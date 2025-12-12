'Early diagnosis quite simply is key' - King Charles's plea as he shares rare health update

Since he first made his cancer diagnosis public in February last year King Charles has been exceptionally open about his health in official statements and at engagements. Now, in a historic move, he’s shared a powerful video message about his experience and recovery journey.

Pre-recorded at Clarence House in late November, the King’s message aired on 12th December as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign. In it, His Majesty spoke for the first time about his prognosis: 'Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective interventions and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

'This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives'

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As well as sharing his good news, King Charles, who is the Patron of Cancer Research UK, spoke in depth about the stark statistics surrounding cancer, and urged the nation not to miss screenings.

'Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the 'community of care' that surrounds every cancer patient - the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives.

'But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply - at least nine million people in this country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available in to them. That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed. The statistics speak with stark clarity.

'Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives'.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The King went on to remind the nation of the new National Screening Checker that is available online. 'This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening, It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step.

'Your life - or the life of someone you love - may depend on it'

This is the first update we’ve heard from King Charles regarding his health for a while, though he has always been incredibly open about his cancer journey. Just a week after he confirmed his diagnosis last year, His Majesty released a poignant statement thanking people for their thoughtful messages. He also described how he drew comfort from hearing about the immense positive impact his candidness had in raising awareness.

He declared it was "heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," he added.