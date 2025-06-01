'My legs resemble an armadillo' - Alex Jones reveals £4 product as the 'only thing' that helps with her dry skin after the winter

If you suffer with dry skin after the winter, you're not alone – The One Show presenter Alex Jones does too. And she's just shared a very simple and readily available product she says is the 'the only thing that has an effect'.

Neutrogena's Deep Moisture Body Lotion was the first product Alex highlighted in a recent Instagram post detailing some of her go-to skincare products. "My skin resembles an armadillo / dinosaur. The skin is so dry after the winter that the only thing I think has an effect is this. This is Neutrogena's from Boots'.

We're familiar with Alex's problem, immediately identifying with the reptile-like reference to her skin following the colder weather. Dr Pyal Patel, a GP who specialises in dermatology says: “The key to dealing with dry skin is using gentle hydrating cleansers and avoiding really hot showers. Apply rich and soothing moisturisers when the skin is still damp to lock in moisture."

Neutrogena Deep Moisture Fast Absorbing Body Lotion £3.53 at Boots

Alex went on to reveal a number of other go-to skincare products, which include Elemis Rose Cleansing Balm for removing her make up after the show, and she says 'smells amazing.'

Alongside the Elemis cleansing balm, Alex is a big fan of using reusable makeup remover pads, specifically these JoJo Glow microfibre face cloths. 'Sorry JoJo Glow, this is a dirtier version but we use these so much," she says. "You can use these 200 times, so every time I take my make up off, pop it in the wash and good to go'.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Alex Jones skincare must-haves

Vita Liberata The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan £16.50 at Boots Alex Jones swears by this deep moisture face tan, saying her face looks the colour of a 'magnolia wall' without it on. She goes on to say how much the team uses it at work, and how its 'magic' formula will leave you with a JLo-esque glow. Balance Me Super Moisturising Hand Cream £16 at Sephora "I love this Balance Me hand cream because it is thick but it goes in quickly," Alex says. "My mum and I are obsessed with hand cream, because she says we've got old hands so we have to look after them." Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair £86 at Sephora "My favourite product out of all of these is probably this, a night cream by Tatcha," Alex finishes. "This is pricey, if you're going to treat yourself, this will wake you up in the morning with a new face. I mean, not literally, but it'll feel really nice."

But from the video, another standout product for Alex quickly became clear. Speaking about her complexion she said 'This, oh my goodness, the colour of a magnolia wall without this. This is Vita Liberata The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan, we use this a lot in work, it's like an instant tan. Next thing you know, you look like J.Lo - it's magic.'

Alex has all skincare needs covered in this video, but make sure you stay until the end of the video for the most brilliant beauty 80's throwback.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors