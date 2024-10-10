Kate Middleton's Zara boucle blazer is the affordable and chic solution to our need for a timeless autumn jacket

Kate Middleton's utterly timeless Zara blazer is the easy answer to our desire for a chic and affordable autumn jacket that looks good with endless outfits.

The Princess of Wales's collection of autumn jackets is one we've always been envious of - and she never fails to expertly demonstrate how to style a blazer.

While the future Queen often opts for high end pieces with big price tags, she's a fan of a high street option, too. Zara is on of Kate's go-to retailers for blazers - and there's a classic design that she's worn with numerous outfits over the years. It's one that's so popular that an almost identical design to the one Princess Catherine loves is available to buy season after season.

Shop Zara Blazer's Like Kate's

Kate has been seen sporting the Zara Textured Double-Breasted Blazers for plenty of public engagements, relying on them to level up more relaxed looks or add even more chicness to smarter outfits.

She chose the creamy ecru toned version with a pair of tailored navy trousers and her favourite gold and white trainers by Veja when she paid a visit to Landau Forte College in Derby in February 2023. Then wore the piece again when she appeared at the Rugby World Cup in October 2023, this time wearing the double-breasted number smartly buttoned.

The Princess of Wales has the blazer in a striking red shade, too. The apple-toned option isn't currently available to buy at Zara, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye out in store and online for new releases of the blazer in bold colours.

Stepping out in Copenhagen, Denmark in February 2022, Kate wore the scarlet version with a pair of wide-leg trousers, looking effortlessly elegant while she carried the shiny black Aspinal of London Mayfair Midi top handle bag.

If you're keen to channel Kate's style and introduce the Zara Textured Blazer into your own autumn capsule wardrobe, there's currently both an ecru shade and a tweed muted pink design, both boasting gorgeous gold buttons and sleek lapel collars.

The versatility and chicness of the £69.99 blazers is something woman&home Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, can attest to, having added multiple to her own collection after being inspired by Kate's styling.

"I own two of these gorgeous Zara boucle blazers, including the exact same creamy-toned version that the Princess of Wales has worn and I’m just as much of a fan of them as she is," Emma says.

"They have a beautiful double-breasted design and the gold-toned buttons add a luxurious edge to these blazers, without an extortionate price tag. I wear mine over jeans and lightweight knits in the autumn and over midi dresses in the summer and I love the way Kate styles hers with denim and other tailored pieces too," she adds.

"These Zara blazers are some of her most reached-for jackets for engagements as they give any outfit a more formal feel and the boucle fabric adds a textural contrast without being too much."