and West. While all rooms at The Malabar House have dedicated verandas, terraces or private gardens, it’s the hotel’s communal courtyard that really wows. With a serene pool at its heart, the space is lined with frangipani trees making it the ideal spot for cocktails or dinner.