'My legs resemble an armadillo' - Alex Jones reveals £4 product as the 'only thing' that helps with her dry skin after the winter

The One Show presenter shared some of her go-to skincare products - including the only thing that helps with her 'dinosaur'- like dry skin

Alex Jones attends the Women In Film &amp; Television Awards 2024 in Partnership with Sky
(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards)
Kerrie Hughes's avatar
By
published
in News

If you suffer with dry skin after the winter, you're not alone – The One Show presenter Alex Jones does too. And she's just shared a very simple and readily available product she says is the 'the only thing that has an effect'.

Neutrogena's Deep Moisture Body Lotion was the first product Alex highlighted in a recent Instagram post detailing some of her go-to skincare products. "My skin resembles an armadillo / dinosaur. The skin is so dry after the winter that the only thing I think has an effect is this. This is Neutrogena's from Boots'.

We're familiar with Alex's problem, immediately identifying with the reptile-like reference to her skin following the colder weather. Dr Pyal Patel, a GP who specialises in dermatology says: “The key to dealing with dry skin is using gentle hydrating cleansers and avoiding really hot showers. Apply rich and soothing moisturisers when the skin is still damp to lock in moisture."

Neutrogena body moisturiser
Neutrogena
Deep Moisture Fast Absorbing Body Lotion

Alex went on to reveal a number of other go-to skincare products, which include Elemis Rose Cleansing Balm for removing her make up after the show, and she says 'smells amazing.'

Alongside the Elemis cleansing balm, Alex is a big fan of using reusable makeup remover pads, specifically these JoJo Glow microfibre face cloths. 'Sorry JoJo Glow, this is a dirtier version but we use these so much," she says. "You can use these 200 times, so every time I take my make up off, pop it in the wash and good to go'.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

A photo posted by on

Alex Jones skincare must-haves

Vita Liberata deep moisture face tan
Vita Liberata
The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan

Alex Jones swears by this deep moisture face tan, saying her face looks the colour of a 'magnolia wall' without it on. She goes on to say how much the team uses it at work, and how its 'magic' formula will leave you with a JLo-esque glow.

Balance Me Hand Cream
Balance Me
Super Moisturising Hand Cream

"I love this Balance Me hand cream because it is thick but it goes in quickly," Alex says. "My mum and I are obsessed with hand cream, because she says we've got old hands so we have to look after them."

tatcha
Tatcha
Indigo Overnight Repair

"My favourite product out of all of these is probably this, a night cream by Tatcha," Alex finishes. "This is pricey, if you're going to treat yourself, this will wake you up in the morning with a new face. I mean, not literally, but it'll feel really nice."

But from the video, another standout product for Alex quickly became clear. Speaking about her complexion she said 'This, oh my goodness, the colour of a magnolia wall without this. This is Vita Liberata The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan, we use this a lot in work, it's like an instant tan. Next thing you know, you look like J.Lo - it's magic.'

Alex has all skincare needs covered in this video, but make sure you stay until the end of the video for the most brilliant beauty 80's throwback.

Dr Pyal Patel
Dr Pyal Patel

Dr Pyal Patel is a GP with a special interest in dermatology and all things skin-related. She is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to product recommendations as well as practical advice.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸