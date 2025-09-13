Forget discreet trainer socks, Twiggy and Sadie Frost just proved that showy sports socks is the trend we should all be wearing

We don't know when it happened exactly, but over the last year, trainer socks, as practical as they might be, got downgraded in the fashion ranks. Swapped out for a far more preppy aesthetic, if you've spotted women wearing sports socks with trainers, this is the micro trend that has had us questioning one of the backbones of our wardrobes.

There's no shoe quite so perfect for autumn as the most comfortable trainers, but even this autumn capsule wardrobe hero sometimes is in need of a fashion makeover. And while not much has changed with our best white trainers this season, how we wear them has. While keeping socks discreetly hidden was once an absolute must, particularly if you were using your trainers as some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, right now, it's all about proudly showing off a pair of gym socks, tapping into all those athleisure vibes that remain at the fore.

Spotted on both Twiggy and Sadie Frost, who were snapped on the This Morning sofa in this fearless footwear combo, both women paired their trainers, Twiggy in white trainers and Sadie in trendy brown suede adidas Sambas, with a version of classic gym socks. A divisive look, the two stars proved that while this might be a viral look, it really is one that is ageless.

Shop Sports Socks

When it comes to the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, maximalist trainers are a big deal, but little conversation has been had about how we style our favourite, everyday footwear. If you've been team trainer sock (like us) for many years, it can be hard to get your head around this new, sportier silhouette, but Sadie and Twiggy made wearing the style look easy and relatable.

The key to nailing this trend is to consider your socks. This isn't about grabbing your favourite Christmas socks; to the contrary, the look itself is pretty minimal, but with a heavy focus on the sports luxe style. That means you want plain white, or white with subtle, contrasting stripe detailing around the top, and a ribbed finish.

Style these with any of your favourite trainers, whether they're plain white, a block colour, or one of this season's more dazzling iterations, although we think they work best with those more classic, sporty silhouettes.

M&S 5pk Cotton Rich Sports Socks £9 at M&S As well as looking timeless and on-trend, you have the added benefit of comfort and practicality when wearing sports socks. This pair, for example, have a soft grip cuff for a comfortable fit and M&S's "Freshfeet" technology helps stop odours and keeps feet cool and dry. H&M 3-pack sports socks with DryMove £9.99 at H&M Lean into a sporty look with a striped pair of socks like these from H&M. Again, as well as being chic and timeless, they're also practical thanks to "Drymove" technology that helps keep your feet comfortably dry while you're out and about walking and moving. Next Cushion Sole Ribbed Sport Ankle Socks With Arch Support 3 Pack £10 at Next Neutral-toned stripes give these socks a really luxe feel and make them ideal for adding to a capsule wardrobe that's more dominated by neutrals. Plus, they have a cushioned sole and arch support for enhanced comfort.

Shop Stylish Trainers

Exact Match Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £65 at Converse Twiggy's classic hi-top canvas Converse will never age or go out of style, especially in this all-white colour way. She proves they're a great choice for pairing with pattern and print, as the bright white brings a lightness to her dark green outfit. Exact Match adidas SL72 OG Shoes £85 at adidas The muted multi-colours on these trainers makes them a great choice for pairing with bright white sports socks, just as Sadie did during her appearance on This Morning - and we're always going to love a pop of burgundy in the autumn. adidas Samba OG Shoes £95 at adidas If there's one pair of trainers we're always going to recommend, it's going to be the adidas Samba. Perfectly sporty with their adidas stripes, these will pair effortlessly with some sports socks for a cool and casual look.

With Twiggy and Sadie Frost sitting side by side on the This Morning sofa in matching sports socks and trainer combos, there is no doubt that this micro trend is taking over. Both stars paired their footwear combos with a tailored women's trouser suit, suggesting that this style can be worn for smart casual outfit ideas with ease.

With Twiggy in a pair of straight leg, striped trousers and some sleek canvas Chuck Taylor All Stars by Converse, and Sadie in a slightly boxier, oversized pair of white suit trousers, that she styled with adidas's SL72 OG shoes, you can get a real sense of not only how sophisticated this sporty look can be but also how versatile you can get with your styling.