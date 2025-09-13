Forget discreet trainer socks, Twiggy and Sadie Frost just proved that showy sports socks is the trend we should all be wearing
If you've wondered how to wear this viral look with grace and style, here's your inspiration
We don't know when it happened exactly, but over the last year, trainer socks, as practical as they might be, got downgraded in the fashion ranks. Swapped out for a far more preppy aesthetic, if you've spotted women wearing sports socks with trainers, this is the micro trend that has had us questioning one of the backbones of our wardrobes.
There's no shoe quite so perfect for autumn as the most comfortable trainers, but even this autumn capsule wardrobe hero sometimes is in need of a fashion makeover. And while not much has changed with our best white trainers this season, how we wear them has. While keeping socks discreetly hidden was once an absolute must, particularly if you were using your trainers as some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, right now, it's all about proudly showing off a pair of gym socks, tapping into all those athleisure vibes that remain at the fore.
Spotted on both Twiggy and Sadie Frost, who were snapped on the This Morning sofa in this fearless footwear combo, both women paired their trainers, Twiggy in white trainers and Sadie in trendy brown suede adidas Sambas, with a version of classic gym socks. A divisive look, the two stars proved that while this might be a viral look, it really is one that is ageless.
Shop Sports Socks
When it comes to the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, maximalist trainers are a big deal, but little conversation has been had about how we style our favourite, everyday footwear. If you've been team trainer sock (like us) for many years, it can be hard to get your head around this new, sportier silhouette, but Sadie and Twiggy made wearing the style look easy and relatable.
The key to nailing this trend is to consider your socks. This isn't about grabbing your favourite Christmas socks; to the contrary, the look itself is pretty minimal, but with a heavy focus on the sports luxe style. That means you want plain white, or white with subtle, contrasting stripe detailing around the top, and a ribbed finish.
Style these with any of your favourite trainers, whether they're plain white, a block colour, or one of this season's more dazzling iterations, although we think they work best with those more classic, sporty silhouettes.
As well as looking timeless and on-trend, you have the added benefit of comfort and practicality when wearing sports socks. This pair, for example, have a soft grip cuff for a comfortable fit and M&S's "Freshfeet" technology helps stop odours and keeps feet cool and dry.
Shop Stylish Trainers
Exact Match
Twiggy's classic hi-top canvas Converse will never age or go out of style, especially in this all-white colour way. She proves they're a great choice for pairing with pattern and print, as the bright white brings a lightness to her dark green outfit.
Exact Match
The muted multi-colours on these trainers makes them a great choice for pairing with bright white sports socks, just as Sadie did during her appearance on This Morning - and we're always going to love a pop of burgundy in the autumn.
With Twiggy and Sadie Frost sitting side by side on the This Morning sofa in matching sports socks and trainer combos, there is no doubt that this micro trend is taking over. Both stars paired their footwear combos with a tailored women's trouser suit, suggesting that this style can be worn for smart casual outfit ideas with ease.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With Twiggy in a pair of straight leg, striped trousers and some sleek canvas Chuck Taylor All Stars by Converse, and Sadie in a slightly boxier, oversized pair of white suit trousers, that she styled with adidas's SL72 OG shoes, you can get a real sense of not only how sophisticated this sporty look can be but also how versatile you can get with your styling.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.