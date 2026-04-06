Everyone's talking about a big spring refresh, but these are the 12 little style buys that will make an impact this April, and they're all under £50

I'm seeing a lot of talk about big wardrobe refreshes right now, and while the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 undoubtedly usher in a host of new or revisited styles, to start the season, you should always assess your current spring capsule wardrobe and look at the cost-effective ways of refreshing your staples.

We all love buying the big statement bits, the latest trend that will instantly add a contemporary feel to our look, and while I'm fully behind investing in one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, if you're looking for the easiest way to update denim and t-shirt combinations or making your 9-5 look feel refreshed for the months ahead, accessories are your friend.

The finishing touch to any look, a well-placed and considered accessory can transform classic roundneck tees and straight-legged jeans into the most on-trend outfit, and better yet, it can all be done without breaking the bank. I've rounded up simple accessory buys that will help you update your wardrobe for April, and they start from just £10.99.

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From bags to earrings, and even adding a more contemporary twist with a pair of sports socks, these are the simple wardrobe tweaks that will make your spring outfit ideas feel a little more 2026.

Every item here can slip into any capsule wardrobe and work seamlessly with pretty much everything, and sometimes all it takes to make an old sweater and jean combo feel rejuvenated is a new piece of jewellery, or a scarf woven through like a belt.

It's about being more intentional, not more trend-led. It's looking at what we have and trying a little tuck there, an extra chain necklace here, and taking a moment to pause, add a finishing touch and you'll see very quickly that those staples you rely on are the best basics for a reason, they didn't need a full spring overall, just like everything else, a little spring refresh.