How to prolong your pedicure this sandal season - with tips from the pros
These simple steps may help to maintain that post-pedicure look and feel...
Want your pedicure to last as long as possible? We've quizzed the nail experts on all the simple steps we can take to prolong the look and feel of our post-treatment feet - especially during sandal season.
For many, a pedicure is on equal footing (pun definitely intended) with that of a fresh manicure but unlike our nails, which we know to apply cuticle oil to, daily and treat with care, our toes can sometimes get overlooked in favour of the rest of our beauty regime. When summer rolls around though, prolonging the look of your freshly polished toes is a top priority, particularly if you've opted for one of this season's chicest summer pedicure trends. After all, there's no worse feeling than racing to put on your new sandals only to find one of your once pristinely painted toenails has chipped - or your dry heels have returned.
So, to help avoid that particular heartbreak and boost your overall foot care, we've asked the pros to share their recommendations for maintaining your professional pedicure, post-appointment...
6 easy ways to prolong your pedicure and care for your feet
While we're clued in on what a pedicure includes, along with how often we should get a pedicure to begin with, many of us are likely guilty of not sparing our toes another thought once we've exited the salon. Like with making your manicure last longer though, there are several easy tips we can adopt to extend the life of our professional pedicures.
After all, as A-list Manicurist and Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello remarks: "Maintaining your pedicure post-treatment is essential to keep your feet looking and feeling great for as long as possible," which is what we all want, especially in the midst of summer - when your toes are more likely to be on display.
1. Keep your feet well-moisturized
Like how the best hand creams can keep your hands - and thus your manicure - looking fresh, regularly applying foot lotion is a must for summer-ready feet. Bello advises to moisturise your feet daily, as this will help to 'prevent dryness.'
2. Be gentle with your feet
Bello also says to be gentle with your feet - like you would be your hands - by avoiding "using your toenails as tools," and to treat them carefully, in general in order "to preserve their appearance."
3. Where protective footwear
While flip flops, and the like, are go-tos in the warmer months, if you need your feet to stay looking polished for as long as possible - perhaps for an upcoming event and so on - Bello recommends wearing protective footwear, "such as socks and closed-toe shoes during activities that might damage your toenails."
That said, if you're opting for a traditional nail polish pedicure, London Grace founder, Kirsten White does recommend bringing a pair of flip-flips or open-toed sandals with you to your appointment, "to make sure your toes don't smudge afterwards."
4. Exfoliate regularly
Exfoliating your feet is a recommended prep step before a pedicure, but it makes sense to keep this up after your treatment too, if you're noticing dry and rough skin re-emerging.
White recommends using the London Grace Sole Softener Foot File (available at Amazon) to keep your feet smooth and supple. "I use the 'buff' and 'smooth' sides once a week on dry skin."
5. Book regular appointments
While there are a number of ways to prolong your pampered feet, to ensure the look of your chosen timeless pedicure nail colour, Bello says to, "schedule regular pedicures every 4-6 weeks," as this will help to manage, "cuticles, calluses and overall foot health."
6. Treat yourself to a foot mask
In addition to keeping your toes well-moisturised, we also recommend adding a weekly, hydrating foot sock (like these coconut foot socks from Boots) to your regime, to help nourish and pamper your toes and feet - especially ahead of an event or day when you know you're going to be wearing open-toe shoes of some description.
