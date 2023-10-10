The luxury balm Catherine Zeta-Jones swears by is currently 26% off in the Prime Day deals
Elemis' Pro-Collagen range is majorly discounted for Prime Day, including Catherine Zeta-Jones' fave pore-clensing balm...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ever wondered how actress Catherine Zeta-Jones keeps her skin looking so clear and radiant? Well, she has a little help from Elemis'cult-favourite balm, which just so happens to be 26% off in the Prime Day sale.
It's safe to say that this year's Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are more tempting than ever, especially with a certain luxury skincare brand included in the midst of savings.
Beloved by celebrity names like Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham (to name just a few), right now you can find some stellar deals across Elemis' iconic range of skincare heroes - including Catherine Zeta-Jones' go-to cleansing balm...
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm bundle, Was £74 Now £54.99 | Amazon
Right now, you find 26% off a set which includes both the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and the Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser. Together they're the ultimate cleansing duo, with the balm doubling as a nourishing makeup remover.
Both work to melt away grime and are ideal if you want to try a double-cleansing routine.
Per Who What Wear, the Wednesday actress subtly debuted her love of Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm on Instagram back in 2017. Sharing a picture of her bathroom shelves, the balm can be seen peaking out next to the rest of Catherine's 'body essentials' and beauty elixirs and for good reason.
A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)
A photo posted by on
The 3-in-1 balm works to melt away your makeup, along with any impurities to leave your skin soft and gleaming - the proof of which is evident anytime you see Catherine. This balm is also a great option if you find other makeup removers drying or too harsh on your more sensitive skin. P.S. Alongside this balm, Kate Middleton's Botox in a bottle' gel is also on sale and would make a great addition to your regime...
Getting back on track, formula-wise the balm is infused with rose, elderberry, starflower and a unique blend of nine essential oils (including lavender and chamomile). These ingredients help to deeply cleanse your pores while also providing a calming and luxurious skincare experience.
And if you're wondering how exactly to use this thick balm - as opposed to a cotton pad and micellar water, for instance - simply warm up a pea-sized amount in your hands and gently massage it into your face, using circular motion. Elemis then recommends wetting your fingertips and working the product in further, before finally removing the balm with a warm, damp cloth.
If you're already a lover of this balm or want to try my products from the Pro-Collagen range, you can also find the Advanced Eye Treatment on sale for Prime Day and the Eye Revive 3-in-1 mask.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
The easy sign to tell if your skincare products have expired that you might be ignoring
Are you guilty of ignoring this?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham looks so menswear chic in these orange flare pants - here's where you can get a similar pair
Posh Spice always lives up to her pseudonym
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has a big discount now
This Biotulin serum is said to be a firm favourite in Kate Middleton's skincare regime and it's currently 31% off
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Achieve Kate Middleton's voluminous blowout with this Revlon styling brush - now 52% off for Amazon Prime Day
The viral Revlon One-Stop styling brush is just £29.99 for Amazon Prime Day and will help you achieve Kate's signature blowout...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton's beloved shampoo and conditioner for achieving shiny hair are on sale now
The luxury shampoo and conditioner Kate Middleton reportedly uses to achieve stunning hair are on sale this Amazon Prime Day
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
The viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray loved by JLo is a bargain for Amazon Prime Day
Jennifer Lopez's glossy perfect hair secret is down to the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray - and it's currently on sale!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is under £7 right now
Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is so affordable this Amazon Prime Day
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Meghan Markle's makeup bag essential for flawless foundation coverage is on sale now
Meghan Markle once revealed her love for this bargain beauty essential - and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day
By Amy Hunt Published
-
I think Prime Day beauty deals are underrated – these 26 picks are editor-approved
Snap up savings on hair tools, perfume and makeup with the 26 best Prime Day beauty deals
By Millie Fender Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez has the coolest mani we've seen in a while
JLo *always* has a chic mani - but this one really sets the bar high
By Madeline Merinuk Published