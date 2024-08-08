Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything

We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots

Claudia Schiffer headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in News

We don't think fashion faux pas is even in Claudia Schiffer's vocabulary, but despite her constant stream of chic summer looks, her newest patterned midi dress has to be one of her most stylish and versatile ensembles to date.

No summer capsule wardrobe can be considered complete without at least one statement dress, but with a piece as good as this, the rest of your warm weather outfits will become redundant. And you don't have to be a supermodel to make it work for you - Claudia's stunning blue midi in an unusual bandana print is simultaneously eye catching, endlessly flattering, and easy to style, ticking absolutely every box.

But what we really love is that she paired it with a less obvious choice of footwear, proving just how many ways you can wear it this season. Gone are the days of pairing summer dresses with sleek sandals or strappy heels, it's time for a slightly more unexpected choice...

A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)

A photo posted by on

Shop Claudia's dress

We managed to track down the exact dress Claudia is wearing if you want to steal her look. It's by a sustainable clothing brand called Beulah London which describes itself as "an ethical luxury womenswear brand with a social mandate: to empower vulnerable women through the business of fashion." Its main focus is on providing employment to victims of trafficking to enable them to break free from cycles of abuse, exploitation and poverty.

Made sustainably and ethically, each piece from the brand is absolutely worth every penny. However, if you're on a tight budget and after a slightly more affordable alternative, we've got those covered too...

Beulah Avery Bandana Blue DressExact match!
Beulah Avery Bandana Blue Dress

Made from 100% regenerative cotton poplin, this dress is delightfully breathable and high quality - and we're sold on how incredible it looks on Claudia Schiffer. We firmly believe in shopping well made, premium pieces that will last forever in your wardrobe, and this has to be one of the best summer investments you can make.

Emmeline Floral-Print Organic-Cotton Maxi Dress
Aspiga Emmeline Floral-Print Maxi Dress

Aspiga makes some of the best wedding guest dresses that won't drain your bank account and this one has a similar feel to Claudia's look for a slightly cheaper price tag. Pair with some heels or wedges for summer parties, or if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs, you can even use them to dress down this maxi silhouette whilst staying comfortable.

Long Sleeve Maxi Dress - Light Blue/white Floral - Arket Gb
Arket Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Wondering what to pack in your hand luggage? This lightweight dress will take up next to no room if you're packing light and it can be worn for every holiday occasion - ideal for a beach day, lunchtime drinks at the bar, and even dinners out, you'll be reaching for it again and again all season.

The 'wrong shoe theory' is a simple styling trick that you may not have thought of, but that Claudia Schiffer captures perfectly. It says that the footwear that will actually look best with your outfit is the most unexpected choice. Think trainers with a silky midi skirt, or some kitten heels with relaxed jeans.

Although they may not seem like natural pairings, an unexpected choice of shoe instantly makes your ensemble more fun and distinctive. Claudia put this theory into practice by dressing up her floaty, feminine midi dress with some edgy suede cowboy boots - and we couldn't love the look more.

It's clear that the right dress can be worn with countless different accessories and still look its best. From the delicate tiered skirt to the fitted bust and waist tie detailing, it is both comfortable and flattering in a hue that is neither too plain nor too statement for casual occasions.

Try out your own summer dress with a pair of the best white trainers or even some chunky boots to reinvent the classic look and inject some of your sartorial personality.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸