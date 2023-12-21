Best Boxing Day sales: early savings to shop before the New Year
Save on fashion, beauty, home and health with woman&home's best Boxing Day sales edit, featuring New Year discounts you won't want to miss
The best Boxing Day sales offer the perfect opportunity to tick off any gaps in your Christmas wish list or invest in New Years savings to set you up for a happy and healthy 2024.
With a Bank Holiday to enjoy and vouchers to spend (or exchanges, we won't tell), savvy shoppers can often take advantage of generous discounts of unsold Christmas stock in the Boxing Day sales. The New Year savings also make the perfect time to pick up that cashmere jumper or new hair dryer that you really wanted, but which must've fallen off Santa's sleigh.
We've done a little digging and found some Boxing Day sales that are actually starting before Christmas, meaning there's still time to pop a little present for yourself under the tree this year. And of course, it's still not too late to find Amazon Christmas gift ideas available with next-day delivery if you're still looking for some last-minute gifting.
Early sales you can shop right now
Although we've still got a few days to go until the Boxing Day sales, there are a number of retailers who have launched deals early.
- Benefit: Save on quality makeup in time for NYE
- CASETiFY: Buy 2 get 23% off with the promo code Holiday23
- Debenhams: Up to 60% off fashion and home
- Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off for Boxing Day
- ESPA: Get 30% off in the Winter sale
- Joanie Clothing: 60% off in the Christmas sales
- John Lewis: Fashion, tech, home buys and more Boxing Day savings
- FaceTheFuture: Boost your skincare routine this New Year
- Lovehoney: Early savings of 40% on top sex toys
- Monica Vinader: Up to 40% off site-wide
- Ninja: Reductions on air fryers, blenders and more
- Simba: 45% off selected hybrid mattresses
- Shark: Save £100s on vacuums, carpet cleaners and more
- Very: The Very BIG sale is now live, with savings on fashion and more
Where to find the best Boxing Day sales
While we will caveat that we don't know with certainty that all of the retailers we've linked will be running Boxing Day sales, we've made some savvy estimates based on past sales and information they've shared on their own websites.
We suggest bookmarking this page and coming back to check the following retailers on the 26th to see which deals have dropped for Boxing Day. Happy shopping!
- Amazon: Expect big savings on home essentials
- Anthropologie: Save on gifting and partywear with the Boxing Day sales
- Argos: Reductions in home, haircare and more
- Boots: Discounted gifting for some New Year self care
- Dyson: Vacuums and hair styling tools for great self-gifting
- Lakeland: Kitchen heroes for a healthy New Year
- LookFantastic: Save on iconic brands for skin, hair and beauty
- M&S: Find offers on the brand's range of clothing and homeware
- Papier: Discounted planners for an organised 2024
- Reiss: Shop the sale for coats and winter warmers
- Superdrug: Save this Boxing Day on high-street staples
- The White Company: Iconic staples and gorgeous home fragrance
Where to find Boxing Day deals for home
Boxing Day deals can help you to set in place some New Year home resolutions. Whether it's to keep your space clean and de-cluttered, or invest in that product that was maybe a bit too sensible to pop on your Christmas list, there are plenty of brands to shop in time for the New Year sales.
Selling everything but the kitchen sink, Amazon is the place to go if you want a guaranteed deal. You can shop the top deals of the day, or search savings for leading brands such as Dyson, Shark, Ninja, and Tefal.
We're always impressed with Dunelm's range of styles and interiors must-haves, and the brand is known to put on a great sale. While they've not confirmed any Boxing Day offers, we're hoping to see some big savings.
Obviously, Dyson is the maker of the iconic Airwrap, but you can also shop a number of the brand's world-leading vacuum cleaners in time for the New Year with the brand's Winter Event
If you're hoping to update your kitchen appliances or cookware this New Year, Lakeland is the place to go. You can buy some of the best induction pans on the market, as well as cleaning products for a spotless Spring clean.
We've tried the best Ninja air fryers, as well as a number of the brand's leading kitchen appliances such as blenders and even frying pans, and any chance to pick up this brand at a discount is one we recommend taking.
Where to find Boxing Day deals for fashion
Discounted Christmas jumpers aside, Boxing Day sales can offer the perfect chance to make great savings on genuinely useful items you can wear year-round. From cosy cashmere at a discounted price to those boots you've had your eye on all winter long, here's where we recommend shopping.
Anthropologie offers unique and plush fabrics in cuts that are guaranteed to flatter, but the price could well stop you adding that fashion buy to your basket. The Boxing Day sale makes accessories and clothing even more desirable.
Offering cheery and timeless styles for women and kids, Boden does a great sale in up to a size 22. We particularly recommend their knitwear, which stands the test of time wash after wash.
If snappy dressing is on your New Years wishlist, Hobbs is a great place to shop the Boxing Day sales. There's a huge selection of workwear, as well as coats and accessories that you could still wear for the months to come.
You can save on Barbour, Whistles and Mint Velvet when you shop the Christmas sales at John Lewis. As a go-to retailer for gifting, we expect to see plenty of discounts to see us into the New Year in womenswear and beyond.
Elevated basics don't get much better than The White Company. We love the brand's range of knitwear, but the sale also features cosy loungewear and chic jackets that can become an instant staple in any capsule wardrobe.
Where to find Boxing Day deals for beauty
Your skin needs different products as we switch between seasons, so whether it's a more glowy moisturiser to tackle any winter dryness, or a deeply replenishing serum to assist in a New Year skin detox, these Boxing Day beauty deals cover all bases.
Beauty Pie allows you to save on beauty year-round, offering luxury-standard products at a discounted price for members. You can get a free 60-day trial to try out their bestsellers - we recommend the Collagen Lip Oil and their tinted moisturiser.
One of the go-to online beauty retailers, Cult Beauty sells leading indie brands as well as classics such as Charlotte Tilbury and Nars. They've not confirmed a Boxing Day sale, but there are already some brilliant discounts on Christmas gifting for a little self-love.
Face The Future's Boxing Day sale is already live, and you can save up to 40% on Foreo, Weleda, or Perricone MD. If you need a new skincare routine in 2024, look no further.
There are savings of 50% on everything from Marc Jacobs perfume to leading makeup brushes when you shop at LookFantastic right now, and that's before any Boxing Day savings have even dropped.
From skincare to makeup, M&S is a go-to for gifting and those daily essentials. The brand has been known to offer a fantastic Boxing Day sale, too, meaning you can save on timeless beauty brands and much more.
When do Boxing Day deals start?
Boxing Day takes place on the 26th December, but we've actually found some early Boxing Day sales that have dropped ahead of Christmas this year. So if you're wondering if now is the best time to shop, you may be able to grab a last-minute gift and still make a Boxing Day saving.
As for New Years sales, these tend to be a continuation of Boxing Day discounts that run into January. They offer a great chance to save on New Years resolution must-haves, as well as the classic fitness essentials people tend to invest in to get back in action after a restful Holiday season.
Are Boxing Day deals better than New Year deals?
Boxing Day deals and New Year deals are hard to compare, because New Year savings are typically a continuation of Boxing Day savings. Typically, after-Christmas savings tend to see reductions in limited-edition gifting stock, which means you can buy a discounted gift for yourself or a loved one if you shop on the 26th.
New Year deals, by contrast, tend to look towards the year ahead with investments that set the tone for January. Think health kicks, classic wardrobe staples to see you through the colder months, and skincare heroes that will help you to feel a bit fresher once you've finished your Christmas leftovers!
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
