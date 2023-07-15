14 best black swimsuits that are utterly timeless and exude 'Quiet Luxury'

The best black swimsuits are the one’s you’ll own for years to come. A timeless by, this forever chic, poolside ensemble, feels as glamorous as your favorite little black dress. Easy to style, thanks to its neutral hue, opt for the best quality fabric you can afford to help it stay looking as fresh as possible for longer.

The best black swimsuits will never go out of style, making them an excellent wardrobe investment. Whether you jet set on the regular, or just don't want to be caught out on last minute breaks, finding the perfect black swimsuit will thwart any pre-pool sartorial meltdowns. Timeless, elegant and easy to style, a black swimsuit always fits into the latest swimwear trends, making it truly reliable.

Marisa De Lecce founder of swimwear brand Hermoza states, "Black swimwear never goes out of fashion and a classic black swimsuit is a staple item in any wardrobe. Whether you go for a one-piece or a two-piece, a well-chosen LBS (little black swimsuit) will keep you looking chic, and beach-worthy throughout the year".

14 best black swimsuits to shop now

Black is always a fashion color trend, as this neutral hue never dates and always looks sharp, producing some of the best Quiet Luxury swimsuits. Available in all silhouettes this season, from the best tankinis to sleek one-pieces and all types of bikinis, there is a black swimsuit cut to suit every taste. When it comes to the best black swimsuits, if you want to up the ante, look for interesting cuts and detailing - such as asymmetrical and embellished styles for added wow factor.

Ladaska Powell owner and Lead Designer of Ladaska Mechelle Swimwear advises, “Make sure you choose a black swimsuit that's comfortable, versatile, and made out of high-quality fabric. You want a high-quality piece that will tuck in all the goods but still show a hint of sexiness".

An easy, block color to work with, it's no surprise that black swimwear, is often consider the best swimwear, taking out the headache of crafting holiday outfit ideas with too much color or print. These are the 14 best black swimsuits to buy this summer.

(Image credit: Eberjey)

1. Eberjey Marion Textured One-Piece with Buckle Specifications RRP: $198 / £225 Size: US: 0-14 / UK: XS-L Fabric specification: 93% Nylon, 7% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Eberjey Reasons to buy + UPF 50+ sun protection + Fashion-forward design Reasons to avoid - Limited Sizing

We love this contemporary design which would look just as good lounging round the pool as it would paired with some tailored linen pants for cocktails in the evening. The one shoulder silhouette has an adjustable buckle delivering a more premium look, drawing the eye up, elongating your frame.

Free from harmful chemicals, the nylon/spandex fabric mix also offers extra sun protection from UV rays with a UPF 50+. Definitely one to pack for a spa weekend with friends or a luxury warm-weather getaway.



(Image credit: Pour Moi)

2. Pour Moi Energy Chlorine Resistant Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $89 / £45 Size: US: 2-18 / UK: 8-18 Fabric specification: 80% Polyamide 20% Extra Life Lycra Today's Best Deals View at Pour Moi Reasons to buy + Tummy control panel + Chlorine resistant Reasons to avoid - No plus sizes

One of the best tummy control swimsuits, this design features similar control technology to some of the best shapewear for a body sculpting fit. The chlorine resistant fabric means it’s a great choice for regular swimmers looking for a one-piece that’ll last the vigorous washing and encounters with chlorine, this costume claims to last twice as long as standard swimwear fabric, meaning you can keep this beauty for longer.

The zip front, the racer cut out back and the meshed middle offers a modern, sporty aesthetic, that makes it feel oh-so-fashion-forward. Team with some oversized sunglasses, from this season's sunglasses trends to complete your runway-worthy look.

(Image credit: Away That Day)

3. Away That Day Acapulco Bandeau Top Specifications RRP: $90 / £69 Size: US: XS-2X / UK: XS-2X Fabric specification: Eco-friendly ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon Today's Best Deals View at Away That Day Reasons to buy + Good Plus Size Selection + Sustainable + Double Lined + Extensive color choice Reasons to avoid - None!

Away That Day swimwear is not only high quality and size inclusive, the brand is also one of the best sustainable swimwear brands too. Founder Ingemae, an ex-dancer and stylist, launched Away That Day back in 2018 when she was on the hunt for eco-friendly swimwear that didn’t sacrifice on style.

If you're looking for the best plus size swimwear, this bandeau style top has side boning to keep you feeling supported and secure. The gold hardware gives the top a super luxe feel and the halter neck strap can be removed if preferred. An adjustable back strap gives you that just-right fit, while the double lining allows you to have confidence that nothing will go see through.

(Image credit: Good American)

4. Good American Compression Swim Top Specifications RRP: $75 / £79 Size: US: XS-5XL / UK: XS-5XL Fabric specification: 78% Nylon, 22% Elastane Today's Best Deals View at Good American Reasons to buy + Size inclusive + View model by size feature Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

American clothing brand Good American has an extensive, size inclusive, swimwear collection, producing styles in sizes 00-24. We love that the collection is available to view on a selection of different sizes, helping you to get a better idea of how the item might look and fit on your own frame.

With a big focus on clever fabrications, this Compression Swim Top is made from fabric designed to mold to your body whilst offering support to your curves. The shape enhancing style features a scoop neck with zip feature to flatter any size bust. The racer cut back offers a sporty aesthetic and leaves shoulders free from straps, reducing the risk of digging in.

(Image credit: Miraclesuit at Amazon)

5. Miraclesuit Women's Plus Size Swimwear Specifications RRP: $201.60 - $210.00 / £223.95 Size: US: 16-24 / UK:6-20 Fabric specification: 69% Nylon, 31% Lycra Spandex Today's Best Deals View Miraclesuit at Amazon $210 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good for plus size + Figure flattering features Reasons to avoid - Very high price point

One of the best swimsuits on Amazon, if you're looking for figure-flattering that will support and sculpt your frame, Miracle Suit should be on your list. Crafted from fabric akin to shapewear, this swimsuit offers firm compression to contour your silhouette. The brand has an abundance of designs that all perform the same curve honing function, but its the brands fabric, plus clever fabric manipulation that give its black swimsuits the edge.

The V-neckline is great for fuller busts, while the attached swim skirt, gracefully skims over hips and thighs, with the gentle ruching offering a glamorous finish. The knot detailing serves to enhance the drapery, nipping you in at the waist and creating an hourglass silhouette.

(Image credit: Aerie)

6. Aerie Ribbed Longline Scoop Bikini Top Specifications RRP: $39.95 / £31.56 Size: US: 28B-40DD / UK: 30B-40D Fabric specification: 84% Recycled nylon, 16% Elastane Today's Best Deals View at Aerie Reasons to buy + Eco-conscious practices + Good for petites Reasons to avoid - Limited bust sizing

Aerie is the sister brand to American Eagle and offers a variety of affordable swimwear and intimates, making it ideal for those that want directional style on a budget.

The long line bikini top offers a point of difference to the best black swimsuits, falling somewhere between a bikini and tankini. With a vintage swimsuit feel, thanks to the longer hem line, this retro design offers lightweight support, making it ideal for smaller busts. With removable cups and adjustable straps, there is some flexibility in final fit too.

(Image credit: H&M)

7. H&M Shaping Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $39.99 / £29.99 Size: US: XS-XL / UK: 6-22 Fabric specification: Polyamide 64%, Spandex 36% Today's Best Deals View at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable + Machine Wash + Good for small boobs Reasons to avoid - Not supportive for bigger busts

You can always rely on H&M for fashion-forward designs at affordable prices. This fully lined swimsuit comes with adjustable straps and removable insert cups that'll offer shape and light support. The knot front feature draws the eye to the narrowest part of your frame, creating and highlighting curves.

This style of black swimsuit looks just as good with a pair of denim cut-offs for the beach as it would with a chic sarong, making it versatile when it comes to the best beach cover ups. The timeless design means you'll be wearing this swimsuit for years to come.

(Image credit: You Swim)

8. You Swim Aplomb One-Piece Specifications RRP: $139 / £126 Size: US: 2-24 / UK: 6-28 Fabric specification: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at You Swim Reasons to buy + 15 colorways + Suits all bodyshapes + Great size range Reasons to avoid - No bust support

One of the best bathing suits for women over 50, this classic black swimsuit is one you can rely on season after season. Using its own unique sizing method, You Swim offer two choices of sizing 'Stretch 1' is for US sizes 2-14 and 'Stretch 2' suits US sizes 14-24. The adaptable sizes are made to change with your shape, as the brand is conscious about the fluctuations in a women's body over time. The super stretchy fabric, will bounce back and adapt to your frame.

Wrinkle fabric is a key swimwear trend for 2023, largely associated with the '80s the look is back, creating some of the most size flexible swimwear for a longer lasting wear.

(Image credit: Lands End)

9. Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Underwire Tankini Specifications RRP: $82.95 / £70.17 Size: Regular / D-DDD / 4-18 / Underwire or Soft Cup / Control or No Control Fabric specification: 77% polyester, 23% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Lands' End Reasons to buy + UPF 50+ + Chlorine resistant + Custom choices Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

One of the most customizable pieces of swimwear we have seen, you can create the perfect piece of swimwear for you. One of the best tankinis, this top comes in sizes 2-18, in petite, regular or as a long torso swimsuit. You can also decide if you want to add in the tummy control, as well as deciding on the amount of bust lift and support with the option of underwired or soft cup styles.

With bags of style appeal, the ruched front on this design effortlessly skims your shape, with a sweetheart neckline that frames the bust line beautifully. Made from LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex, this black swimsuit is designed to last up to ten times longer than swimsuits made with ordinary spandex and its resistance to damage from chlorine, sunscreen and sweat means it'll be a style that lasts for years to come.

(Image credit: Madewell)

10. Madewell Seea Hermosa Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $155 / £147 Size: US: 00-24 / UK: 0-30 Fabric specification: 80% recycled polyester, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Madewell Reasons to buy + Extra coverage + Good for active lifestyle + UPF 30+ to 50+ sun protection Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

Based in California, Seea is a women-led surf brand that looks to provide locally-crafted, highly functional swimwear for women. If you're after long-sleeve swimsuit, this is one of the best long sleeve swimsuits we've found.

Still ultra-feminine with a pretty key hole back detail, coupled with bust and waist enhancing seam details, its ideal for those looking for a more sporty aesthetic. The longer sleeve is ideal for those after a little more coverage and thanks to the black colorway, this won't date.

(Image credit: Lou Swim)

11. Lou Swim Nessa Set Specifications RRP: $89 / £70.36 Size: US: XXS - XL / UK: XXS - XL Fabric specification: REPREVE® made from recycled plastic bottles Today's Best Deals View at Lou Swim Reasons to buy + Made with petites in mind + Sustainable Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

Lou Swim is an eco-luxe swimwear label created to empower women with small busts to look and feel sexy. Founder Louise Chen knew what it was like to try and find good swimwear for petite figures so set about creating styles with padding for small boobs, creating natural lift and no awkward cup gaps.

The Nessa set is a versatile style with a cup size ranging from AAA-B with a one shoulder strap that can be removed for an alternative sporty aesthetic (and to banish those tan lines). It features silicone gripper tape to ensure the top stays in place and high cut bikini bottoms to lengthen your legs.

(Image credit: Vitamin A)

12. Vitamin A Demi Underwire One Piece Specifications RRP: $215 / £170 Size: US: 2-12 / UK: 6-16 Fabric specification: 83% Recycled Nylon, 17% Lycra Today's Best Deals View at Vitamin A Reasons to buy + Underwire for fit and shape + Premium fabric + Recycled fabrics Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Vitamin A has a strong sustainability ethos. The company has collaborated with 1% For The Planet and in doing so, gives back a percentage of every sale to organizations that protect our oceans allowing you to shop eco-consciously.

With six different eco-friendly fabrics to choose from, each one has a unique sustainable element. This black swimsuit is great for smaller boobs, the underwired style lifts and shapes your bust giving you a super flattering fit. Offering a lower cut on the leg and more coverage across your bottom, this is a good option for those looking for a chic but functional fit.

(Image credit: Target)

13. Target Swim Boyshorts Specifications RRP: $23 (US only) Size: XS-XL Fabric specification: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Affordable + Good for extra coverage + Mix and match options Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

Target is known for offering up to date styles at affordable prices and these swim shorts are no exception. A great option if you prefer the mix and match element of swimwear shopping, these black swim shorts will go with nearly every bikini top or tankini imaginable, making them a brilliant summer capsule wardrobe basic.

The mid-rise allows for a comfortable fit with no digging in at the waist and while there is no shaping control in these shorts, the style and rise will offer some light support to your middle. With full coverage over your bottom and upper thighs, these are an ideal style if you're planning on doing water based activities.

(Image credit: Milly Betsy at Saks Fifth Avenue)

14. Saks Fifth Avenue Milly Betsy Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $350 / £293.72 Size: US: XS-XL / UK: XS-XL Fabric specification: 78% polyamide, 22% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Premium product + Luxe design + Timeless Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

One of the best black swimsuits for style and practicality, this attractive design is packed with detail. The wide straps, give a nod to '80s styling but the rest of the suit is thoroughly modern. The gold hardware adds a premium finish, that will ensure you look super chic on the beach this summer.

With a leg lengthening high leg cut, you can emphasis this further by adding wedged sandals for endless pins. The front knot detail is flattering for all busts, while the cut out back detail is ideal if you want to have a bit more sun on your skin. Combine with some oversized sunglasses for a classic Hollywood-inspired look.