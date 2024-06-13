I just got this stunning hobo bag for under £200 in the Aspinal of London sale – plus 3 more picks I’d happily carry every day
The Aspinal of London summer sale is here, and knocks hundreds off some of the luxury brand's most coveted bags
The Aspinal of London sale always peaks my interest. As a big fan of bags, I'm keen to see if the sale drops prices enough for me to splurge on a new investment piece. And this time round I haven't been disappointed. Not only does the sale include up to 50% off across a variety of departments, there's a further 20% off selected bags – which works out to huge savings on some of the brand's most popular items.
When it comes to the best designer bags under £1000, Aspinal of London is arguably one of the best brands. Its bags are favoured by celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, and are a firm favourite among the British Royal family, most notably Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton, who have both, in the past, been pictured regularly carrying the highly sought after Aspinal Mayfair bag.
A version of Zara and Kate's preferred Aspinal is included in the sale, with over 50% off the retail price, which is amazing. But it's still a fair sum, despite the impressive reduction. However, there are plenty of other just as beautiful and chic bags that are much more accessible – including this hobo bag, which I just got with at a huge £205 off.
This Aspinal Hobo bag is, well, stunning, and I can't believe what an amazing price it has dropped to. It's still an investment piece, but the stunning chestnut colour will work for all seasons, and I can't wait to wear it to immediately elevate my daily – and favourite – combination of T-shirt and jeans. Also available in Taupe and Black – both of which are now just £158 (was £395).
While the Aspinal of London sale makes some of its pieces that bit more affordable, they are still investment pieces. But renowned for its quality and longevity, Aspinal bags are designed to last, handmade by skilled craftsmen, these pieces are keepsakes that I hope to pass on to (or will no doubt be claimed by) my daughters one day. The versatility of Aspinal bags makes them all the more appealing – use them to elevate every day looks, and to fit in perfectly special occasions.
While the Hobo bag was the one that beat all the others to my basket, the Aspinal of London sale made it a very tough choice. There is a plethora of bag luxury and style right now – here are some of the others that very nearly became a new capsule wardrobe staple of mine.
Shop Aspinal sale
This crossbody bag came in a very close second when I was choosing from the Aspinal sale. Handcrafted from full-grain leather, this is a classic, ultra stylish option for everyday. The crossbody design makes it really easy to carry, and it's got just enough room for all the essentials.
Ahh, the Lottie shoulder bag - one of Aspinal's most recognisable designs. This coveted bag is simply stunning, and not hard to see why it's so popular. Feminine and elegant, it features Aspinal's signature letterbox closure, and a beautiful chain strap to wear it over the shoulder or crossbody. A true timeless investment piece.
The Mayfair is arguably Aspinal's most popular and well-known bag, so it's really exciting to see a version of it included in the summer sale. And what a version it is. The vintage style design is exquisite, with hand-embroidered white silk flowers on the front panels – the most beautiful evening or special occasion accessory. And a very special potential keepsake.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
