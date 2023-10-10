The luxury balm Catherine Zeta-Jones swears by is currently 26% off in the Prime Day deals

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever wondered how actress Catherine Zeta-Jones keeps her skin looking so clear and radiant? Well, she has a little help from Elemis'cult-favourite balm, which just so happens to be 26% off in the Prime Day sale.

It's safe to say that this year's Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are more tempting than ever, especially with a certain luxury skincare brand included in the midst of savings.

Beloved by celebrity names like Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham (to name just a few), right now you can find some stellar deals across Elemis' iconic range of skincare heroes - including Catherine Zeta-Jones' go-to cleansing balm...

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm bundle, Was £74 Now £54.99 | Amazon Right now, you find 26% off a set which includes both the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and the Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser. Together they're the ultimate cleansing duo, with the balm doubling as a nourishing makeup remover. Both work to melt away grime and are ideal if you want to try a double-cleansing routine.

Per Who What Wear, the Wednesday actress subtly debuted her love of Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm on Instagram back in 2017. Sharing a picture of her bathroom shelves, the balm can be seen peaking out next to the rest of Catherine's 'body essentials' and beauty elixirs and for good reason.

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) A photo posted by on

The 3-in-1 balm works to melt away your makeup, along with any impurities to leave your skin soft and gleaming - the proof of which is evident anytime you see Catherine. This balm is also a great option if you find other makeup removers drying or too harsh on your more sensitive skin. P.S. Alongside this balm, Kate Middleton's Botox in a bottle' gel is also on sale and would make a great addition to your regime...

(Image credit: Getty Images: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbi)

Getting back on track, formula-wise the balm is infused with rose, elderberry, starflower and a unique blend of nine essential oils (including lavender and chamomile). These ingredients help to deeply cleanse your pores while also providing a calming and luxurious skincare experience.

And if you're wondering how exactly to use this thick balm - as opposed to a cotton pad and micellar water, for instance - simply warm up a pea-sized amount in your hands and gently massage it into your face, using circular motion. Elemis then recommends wetting your fingertips and working the product in further, before finally removing the balm with a warm, damp cloth.

If you're already a lover of this balm or want to try my products from the Pro-Collagen range, you can also find the Advanced Eye Treatment on sale for Prime Day and the Eye Revive 3-in-1 mask.