In need of some cheap, easy heating? Russell Hobbs is delivering the goods this year
They just made cosiness a whole lot cheaper and chicer
I trust Russell Hobbs on a lot of things: reliable appliances, reasonable price tags, and delivering on their (ambitious) promises. So, you can only imagine my delight when I saw the announcement that Russell Hobbs is expanding their heating range with a brand new collection.
Their selection of ceramic tower heaters, oil filled radiators, and heated throws are essential if you want to know how to keep your home warm for less. Their petite, attractive designs have toasty, stylish Scandi designs written all over them and I, personally, cannot wait to see what they're like.
So, whether you're on the hunt for one of the best electric blankets to keep you cosy on the sofa or a mini, but mighty ceramic heater, here are the essentials that you need to heat your home, especially if you're after some tips to save on energy over the winter.
Top picks from the collection
Russell Hobbs already has an impressive collection of heating technology, including the black ceramic plug-in heater that quickly ran out of stock after causing a sensation online earlier on this year. All these pieces look surprisingly stylish, which is a rarity for the relatively functional space heaters and fans that are on offer.
There's a whole host of essentials for keeping your home warm, but I've picked out my favourite three pieces for giving your home a helping hand towards a cosier, toastier feeling.
Functional and stylish, this oil-filled radiator is ideal for rooms up to 20m². You'll get to choose between five different heat modes (High/Low/ECO/MAX/Fan Only) as well as using the variable temperature control that ranged from 5°C to 36°C. It's even available with gold or silver accents to suit your home theme.
If you want a little heating boost in your office, this mini, but mighty ceramic heater is essential. It comes with two heat settings (900W and 1500W) and works using an LED display panel. It's no bigger than a tablet, so you can take it from room to room, you'll never need to worry about warmth again.
This cosy sherpa throw comes in orange or blue, with 9 adjustable heat settings. It's crafted from plush microfleece and lined with a sherpa texture, so you can stay cosy on the sofa and in bed. It's also machine washable at 40°c in case you spill your wine, tea, or coffee over it.
I've been a long-time advocate for their compact, ceramic heaters, which form the base of their extensive collection and they've only improved on the speed, aesthetics, and quality of the collection in their latest release.
All these pieces are available from Russell Hobbs directly, although stock seems to be selling like hot cakes. If you're noticing a chill at home and you want something cost-effective and energy-efficient, you can't go wrong with any of these pieces.
