Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating

The Duchess of Edinburgh pulls off a ponytail in such an elegant way and it's a style that can see you through from day to night

Duchess Sophie tours the Royal Kitchen Garden
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the versatile spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating this year.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to switch up her hairstyle over the years, including embracing plenty of short bob hairstyles. However, more recently she’s let her glossy golden tresses grow out to collar-bone length but for engagements Duchess Sophie often chooses to wear her hair tied up. Not only are up-dos practical when you’re out and about but they can also look incredibly chic and Duchess Sophie’s classic bouncy ponytail is a great option to take you from day to night. 

The royals don’t tend to have ponytail hairstyles at engagements that don’t involve activities but back in 2014 it was the perfect choice for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Hampton Court Palace.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh tours the Royal Kitchen Garden at Hampton Court Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She was given a tour of the Royal Kitchen Garden in the summer sunshine and unveiled a plaque to officially open it. Duchess Sophie’s hair was a light creamy blonde with natural-toned roots and she showcased how beautiful side swept hair can look with her side parting.

Shop Ponytail Must-Haves

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Fine and Fragile Brush - Marine Teal
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Brush

RRP: Was £14, Now £11.20 | Currently reduced, this beautiful mint green hairbrush from Tangle Teezer is expertly designed for fine and fragile hair types. It glides effortlessly through your wet hair to help you detangle and smooth it and the handle is easy to grip in the shower.

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Stain Hair Spray Extra Strength Hair spray 300 ml
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strength Hairspray

RRP: Was £9.99, Now £7.79 | If you want to smooth down your ponytail and ensure it's super sleek, some strong hairspray is a great product to have in your collection. This extra strength hairspray is also brilliant for curls and to keep any other updos perfectly in place.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

RRP: £19.45 | Whether you want to add texture to your hair before pulling it back into a ponytail - or just when you leave your tresses loose - this dry texture spray delivers long-lasting hold. It can help to add volume and bounce to your style and you can use it to prep hair and provide grip for up-dos.

Pulled back into a high ponytail, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s hair had plenty of volume and bounce to it as it fell down towards the nape of her neck. Ponytail hairstyles are such an adaptable hairstyle and Skye Edwards, Artistic Director for Gielly Green previously explained to womanandhome.com that ponytails can be made to “work for different shapes” as “long as you change how much hair you have around your face”.

Considering how much volume you add or take away from the ponytail is also key to ensure you have a ponytail that suits your face shape. Duchess Sophie’s voluminous ponytail was a fuss-free yet glamorous look for a daytime engagement, however you can also easily take a ponytail from day to night by making it slightly higher.

Duchess of Edinburgh tours the Royal Kitchen Garden at Hampton Court Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham told womanandhome.com that a “super sleek, high ponytail” is the “perfect style to get your hair off your face but it still looks put together”. To help achieve this sleek ponytail look you can mist a brush with strong hairspray and use it to brush your hair backwards into the pony.

A ponytail is a gorgeous hairstyle for Duchess Sophie and having her hair up allowed her turquoise drop earrings to be fully visible in all their glory. The ponytail also complemented the higher collar detail of her navy blue blouse which had flattering short sleeves and a tie waist detail.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles as she takes part in a badminton match

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The senior royal’s summer look was finished off with wide-leg trousers with an abstract pattern in various shades of blue, including a bright turquoise that matched her jewellery, and a pair of tan court shoe heels.

In recent years the Duchess of Edinburgh has continued wearing her hair up a lot and although she tends to prefer a French twist or low bun nowadays, she did go for another ponytail for a game of badminton at the All England Open Badminton Championships on 14th March. On this occasion, Duchess Sophie showed how a lower ponytail can be more casual and carefree and tied her blonde hair back with a black scrunchie for a low-key feel.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

