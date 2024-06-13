I just got this stunning hobo bag for under £200 in the Aspinal of London sale – plus 3 more picks I’d happily carry every day

The Aspinal of London sale always peaks my interest. As a big fan of bags, I'm keen to see if the sale drops prices enough for me to splurge on a new investment piece. And this time round I haven't been disappointed. Not only does the sale include up to 50% off across a variety of departments, there's a further 20% off selected bags – which works out to huge savings on some of the brand's most popular items.

When it comes to the best designer bags under £1000, Aspinal of London is arguably one of the best brands. Its bags are favoured by celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, and are a firm favourite among the British Royal family, most notably Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton, who have both, in the past, been pictured regularly carrying the highly sought after Aspinal Mayfair bag.

A version of Zara and Kate's preferred Aspinal is included in the sale, with over 50% off the retail price, which is amazing. But it's still a fair sum, despite the impressive reduction. However, there are plenty of other just as beautiful and chic bags that are much more accessible – including this hobo bag, which I just got with at a huge £205 off.

Aspinal Hobo Bag £189.60 (was £395) at Aspinal of London This Aspinal Hobo bag is, well, stunning, and I can't believe what an amazing price it has dropped to. It's still an investment piece, but the stunning chestnut colour will work for all seasons, and I can't wait to wear it to immediately elevate my daily – and favourite – combination of T-shirt and jeans. Also available in Taupe and Black – both of which are now just £158 (was £395).

While the Aspinal of London sale makes some of its pieces that bit more affordable, they are still investment pieces. But renowned for its quality and longevity, Aspinal bags are designed to last, handmade by skilled craftsmen, these pieces are keepsakes that I hope to pass on to (or will no doubt be claimed by) my daughters one day. The versatility of Aspinal bags makes them all the more appealing – use them to elevate every day looks, and to fit in perfectly special occasions.

While the Hobo bag was the one that beat all the others to my basket, the Aspinal of London sale made it a very tough choice. There is a plethora of bag luxury and style right now – here are some of the others that very nearly became a new capsule wardrobe staple of mine.

Shop Aspinal sale