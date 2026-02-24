Dirty Business: The shocking truth behind Britain's sewage scandal

The following content contains references to suicide that some readers might find sensitive.

Channel 4 drama Dirty Business is being likened to the similarly shocking exposé drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The latter highlighted one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, that saw hundreds of innocent subpostmasters wrongfully convicted of theft and fraud due to faults an accounting software system. The ITV series caused national outrage.

Dirty Business shows viewers the extent, and consequences, of illegal sewage dumping in the UK - and those tuning in are going to feel similarly incensed by watching yet another another national scandal play out before their eyes.

Airing from February 23, the 3-part series Dirty Business depicts the true events surrounding neighbours Peter Hammond (Jason Watkins) and Ashley Smith (David Thewlis) investigate what is happening when they notice the River Windrush change colour.

Peter, an academic, and Ashley, a former police detective, live in the Cotswolds. Peter resides in a converted mill with the River Windrush running beneath it.

Together, the pair uncover a potential large-scale corporate scandal affecting the health of both humans and wildlife when they discover the extent of pollution in their local waters.

Dirty Business | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Sewage systems can become overwhelmed during periods of heavy rain, and operators are legally allowed to release waste into rivers and seas during these times. However, they must report their actions to the Environment Agency (EA).

Dirty Business shows sewage operators failing to report sewage dumps, and the fact this happens all year, even when it isn't raining.

According to Surfers Against Sewage, in 2024 alone there were 592,478 confirmed sewage discharges, with underreporting in Scotland and Northern Ireland potentially pushing that figure be closer to 1 million.

That’s the equivalent of sewage being discharged into our waters every 30 seconds. The charity refers to sewage in UK waters as "a public health disaster," with those using their local beaches, rivers and lakes being exposed to human waste, microplastics, heavy metals, drug-resistant bacteria, and chemicals linked to cancer.

The Preen family

Dirty Business also tells the devastating story of the Preen family, who lost their daughter Heather to the consequences of sewage dumping.

In 1999, eight-year-old Heather visited a beach in Devon with her family. Heather, her sister Suzanne and her parents Mark and Julie, travelled from Birmingham to stay in Devon's Dawlish Warren.

They chose the area for its Blue Flag beach, thinking this meant it would be safe for the children to play in the water.

Walking along the seafront, Heather jumped over a pipe that had water coming out of it. She missed and landed in the puddle - her dad Mark saw toilet paper floating in the water Heather landed in.

Heather was infected by e-coli 0157 from the puddle she fell into, developing explosive diarrhoea two weeks later. When she began bleeding from her rectum, Heather was initially diagnosed with colitis.

When the bleeding became worse, a GP called an ambulance. Heather later had a fit and was transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children and placed on a ventilator.

(Image credit: Rob Baker Ashton/Channel 4)

Her infection had resulted in the life-threatening form of kidney failure, hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Heather's family were then given the devastating news that HUS had caused brain damage and kidney failure, advising her parents that life support be removed. She later passed away.

Heather's parents, Mark and Julie, separated after her death, and sadly, Mark took his own life in 2016. Julie now campaigns to raise money for HUS research, and for Surfers Against Sewage.

She wants the public to regain ownership of the water industry, telling The Guardian, "Water is a life force; we can’t live without it and public health will suffer if you’re more concerned about profit."

She adds, "People like Ash and Pete, and Surfers Against Sewage, are heroes. They can talk about law and policy. I’m here to show that E coli isn’t just sickness and diarrhoea."

Julie hopes Dirty Business will force change in the water industry and feels her daughter around her, driving that change.

"This may sound silly, but you know that feeling that somebody’s watching you from above, coordinating things?" she says, adding, "It’s as if Heather is saying: ‘Mum, you’re going to have to do a bit of work again, but we’re going to sort this out now. It’s been going on long enough.'"

Dirty Business airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on February 23, 24 and 25.