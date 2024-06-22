Stuck for manicure inspiration? These are the 5 shades everyone’s set to be wearing this summer
Move over neutrals, bright nails are the perfect addition to your summer 2024 manicure rotation...
Looking for fresh and vibrant nails to last you through the summer months? Bright and colourful nails are the latest manicure trend - and they're set to be worn by everyone this season...
We’ve seen ample 2024 nail trends so far, from French tip ombre nails to 'Glass' nails, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Aside from the array of understated designs topping the list, some of this year’s popular manicures have been injected with colour - think Strawberry Pink nails and citrusy orange nail designs. But, whilst the current weather isn’t anywhere near summer-ready, the question still clouding every nail lover’s mind is what colour are we wearing throughout the sunny months?
So, if you're looking for some inspiration, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the five bright nail shades that everyone's set to be wearing this season - and they're easy to recreate...
Why you should request bright nails at your next mani appointment
We’ve seen the softer, milky iterations but now the tables have turned and this summer is all about striking shades. Bright nails can be intimidating, we get it, especially if you’ve been enjoying the minimalist designs as of late. But, depending on how you decide to incorporate colour into your design, opting for a bold tone doesn’t always have to feel so daunting.
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
Whilst boasting a vibrant edge, these shades can be adapted to your go-to shape and length - whether you prefer short and subtle square nails or lengthened almond talons - for a more pared-back and refined feel.
Our bright nails staples
We say it time and time again, but don't forget to apply a cuticle oil to keep your nails in tip-top condition - we'd recommend Beauty Pie's Super Cuticle Kit.
RRP: £5.99
If you're looking to jump on the zesty trend, this is the perfect nail polish to do so. This fresh and stylish shade offers a streak-free coverage and protection from chipping.
RRP: £9
This subtly vibrant nail polish boasts a wide nail-hugging brush and ultra-glossy finish to make the application speedy and easy - not only that, it's also vegan and cruelty-free.
In need of some visual inspiration? We've rounded up five of the bright nail shades everyone will be wearing this summer...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
5 bright nails to wear this summer
1. Cobalt Blue Nails
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
This ocean-esque cobalt blue has us daydreaming of jetting off to the beach. To subtly tap into the bright colour trend, a French tip is a great way to add a pop of colour to a neutral mani. Nail the dainty art at home with a handy stamping tool - like this French Tip Stamper from Nail HQ.
2. Leafy Green nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
Reminiscent of all things nature, this leafy green is a unique take on typical summer nails. This polished look works great on any nail shape, but especially a square nail shape - as you can see.
3. Sunshine Yellow nails
A post shared by Dian Mitchell
A photo posted by paintedby_didi on
We've seen butter yellow nails and lemon yellow French tips, but now we're welcoming in the latest zingy iteration, Sunshine yellow. This sunny yellow hue, combined with the short preened square shape, instantly makes for a summer-ready mani.
4. Citrus Orange nails
A photo posted by gel.bymegan on
This citrusy Aperol-esque shade works beautifully as a rounded French tip on an elongated almond shape - which can easily be achieved with BIAB or professional extensions.
5. Apple red nails
A photo posted by paintedbyjools on
When is red not an 'in' nail colour? This juicy apple red mani doesn't just work great for summer, but it's a timeless classic in our manicure rotation.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
How to attract birds to your garden: expert-approved ways to welcome feathered friends
The wildlife pros explain how to attract birds to your garden, including seasonal advice
By Holly Crossley Published
-
Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch promises perfectly feathered brows - that even withstand the 'jumper test'
Providing the ultimate solution to flat and unruly brows, Victoria Beckham's long-awaited brow launch is like 'no other' you've used before...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Everyone’s wearing this subtle twist on a French manicure for a simple and chic summer look
Want to switch up your usual French manicure? This on-trend nail design is set to be everywhere this summer...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These elevated neutral nails are the go-to manicure year-round – here’s how to recreate them
Effortlessly timeless and chic, this neutral manicure with a pearlescent twist are the perfect addition to your manicure rotation all year round
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This playful, berry-inspired nail colour is set to dominate summer 2024 – here are four chic ways to wear it
On the hunt for a summery, chic manicure? This blueberry shade could be exactly what you're after...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Pistachio is the subtle pop of pastel your nails need this summer – here are 4 ways to wear the hue
For a look that's both understated and perfectly on-season, pistachio nails are the stylish answer...
By Sennen Prickett Published