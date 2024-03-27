Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating
The Duchess of Edinburgh pulls off a ponytail in such an elegant way and it's a style that can see you through from day to night
Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the versatile spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating this year.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to switch up her hairstyle over the years, including embracing plenty of short bob hairstyles. However, more recently she’s let her glossy golden tresses grow out to collar-bone length but for engagements Duchess Sophie often chooses to wear her hair tied up. Not only are up-dos practical when you’re out and about but they can also look incredibly chic and Duchess Sophie’s classic bouncy ponytail is a great option to take you from day to night.
The royals don’t tend to have ponytail hairstyles at engagements that don’t involve activities but back in 2014 it was the perfect choice for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Hampton Court Palace.
She was given a tour of the Royal Kitchen Garden in the summer sunshine and unveiled a plaque to officially open it. Duchess Sophie’s hair was a light creamy blonde with natural-toned roots and she showcased how beautiful side swept hair can look with her side parting.
Shop Ponytail Must-Haves
RRP:
Was £14, Now £11.20 | Currently reduced, this beautiful mint green hairbrush from Tangle Teezer is expertly designed for fine and fragile hair types. It glides effortlessly through your wet hair to help you detangle and smooth it and the handle is easy to grip in the shower.
RRP:
Was £9.99, Now £7.79 | If you want to smooth down your ponytail and ensure it's super sleek, some strong hairspray is a great product to have in your collection. This extra strength hairspray is also brilliant for curls and to keep any other updos perfectly in place.
RRP: £19.45 | Whether you want to add texture to your hair before pulling it back into a ponytail - or just when you leave your tresses loose - this dry texture spray delivers long-lasting hold. It can help to add volume and bounce to your style and you can use it to prep hair and provide grip for up-dos.
Pulled back into a high ponytail, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s hair had plenty of volume and bounce to it as it fell down towards the nape of her neck. Ponytail hairstyles are such an adaptable hairstyle and Skye Edwards, Artistic Director for Gielly Green previously explained to womanandhome.com that ponytails can be made to “work for different shapes” as “long as you change how much hair you have around your face”.
Considering how much volume you add or take away from the ponytail is also key to ensure you have a ponytail that suits your face shape. Duchess Sophie’s voluminous ponytail was a fuss-free yet glamorous look for a daytime engagement, however you can also easily take a ponytail from day to night by making it slightly higher.
Celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham told womanandhome.com that a “super sleek, high ponytail” is the “perfect style to get your hair off your face but it still looks put together”. To help achieve this sleek ponytail look you can mist a brush with strong hairspray and use it to brush your hair backwards into the pony.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A ponytail is a gorgeous hairstyle for Duchess Sophie and having her hair up allowed her turquoise drop earrings to be fully visible in all their glory. The ponytail also complemented the higher collar detail of her navy blue blouse which had flattering short sleeves and a tie waist detail.
The senior royal’s summer look was finished off with wide-leg trousers with an abstract pattern in various shades of blue, including a bright turquoise that matched her jewellery, and a pair of tan court shoe heels.
In recent years the Duchess of Edinburgh has continued wearing her hair up a lot and although she tends to prefer a French twist or low bun nowadays, she did go for another ponytail for a game of badminton at the All England Open Badminton Championships on 14th March. On this occasion, Duchess Sophie showed how a lower ponytail can be more casual and carefree and tied her blonde hair back with a black scrunchie for a low-key feel.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The 52p ingredient Buckingham Palace used to take Queen Elizabeth's humble sandwich filling to the next level
Queen Elizabeth used to regularly enjoy afternoon tea and Buckingham Palace reportedly added a special ingredient to their sandwiches
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What does vitamin C do for skin? A guide to its benefits
Experts explain how vitamin C can be beneficial when used as part of your skincare routine
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Duchess Sophie's statement accessory is a key part of her signature style and she'll probably bring it back again this Easter
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves going bold with one type of accessory and Easter could give us a glimpse at another spectacular design
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's selfless sacrifice left Queen Elizabeth 'so fond of her' - and Kate's been 'careful' to do the same
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales have both made the same sacrifice as senior royals and it's reportedly part of their 'success'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's crisp white Puma trainers are a year-round style essential - and they have £40 off today
The Duchess of Edinburgh's white Pumas are yet another pair of royal-approved trainers we love
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Duchess Sophie's sage green painted walls and creamy kitchen cabinets at Bagshot Park provide a cosy cottage-core feel
The Duchess of Edinburgh once gave a rare glimpse inside her Bagshot Park kitchen
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Duchess Sophie's standout stripes and ultra wide-leg trousers are the easy spring staples we're shopping
Duchess Sophie combined vibrant stripes with wide-leg trousers to create a winning spring style combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie just wore Kate Middleton's 'safe bet' wardrobe staple
Duchess Sophie stepped out for a day of engagements wearing one of the Princess of Wales's go-to style staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie nearly took Kate Middleton's title but missed out after Prince Edward's decision
One of Princess Catherine's titles nearly went to Sophie but Prince Edward had other plans...
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Duchess Sophie's sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days we wish would make a comeback
Duchess Sophie's leopard print two-piece was one of her boldest evening looks and this statement pattern is on trend again right now
By Emma Shacklock Published