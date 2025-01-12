Side fringes made a dramatic return at the Golden Globes - and they're sticking around for 2025

While we already had a good idea of the hairstyles tipped to be in high demand this year, the Golden Globes has just highlighted another nostalgic and unexpected look vying for a comeback...

Fringes, in all their glory, are set to top the list of 2025 hair trends - with soft curtain bangs having already emerged last season. And one potentially polarizing iteration, in particular, is beginning to dominate if the Golden Globes red carpet is anything to go by. From Naomi Watts to Elle Fanning, side fringes (and side-swept hairstyles, in general) were everywhere and while that might elicit a groan from those of us who remember the days of painstakingly straightening and sculpting our bangs across our foreheads, the looks were incredibly chic - perhaps enough so to redeem the style altogether.

Don't believe us? We've rounded up every elegant side fringe from the glamorous event, to inspire those seeking a fresh trim this season - or a new and trendy way to style your existing fringe...

Side fringes ruled the 2025 Golden Globes: here's how to style them

The awards circuit is like Christmas Day for beauty writers and enthusiasts, as not only do we get a flood of new inspiration and celebrity makeup artists revealing all their secrets (and products used on their star-studded clientele) but also insights into what is set to trend. In 2024 for instance, it became very clear after the Oscars and Emmys that soft bell-bottom bobs were in, along with ultra-reflective glossy hair. This year, side fringes are proving to be an A-list favourite, with the likes of Cate Blanchett and Demi Moore sporting an iteration of the look.

Indeed we saw everything from dramatically side-parted bobs to sleek updos, complete with sculptural and curving fringes.

If you're tempted by a fringe but not of the sideways description, fear not as bangs, in general, are set to be huge in 2025. With the likes of Michelle Yeoh debuting a chic full fringe and Pamela Anderson's timeless, face-framing curtain bangs at the awards show.

Why are side fringes back for 2025?

As for why this 2000s-esque fringe is making a comeback, Jason Collier, A-list hairstylist and Key Opinion Leader at Jerome Russell Bblonde explains that it's, "thanks to their nostalgic appeal, versatility, and face-flattering finish. With the resurgence of Y2K and early 2010s fashion in social media and on celebrities, side-swept fringes have a timeless charm that we keep coming back to.

"They are popular as they suit most face shapes, offering a soft, face-framing effect that works well with so many hairstyles and cuts."

In terms of the side fringe offerings at the Golden Globes, Collier remarks that "Quinta Brunson's side curl was gorgeous, and I loved Alexandra Daddario's take on the trend, with her side-parted slick back," before also noting that: "Cate Blanchett and Jodie Foster's more undone side parts on a shorter hair length. All in all, the Golden Globes looked showcased the versatility of a side fringe."

Side fringe styling buys

ghd Platinum+ Straighteners View at Look Fantastic RRP: £239 Offering a consistent and optimal heat of 185°C styling heat and sleek, rounded barrels, these straighteners (touted as the best ghd straighteners) smooth, curl and wave your hair - making them the perfect, versatile tool to have in your arsenal. Aveda Heat Relief Thermal Protector and Conditioning Mist View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 With its blend of plant oils, this mist works to nourish, protect, detangle and smooth your hair - whilst also imparting a glossy shine. Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26.50 To set your fringe in place, a hairspray - like Color Wow's - is a must. This spray offers long-lasting flexible hold without being crunchy or drying, meaning you can still brush and reshape your hair throughout the day. It's lightweight and even features UV filters for colour protection.

The beauty of a side fringe lies in its versatility. You can, of course, opt to cut in a side fringe, styling it straight, in waves or even tucking it behind your ear - for a more effortless feel. For a subtle and changeable look, you can also achieve a similar effect with just a side part. This sort of side-swept hairstyle is very timeless and low-maintenance.

For those wanting a full-on side fringe though without fully committing to the cut, you can also fake it by creating a dramatic side parting and sculpting the front strands into a fringe - no matter your hair length - with a healthy amount of gel and hairspray. Take Elle Fanning's updo for instance.

8 chic side fringes from the 2025 Golden Globes to inspire

Now we've covered the resurgence of side fringes and how to style them, here are some celebrity-approved ways to wear the sweeping look...

1. Cate Blanchett's side-fringe bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Amy Sussman)

If you're currently sporting a bob hairstyle, opting for a side parting or having your hairdresser shape a side fringe is the perfect way to update your look for the year ahead. As Blanchett's 'do proves, a side fringe can look very elegant and flattering on the face.

2. Elle Fanning's sculpted side-fringe updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

If you want to achieve the look of a side fringe without fully committing to the haircut, take a few cues from actress, Elle Fanning. Here we can see that she has a deep side parting, with a large section of her hair having been brushed forward and sculpted into this dramatic sweeping fringe.

3. Quinta Brunson's side-parted pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media)

If you have short hair but still want to jump on the side fringe trend, follow Quinta Brunson's lead by opting for a deep side part. Like Brunson, you can then curl your front strands - or enhance your natural curls - to create a mini side fringe or single-strand that curves across your forehead. It's a chic and modern take on classic side bangs and is just gorgeous when paired with a pixie cut.

4. Naomi Watt's side-parted bell bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Naomi Watts' Golden Globes look offered yet more proof of how well a side parting and fringe complement a bob - particularly a bell-bottom bob style.

5. Pamela Anderson's side-parted bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you have a full fringe (or wispy curtain-style bangs perhaps) but still want to embrace a side-swept style, you can achieve a similar look by parting your fringe, like Pamela Anderson's at the Golden Globes. The result is so effortless and easy to recreate - simply use a round brush and your best hair dryer to style each of your bangs to the side and set with hairspray or styling cream.

6. Salma Hayek's single-strand 'do

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media)

If you've previously sported a side fringe and have no intention of going back, Salma Hayek's single-strand look is a very sophisticated alternative. The way that the tendril frames the side of her face is so flattering and delicate - and does require any kind of fringe to achieve.

7. Kirsten Dunst's wavy side fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

For those with longer hair, Kirsten Dunst's wavy side-swept style is such a classic look. It's simple but more interesting than a middle parting.

8. Jodie Foster's effortless side-fringe bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

If you needed further proof of how well side fringes and bobs pair together, simply cast your eyes over Jodie Foster's Golden Globes hairstyle. It's voluminous and slightly tousled - ideal for everyday and more formal occasions.

How to style a side fringe

If you've just had a side-fringe cut and are stuck on styling, Collier says to:

Apply heat protection: "Start by prepping your hair with a heat spray, like the Bstyled Heat Protection Spray to shield it from heat damage" Regardless of whether you prefer to just blow-dry your strands or use straighteners, dousing your hair in one of the best heat protection sprays is essential. Blow-dry with a round brush: Collier then advises to, "Blow-dry your fringe using a round brush, directing it to one side for that smooth, swept effect. Apply a small amount of the Jerome Russell Bstyled Thickening Mousse to add texture and hold without weighing it down. Enhance with straighteners: "For extra definition, lightly run a straightener through the fringe, bending it slightly at the ends for a soft curve. Finish with a spritz of hairspray to keep your fringe in place all day while maintaining its natural movement."

For those with curly hair types, Collier says to start with enhancing and defining your natural curls...