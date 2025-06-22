I'm convinced – Naomi Campbell's crisp white dress and retro-inspired trainers prove that this smart-casual duo is worth repeating
An elegant dress plus statement trainers equals a winning style combination
Naomi Campbell appeared at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in a striking one-shoulder white asymmetrical dress paired with chunky black and orange statement trainers – an unexpected combination that makes for the perfect smart-casual outfit formula.
Favouring bold statement trainers over slingbacks and stilettos, this outfit instantly struck a chord. There's something instinctively cool about pairing a high-fashion dress with a dose of practicality. I envision wearing this combination all season long, to a myriad of occasions, from weekend city strolls to laid-back lunches. So forget mules or sandals, when considering what to wear in the heat, and team your neutral dresses with your favourite colourful statement trainers.
The dress itself is from the celebrity-favoured fashion house, Alaia and is the Asym Ray Virgin Wool Midi Dress. It features a unique one-shoulder design and asymmetrical skirt that fans out from sharp pleats. Leaning into one of the key shoe trends of 2025, Naomi wears vintage-inspired trainers from Asics. To finish, the model chose white-framed sunglasses and colourful beaded bracelets on both arms.
Shop Our Favourite White Dresses
Zara is home to some of the best high street linen pieces available, and this dress is no exception. Wear for alfresco dining all summer long, paired with aviator sunglasses and your very best vibrant trainers.
The front pleats and cinched-in waist design make this a top contender if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Plus, the stretch-cotton material will keep you comfortable all day long.
Shop Statement Trainers
exact match
Inspired by an iconic 2000 design, these vintage-inspired trainers will see you through this season and beyond. Take a leaf out of Naomi's style book and team them with anything from floaty dresses to laid-back denim, to soften their sporty aesthetic.
What's great about this formula is how easy it feels to wear all day long. You get the full effect of a dressed-up outfit, but with none of the discomfort. Swap out your most comfortable trainers for heels in the evening if you're headed for somewhere dressier, but during the day, this combination works perfectly.
I've spotted the retro-inspired trainers and dress combination cropping up everywhere in recent months, from celebrities to those in our woman&home office. There's something quietly clever about the way this looks; it's casual but still elevated and polished.
"I love how Naomi has teamed practical footwear with such a statement dress," says womanandhome.com fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "When it comes to styling the best summer dresses, it's easy to default to a more timeless and understated piece of footwear, such as your best white trainers, but Naomi's choice of a chunky sports trainer feels fresher and cooler for 2025. Delivering a high-low mix that is appropriate for the daytime event she was attending, she manages to look elegant and laid-back with ease."
The trick to pulling off this look is working with contrasting colours. White, light beige, or neutral-toned dresses paired with retro-inspired, colourful statement trainers balance each other out. The trainers then become the focus point of the outfit, injecting a playful, fun edge to your daytime attire.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.