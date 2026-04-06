Everyone's talking about a big spring refresh, but these are the 12 little style buys that will make an impact this April, and they're all under £50
You don't need to overhaul your wardrobe; some well-considered accessories can update your whole look
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I'm seeing a lot of talk about big wardrobe refreshes right now, and while the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 undoubtedly usher in a host of new or revisited styles, to start the season, you should always assess your current spring capsule wardrobe and look at the cost-effective ways of refreshing your staples.
We all love buying the big statement bits, the latest trend that will instantly add a contemporary feel to our look, and while I'm fully behind investing in one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, if you're looking for the easiest way to update denim and t-shirt combinations or making your 9-5 look feel refreshed for the months ahead, accessories are your friend.
The finishing touch to any look, a well-placed and considered accessory can transform classic roundneck tees and straight-legged jeans into the most on-trend outfit, and better yet, it can all be done without breaking the bank. I've rounded up simple accessory buys that will help you update your wardrobe for April, and they start from just £10.99.Article continues below
12 small accessory buys that will update your look from £10.99
I can't believe this real leather belt is only £16. The elegant, minimalist buckle plays nicely into 90s nostalgia, but the contemporary looking piece is a chic way to elevate and update everything from a pair of jeans to a timeless trench coat. Available in both black and chocolate brown, remove any self-tie fabric belts and swap to a leather iteration.
Hammered gold jewellery styles remain one of the biggest jewellery trends for 2026, and this open swirl pair has a sculptural feel and bold oversized shape that will help to add contemporary cool to any outfit. At just £14, they're a quick and easy update to jeans and a blazer, or your favourite spring midi dress for a very pocket-friendly price.
Yes, even socks have their style moments, and if, like me, you have long been loyal to the trainer sock, I'm here to break the news that they are officially out of fashion. Showing off your socks with your trainers has been growing in popularity, and if you're looking for some inspiration for how to make this work, Sadie Frost and Twiggy delivered a masterclass in how to show off your socks.
The best white trainers are a staple, and the trainer trends for 2026 have a big focus on low-profile styles. The humble plimsoll is a spring/summer hero for me, adding a certain elegance that a sneaker often fails to do, but with more structural support than a ballet pump. The lace finish adds a pretty twist that makes them ideal for relaxed occasionwear too.
A white t-shirt, a V-neck sweater and your most comfortable jeans are a failsafe outfit. Add a set of layered necklaces to your outfit and watch it transform into something that feels more put-together instantly. While you can layer existing jewellery pieces in your wardrobe, buying a set that thinks about how the various lengths sit against one another makes this look even easier.
Thanks to Love Story and Carolyn Bassett Kennedy's enviable style, 90s minimalistic accessories like baseball caps have waltzed back into the spotlight, and this mocha-hued design offers a pretty take on the trend. With a bow tie back for added accessorising, the light tone will team beautifully with other neutrals, especially a white jeans and tee combo.
The triangle scarf trend is still going strong, but it's time to swap winter knits for bright and breezy cottons. This gorgeous, embroidered navy scarf with white stitching has a spring-ready nautical feel to it, and is the chicest way to update your white t-shirt and jeans outfit. Slip on a blazer for a more polished finish, or add trainers for laid-back weekend style.
Sandal season is almost here, and a switch to the open-toed design is a failsafe way of signalling that spring is here. A metallic pair are a little dressier than neutral black or tan colourways and just as versatile. The sheen allows you to wear this with pretty occasionwear dresses, as well as easily pepping up your favourite pair of jeans, and the leather fabric and woven design look very expensive indeed.
Come rain or shine (ok, maybe not rain, but certainly cold weather), you'll find me with at least one pair of sunnies on and possibly one or two in my handbag and regardless of eyeglasses trends for 2026, I always prefer an oversized pair. While Carolyn Bassett Kennedy's 90s sunglasses look is also ticked off by this brand, I think you can't go wrong with a cat eye design, they add A-lister appeal to any outfit.
Stacking rings are a jewellery trend that has remained strong for several seasons. If you already have lots of rings, then you can have a play with existing pieces to see how your different metals stack up, or, as with layered necklaces, sometimes buying a set designed to go together is just the simplest option, and they add instant intentionality to any look.
Suede bags remain key to the spring/summer handbag trends 2026, and as we wave off rainy days, these stylish and tactile designs truly can have their moment in the sun. The pleat detail here adds an extra high-fashion feel, and the tan hue will work beautifully with other neutrals and as part of a white jeans outfit.
This vintage accessory is having a real moment, and thankfully, statement brooches have been translated well to the high street too. Use one to secure a scarf, give a refresh to your favourite blazer by attaching it to the lapel, or to hold a wrap over the front in place. To keep in line with the latest trends, opt for sculptural shapes.
From bags to earrings, and even adding a more contemporary twist with a pair of sports socks, these are the simple wardrobe tweaks that will make your spring outfit ideas feel a little more 2026.
Every item here can slip into any capsule wardrobe and work seamlessly with pretty much everything, and sometimes all it takes to make an old sweater and jean combo feel rejuvenated is a new piece of jewellery, or a scarf woven through like a belt.
It's about being more intentional, not more trend-led. It's looking at what we have and trying a little tuck there, an extra chain necklace here, and taking a moment to pause, add a finishing touch and you'll see very quickly that those staples you rely on are the best basics for a reason, they didn't need a full spring overall, just like everything else, a little spring refresh.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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