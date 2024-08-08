Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything
We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots
We don't think fashion faux pas is even in Claudia Schiffer's vocabulary, but despite her constant stream of chic summer looks, her newest patterned midi dress has to be one of her most stylish and versatile ensembles to date.
No summer capsule wardrobe can be considered complete without at least one statement dress, but with a piece as good as this, the rest of your warm weather outfits will become redundant. And you don't have to be a supermodel to make it work for you - Claudia's stunning blue midi in an unusual bandana print is simultaneously eye catching, endlessly flattering, and easy to style, ticking absolutely every box.
But what we really love is that she paired it with a less obvious choice of footwear, proving just how many ways you can wear it this season. Gone are the days of pairing summer dresses with sleek sandals or strappy heels, it's time for a slightly more unexpected choice...
A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia's dress
We managed to track down the exact dress Claudia is wearing if you want to steal her look. It's by a sustainable clothing brand called Beulah London which describes itself as "an ethical luxury womenswear brand with a social mandate: to empower vulnerable women through the business of fashion." Its main focus is on providing employment to victims of trafficking to enable them to break free from cycles of abuse, exploitation and poverty.
Made sustainably and ethically, each piece from the brand is absolutely worth every penny. However, if you're on a tight budget and after a slightly more affordable alternative, we've got those covered too...
Exact match!
Made from 100% regenerative cotton poplin, this dress is delightfully breathable and high quality - and we're sold on how incredible it looks on Claudia Schiffer. We firmly believe in shopping well made, premium pieces that will last forever in your wardrobe, and this has to be one of the best summer investments you can make.
Aspiga makes some of the best wedding guest dresses that won't drain your bank account and this one has a similar feel to Claudia's look for a slightly cheaper price tag. Pair with some heels or wedges for summer parties, or if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs, you can even use them to dress down this maxi silhouette whilst staying comfortable.
Wondering what to pack in your hand luggage? This lightweight dress will take up next to no room if you're packing light and it can be worn for every holiday occasion - ideal for a beach day, lunchtime drinks at the bar, and even dinners out, you'll be reaching for it again and again all season.
The 'wrong shoe theory' is a simple styling trick that you may not have thought of, but that Claudia Schiffer captures perfectly. It says that the footwear that will actually look best with your outfit is the most unexpected choice. Think trainers with a silky midi skirt, or some kitten heels with relaxed jeans.
Although they may not seem like natural pairings, an unexpected choice of shoe instantly makes your ensemble more fun and distinctive. Claudia put this theory into practice by dressing up her floaty, feminine midi dress with some edgy suede cowboy boots - and we couldn't love the look more.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It's clear that the right dress can be worn with countless different accessories and still look its best. From the delicate tiered skirt to the fitted bust and waist tie detailing, it is both comfortable and flattering in a hue that is neither too plain nor too statement for casual occasions.
Try out your own summer dress with a pair of the best white trainers or even some chunky boots to reinvent the classic look and inject some of your sartorial personality.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Monty Don explains why now is the time to take plant cuttings to ensure successful rooting
Cuttings are a great way of multiplying your plants for free, and now is the time to act according to Monty
By Emily Smith Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This high street lookalike for the covetable Tiffany Bone cuff will keep even the savviest fashionista guessing
The real deal by Elsa Peretti is iconic, but costs up to £35k - Karen Millen's curved bangle will set you back just £39
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's toe loop leather sandals are an elevated take on her signature flip flops - and pair perfectly with her favourite khaki trousers
Sleeker than some of the chunky sandals you're seeing elsewhere, these are going to be in your summer style rotation for years to come.
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan's delightful mint green dress is a colour that we should all be implementing into our wardrobes this summer
Olympic commentator Gabby Logan looked fabulous in green at the Paris 2024 games
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit stopped us in our tracks - it’s the perfect flattering shade for an end-of-summer holiday
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit is such a gorgeous option if you want to wear bolder shades but love neutral tones
By Emma Shacklock Published