Queen Camilla reveals she was 'attacked' on a train in first personal account of violence against women
Queen Camilla opened up about the assault during a discussion on BBC Radio 4's Today programme
Queen Camilla has opened up for the first time about being 'attacked' by a man on train when she was a teenager.
The Queen shared her own personal experience of violence against women during a discussion about combating sexual and domestic violence, and the power of talking about experiences and trauma, on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Recalling her experience as a teenager, the Queen said: 'I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time. When I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train… I remember at the time being so angry.'
The Queen recalled getting off the train and 'my mother looking at me and saying, 'Why is your hair standing on end and why is the button missing from your coat?' I had been attacked.
'I was so furious about it and when the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy's, it's something that I feel very strongly about.'
The attack was first reported in the book Power and the Palace, released in September 2025, though the Palace didn't issue a comment at the time.
Queen Camilla was speaking with BBC racing commentator John Hunt, whose wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise, were killed by Louise’s ex-partner in July 2024.
John and his surviving daughter, Amy, have since worked hard to protect the memory of Carol, Louise and Hannah, establishing The Hunt Family Fund to support charities and projects that will work with initiatives around domestic violence and abuse as well as causes that were close to their family members.
After the Queen shared her story, Amy called out the significance of such a moment, saying, 'Thank you for sharing that, Your Majesty. It takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story.'
During the discussion, the Hunt family, Queen Camilla and Baroness Theresa May who was guest editing the episode, all agreed that work needs to be done on the radicalisation of young men through social media and problematic figures like Andrew Tate.
Amy argued that social media 'largely goes unchecked', with her father agreeing, calling certain online platforms and communities aimed at young men a 'very dark world'.
On her own work in trying to reach men at a young age to combat the rise of violence against women, Queen Camilla added, 'They may have had parents or relatives who've been abusive or done terrible things to them. So they're almost brought up to believe that it's a natural thing to do, but if you can get them early enough and teach them respect for women, I think that's so important.
'It is the most important thing we can do now.'
In an emotional moment, Queen Camilla also praised the work John and Amy have continued to do following such personal tragedy.
She told them, 'I'd just like to say wherever your family is now, they'd be so proud of you both. Thank you.
'And they must be from above smiling down on you and thinking, my goodness me, what a wonderful, wonderful father, husband, sister.
'They'd just be so proud of you both.'
The full conversation with Queen Camilla and John and Amy Hunt is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
If you have been affected by issues raised in this story, women can call The Freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge on 0808 2000 247 for free at any time, day or night. The staff will offer confidential, non-judgemental information and support.
Women can also email helpline@womensaid.org.uk. Staff will respond to your email within 5 working days.
