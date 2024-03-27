Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating

Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the versatile spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating this year.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to switch up her hairstyle over the years, including embracing plenty of short bob hairstyles. However, more recently she’s let her glossy golden tresses grow out to collar-bone length but for engagements Duchess Sophie often chooses to wear her hair tied up. Not only are up-dos practical when you’re out and about but they can also look incredibly chic and Duchess Sophie’s classic bouncy ponytail is a great option to take you from day to night.

The royals don’t tend to have ponytail hairstyles at engagements that don’t involve activities but back in 2014 it was the perfect choice for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Hampton Court Palace.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She was given a tour of the Royal Kitchen Garden in the summer sunshine and unveiled a plaque to officially open it. Duchess Sophie’s hair was a light creamy blonde with natural-toned roots and she showcased how beautiful side swept hair can look with her side parting.

Shop Ponytail Must-Haves

Pulled back into a high ponytail, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s hair had plenty of volume and bounce to it as it fell down towards the nape of her neck. Ponytail hairstyles are such an adaptable hairstyle and Skye Edwards, Artistic Director for Gielly Green previously explained to womanandhome.com that ponytails can be made to “work for different shapes” as “long as you change how much hair you have around your face”.

Considering how much volume you add or take away from the ponytail is also key to ensure you have a ponytail that suits your face shape. Duchess Sophie’s voluminous ponytail was a fuss-free yet glamorous look for a daytime engagement, however you can also easily take a ponytail from day to night by making it slightly higher.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham told womanandhome.com that a “super sleek, high ponytail” is the “perfect style to get your hair off your face but it still looks put together”. To help achieve this sleek ponytail look you can mist a brush with strong hairspray and use it to brush your hair backwards into the pony.

A ponytail is a gorgeous hairstyle for Duchess Sophie and having her hair up allowed her turquoise drop earrings to be fully visible in all their glory. The ponytail also complemented the higher collar detail of her navy blue blouse which had flattering short sleeves and a tie waist detail.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The senior royal’s summer look was finished off with wide-leg trousers with an abstract pattern in various shades of blue, including a bright turquoise that matched her jewellery, and a pair of tan court shoe heels.

In recent years the Duchess of Edinburgh has continued wearing her hair up a lot and although she tends to prefer a French twist or low bun nowadays, she did go for another ponytail for a game of badminton at the All England Open Badminton Championships on 14th March. On this occasion, Duchess Sophie showed how a lower ponytail can be more casual and carefree and tied her blonde hair back with a black scrunchie for a low-key feel.