Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything

We don't think fashion faux pas is even in Claudia Schiffer's vocabulary, but despite her constant stream of chic summer looks, her newest patterned midi dress has to be one of her most stylish and versatile ensembles to date.

No summer capsule wardrobe can be considered complete without at least one statement dress, but with a piece as good as this, the rest of your warm weather outfits will become redundant. And you don't have to be a supermodel to make it work for you - Claudia's stunning blue midi in an unusual bandana print is simultaneously eye catching, endlessly flattering, and easy to style, ticking absolutely every box.

But what we really love is that she paired it with a less obvious choice of footwear, proving just how many ways you can wear it this season. Gone are the days of pairing summer dresses with sleek sandals or strappy heels, it's time for a slightly more unexpected choice...

We managed to track down the exact dress Claudia is wearing if you want to steal her look. It's by a sustainable clothing brand called Beulah London which describes itself as "an ethical luxury womenswear brand with a social mandate: to empower vulnerable women through the business of fashion." Its main focus is on providing employment to victims of trafficking to enable them to break free from cycles of abuse, exploitation and poverty.

Made sustainably and ethically, each piece from the brand is absolutely worth every penny. However, if you're on a tight budget and after a slightly more affordable alternative, we've got those covered too...

The 'wrong shoe theory' is a simple styling trick that you may not have thought of, but that Claudia Schiffer captures perfectly. It says that the footwear that will actually look best with your outfit is the most unexpected choice. Think trainers with a silky midi skirt, or some kitten heels with relaxed jeans.

Although they may not seem like natural pairings, an unexpected choice of shoe instantly makes your ensemble more fun and distinctive. Claudia put this theory into practice by dressing up her floaty, feminine midi dress with some edgy suede cowboy boots - and we couldn't love the look more.

It's clear that the right dress can be worn with countless different accessories and still look its best. From the delicate tiered skirt to the fitted bust and waist tie detailing, it is both comfortable and flattering in a hue that is neither too plain nor too statement for casual occasions.

Try out your own summer dress with a pair of the best white trainers or even some chunky boots to reinvent the classic look and inject some of your sartorial personality.