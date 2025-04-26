6 easy tips to get smooth, soft legs, just ahead of your summer wardrobe's return

Happy, healthy summer skin is made long before shorts season kicks in, so if you’re wondering how to get smooth legs, now’s the perfect time to slough, soften and silkify.

We’re all familiar with this scenario: an unexpected bout of sunny weather arrives and you’re forced to confront rough, craggy, sun-starved legs. The good news is that if you start incorporating a regular body scrub and the best body creams for dry skin now, in a matter of days, you’ll be greeted with glistening, smooth legs - it’s the ultimate confidence boost.

With warmer weather looming, we’ve pinned down the experts on their top tips on how to exfoliate, hydrate and prep your way to smooth legs.

How to get smooth legs, according to the experts

1. Body brush

“Body brushing with a bristled brush is one of those wellbeing marvels, which delivers enormous benefits for very little input," explains Kate Shapland, founder of Legology. "The bristles are naturally exfoliative, so will greatly improve skin softness.” It also boosts circulation, which Kate says, “brings freshly oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood to the surface of the skin, which helps to plump it up, make it smoother and more toned.”

So, how often should we be body brushing? “It’s definitely worth doing daily, but it doesn’t always have to be done on dry skin,” explains Shapland. “You can body brush before, during or after a shower. And it should take no longer than a minute, brushing in swift, light strokes from ankles to knees, knees to hips, wrists to shoulders and over buttocks.”

2. Exfoliate with a scrub

Our skin is in a constant cyclical process of renewal. For most of us, the time it takes for our skin to complete the regenerative cycle is about 28 days. This slows down as we age, meaning that dead skin cells linger for longer and build up, making skin rough, craggy and dull. Regular exfoliation will slough this build-up, smooth rough skin and make it firmer and more resistant to ageing.

“We recommend weekly exfoliation with a granular scrub on top of daily body brushing,” explains Shapland. “It’s best to apply exfoliator to dry skin, so before your shower or bath. The reason for this is that the exfoliator’s smoothing benefits are better because there is no cushion from wet or damp on the skin.” Just be mindful of your shins, warns Shapland. “The skin here is particularly thin, and more so when it is mature.”

Kind and gentle Imperial Leather Ultimate Moisture Foaming Body Scrub £6.99 at Superdrug Check Amazon RRP: £7 A great option for sensitive or mature skin types, this feels more like a moisturiser with the bonus of exfoliation. As you massage it into your skin, the formula gently froths to create a decadent foam, leaving a beautiful scent trail. Skin is left almost unbelievably soft. Satisfyingly scrubby Legology Exfo-Lite Exfoliating Body Scrub View at Legology RRP: £12 "This is formulated to be used on dry skin, applied in an upwards direction, and then rinsed off in the shower or bath," explains Shapland. "It’s a mix of sea salt - rough-edged to deliver the best smoothing benefits - and Himalayan pink salts, which have a diuretic quality, so they help to drain toxins." Brightening effect Q+A Vitamin C Body Scrub View at Q+A RRP: £10 If you want some extra bang for your buck, this body buffer is formulated with vitamin C, revered for its brightening, collagen-boosting benefits. Combining magnesium flakes with a natural sugar exfoliant, it gently sloughs dead skin cells for smoother-looking, glowing limbs, with a mood-enhancing citrus scent.

3. De-fuzz (if you wish)

Lots of people choose to go au-natural these days, but if you’d prefer to remove your body hair for smooth legs, you’ve got lots of options. Waxing is one of the longer-lasting methods, and is less likely to cause ingrown hairs than shaving.

“Typically, you can expect your legs to stay hair-free for anywhere from three to six weeks, depending on your hair growth cycle,” says Monica Botros, Managing Director at Strip Hair Removal Experts. “Waxing also helps reduce hair regrowth over time, as repeated treatments can weaken the hair follicles, leading to finer and sparser hair.”

Botros recommends visiting a professional for optimal results, but if you are waxing at home here are her top tips.

"Make sure you always prep the skin, so it's moisturised and exfoliated the day before to remove dead skin cells and minimise ingrown hairs."

"When removing the wax, make sure you do this quickly and with confidence to ensure the strip is removed efficiently, to ensure no wax is left behind."

"Pull the skin taught to avoid pulling at it and always pull in the opposite direction to which the hair is growing."

"Waxing never ends at the treatment. You must follow aftercare steps such as cooling the skin with aloe vera to calm any redness or irritation."

4. Upgrade your shower suds

If your skin is particularly dry, itchy and rough, it’s worth upgrading your body wash. A bad one can strip already-dry skin. A good one gives your skin barrier a nice big cuddle to help lock in hydration, as well as cleanse. Look for a formula that combines humectants such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin with emollients like ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier.

Skincare for your body Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus £25 at Sephora UK £38 at Sephora UK RRP: £25 Nécessaire's whole shtick is treating the skin on your body as you would your face, so expect lovely, decadent things from this treatment body wash. It feels like an oil, but transforms into a rich foam. It's blended with vitamin-rich oils, replenishing omegas six and nine, and barrier-boosting niacinamide. Itch-soother Cetaphil PRO Itch Prone Skin Body Wash £11.35 at Amazon £16 at Boots.com RRP: £16 Kate Shapland recommends soaps and cleansers containing nourishing ingredients like shea butter, which you'll find in this soothing cleanser, alongside natural moisturising factors and niacinamide that help skin hold on to moisture. Perfect for very dry, itchy legs. Glowing skin Naturium The Glow Getter Multi Oil Body Wash £18 at Boots.com £18 at Space NK UK RRP: £18 Soften, smooth and restore dry skin with this oil-to-gel cleanser that gently washes away the day without stripping skin. Enriched with humectants like glycerin that bind moisture, it provides instant comfort to dry, tight-feeling skin.

5. Moisturise religiously

When you’re wondering how to get smooth skin on your legs, it comes down to two things - exfoliation and hydration. Dry skin on the legs is particularly common, made worse by hot baths, central heating and the ageing process, so daily hydration is a must.

“Apply moisturiser directly after a shower or bath while the skin is still warm and circulation is up,” advises Shapland. “This will encourage the skin to absorb product more quickly to benefit from the actives to the max.”

Just like choosing a skincare routine, Shapland recommends selecting a body lotion based on your skin type and concern. “For example, if your skin is particularly thin and fragile, a moisturising cream which is rich but not heavy, so easy to wear, is the best option,” she says.

If you’ve waxed, pause before moisturising. According to Botros, “Your skin may feel sensitive, so it's best to wait about 24 hours before applying any body lotion or moisturiser to ensure your pores can settle down and avoid clogging them. Opt for a soothing lotion with ingredients like aloe vera for added calming benefits.”

Fast-drying oil Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil £7.12 at Boots.com £9.49 at Sephora UK RRP: £9.49 The quick-to-absorb formula makes moisturising a breeze. Rich in lipids and fatty acids, which support a healthy skin barrier, it relieves tight, rough shins from the get-go and promises smooth skin in a week. Firm favourite Augustinus Bader The Body Cream £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £174.90 at Amazon RRP: £155 Treat your legs to an A-list makeover. This award-winning cream does it all - reducing the appearance of stretch marks and pigmentation. The rich, buttery cream cocoons legs with a big slurp of hydration for plump, supple, smooth skin. Toning benefits Legology Air-Lite Shaping Leg Cream View at Legology RRP: £52 "This body cream is lightweight but mighty in the way it delivers incredible hydrating and toning benefits alongside actives which further encourage circulation and lymph flow," explains Shapland. "It’s also got the most beautiful lemon scent – perfect for summer!"

6. Add a flattering sheen

Give your legs a nudge in the smooth direction with a little liquid trickery. You might have noticed celebrities sporting glistening limbs on the red carpet - well, that’s because artfully applied shimmers and oils reflect the light to create the illusion of smoother skin. Body oils give a healthy, all-over gleam, or you could mix a few drops of golden highlighter in with your body lotion for a subtle sheen.